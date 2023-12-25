Neurocrine Biosciences' (NASDAQ:NBIX) five-year earnings growth trails the 12% YoY shareholder returns

When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up more than the market average. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) share price is up 80% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. Over the last twelve months the stock price has risen a very respectable 6.8%.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, Neurocrine Biosciences managed to grow its earnings per share at 77% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 12% average annual increase in the share price. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock. Having said that, the market is still optimistic, given the P/E ratio of 66.08.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

Neurocrine Biosciences shareholders are up 6.8% for the year. But that return falls short of the market. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 12% per year for five years. It may well be that this is a business worth popping on the watching, given the continuing positive reception, over time, from the market. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Neurocrine Biosciences better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Neurocrine Biosciences .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

