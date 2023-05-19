Are Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NBIX) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Neurocrine Biosciences' (NASDAQ:NBIX) recent performance, when its stock has declined 9.5% over the past month. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Neurocrine Biosciences' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Neurocrine Biosciences is:

3.8% = US$64m ÷ US$1.7b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.04.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Neurocrine Biosciences' Earnings Growth And 3.8% ROE

It is hard to argue that Neurocrine Biosciences' ROE is much good in and of itself. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 24%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. However, we we're pleasantly surprised to see that Neurocrine Biosciences grew its net income at a significant rate of 32% in the last five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing Neurocrine Biosciences' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 32% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Neurocrine Biosciences fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Neurocrine Biosciences Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Given that Neurocrine Biosciences doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Neurocrine Biosciences has some positive aspects to its business. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. On studying current analyst estimates, we found that analysts expect the company to continue its recent growth streak. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

