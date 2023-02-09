NeuroCatch Brings Cutting-Edge Science to Concussion Management

Say Goodbye to Subjective Brain Evaluation

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2023 / As Super Bowl LVII approaches, with the American Football Conference champion Kansas City Chiefs and the National Football Conference champion Philadelphia Eagles set to face off at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, February 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona, it is a timely reminder of the importance of accurate brain injury assessment and management in sports.



The NeuroCatch® Platform is revolutionizing the way concussions and brain injuries are assessed and managed, offering a much-needed objective solution to the ongoing problem of slow-changing perspectives in healthcare. The technology is used to track recovery and improve outcomes through precision-based treatment decisions and is also used for critical return-to-play decisions following a concussion ( Fickling et al, 2019 ).

Like measuring blood pressure, NeuroCatch® effectively delivers a patient's brain vital signs to ensure optimal brain health. It provides an objective evaluation of cognitive function in real-time, quickly, easily, and anywhere, allowing healthcare providers to quickly change the trajectory of concussion care. NeuroCatch® is 10-15x more sensitive than any comparative technology, allowing it to detect subtle but significant changes in cognitive brain processing.

"Brain injuries, such as concussions, can have long-lasting effects on an individual's health and quality of life," said Dr. Ryan D'Arcy, President and Chief Scientific Officer of HealthTech Connex. "Our goal is to provide a reliable and objective solution that can accurately assess and monitor brain function to improve outcomes for those who have suffered a brain injury."

The NeuroCatch® Platform has been validated through extensive clinical trials and has received recognition from leading experts in the field of brain injury assessment and management. Its unique combination of advanced technology and ease of use makes it the preferred solution for healthcare providers and organizations looking to accurately assess and manage concussions and other brain injuries.

For more information about NeuroCatch® and its innovative solutions for concussion and brain injury assessment and management, visit their website at www.neurocatch.com .

About NeuroCatch Inc.

NeuroCatch Inc. is a neuro-health technology company focused on translating neuroscience research innovations into real-world medical devices and consumer products. Located within the Health and Technology District in Surrey, British Columbia, NeuroCatch Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of HealthTech Connex Inc. Its medical device, the NeuroCatch® Platform , is an objective, rapid neuro-physiological brain function assessment system that Health Canada licenses as a Class II medical device and FDA-registered in the USA. It is easy to use, cost-effective, and readily accessible to healthcare practitioners, researchers, and peak performers.

About HealthTech Connex

HealthTech Connex connects science and R&D to product breakthroughs utilizing state-of-the-art brain health technology. The team comprises recognized health, science, and business leaders with extensive experience in leveraging healthcare advances fueled by agile partnerships through its headquarters located in the Health and Technology District in Surrey, British Columbia. The company is focused on delivering translational neuroscience innovations to care sectors and communities worldwide. Its trademark product, the NeuroCatch® Platform, consists of EEG electrodes embedded in a mesh cap. It wirelessly interfaces with a custom software platform to elicit desired brain responses within just six minutes.

