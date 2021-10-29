U.S. markets open in 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,562.25
    -25.25 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,551.00
    -62.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,620.00
    -144.75 (-0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,290.40
    -4.70 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.09
    -0.72 (-0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.30
    -23.30 (-1.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    -0.26 (-1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1624
    -0.0061 (-0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6170
    +0.0490 (+3.12%)
     

  • Vix

    17.80
    +0.82 (+4.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3752
    -0.0042 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9000
    +0.3280 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,980.89
    -169.39 (-0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,486.50
    +67.13 (+4.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,214.41
    -35.06 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

Neuroene Therapeutics Announces Orphan Drug Designation Granted by FDA for Dravet Syndrome Treatment - NT102

·3 min read

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuroene Therapeutics announced that the FDA has granted orphan drug designation for the company's proprietary compound: NT102. NT102 was developed as part of a novel patented platform of mitochondrial and neuroprotective chemicals for the treatment of neurological diseases such as pharmacoresistant epilepsies. In preclinical studies funded by the National Institutes of Health (grant R44NS097047), NT102 was shown to be well-tolerated and orally bioavailable, with excellent brain penetration. NT102 has broad seizure protection in several preclinical animal models and in particular has excellent protection against seizures in Dravet syndrome – a rare childhood syndrome marked by severe encephalopathy and epilepsy. Under the Orphan Drug Act, the FDA may grant orphan drug designation to drugs intended to treat a rare disease or condition; generally a disease or condition affecting fewer than 200,000 individuals in the U.S.

Neuroene's collaborators at the University of Utah Anticonvulsant Drug Development Program (ADD) performed efficacy studies in a Dravet Syndrome mouse model with a mutation in the same gene as most Dravet Syndrome patients and displays a phenotype similar to human Dravet patients including heat-induced seizures and spontaneous recurrent seizures. The ADD found that while only combinations of FDA-approved antiseizure drugs were effective at reducing seizures in this model, NT102 showed potent single-agent efficacy.

"This is an exciting development for Neuroene Therapeutics, and patients and families of those suffering Dravet syndrome," said Drs. Sherine Chan and James Chou, co-founders of Neuroene Therapeutics. "We could also apply our compounds to more broad-spectrum epilepsies in the future, as they are efficacious in many animal models of medication-resistant seizures. But we now have a new potential treatment for Dravet syndrome."

Neuroene Therapeutics: Understanding Dravet Syndrome

Dravet syndrome is a rare childhood syndrome affecting 1 in 15,700 infants born in the U.S. and is characterized by encephalopathy and epilepsy. Difficult to diagnose because many symptoms are not apparent in the first year of a child's life. Seizures are the most prevalent symptom and can present following an increase in core temperature (e.g. fever, hot bath), with continued frequency occurring thereafter, often progressing in severity.

Full diagnosis requires gene testing ordered by a neurologist, but according to the Dravet Syndrome Foundation, those who are eventually diagnosed include at least four of the following symptoms:

  • Normal or near-normal cognitive and motor development before seizure onset.

  • Two or more seizures, with or without a fever, before age one.

  • A history including myoclonic, hemiclonic, or generalized tonic-clonic seizure activity.

  • Two or more seizures lasting longer than 10 minutes.

  • No response to first-line antiepileptic drug therapy and continued seizures past age two.

In 80–90% of Dravet syndrome cases, the disease is caused by a mutation in the SCN1A gene, encoding a subunit of the voltage gated sodium channel Nav1.1. Insufficient activity of this sodium channel alters excitatory/inhibitory balance in the brain, causing hyperexcitability.

Dravet syndrome is classified in the most severe end of the spectrum of SCN1A-related disorders and had previously been well-known to be pharmacoresistant.

About Neuroene Therapeutics

Founded in 2015, Neuroene Therapeutics is a biotech company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics for difficult-to-treat neurological disorders. Neuroene's pipeline of candidates include NT102, which was granted Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, a rare pharmacoresistant childhood epilepsy. Neuroene's products also include compounds in development for Parkinson's disease and rare mitochondrial disorders. For more information, research, and drug development updates, please visit www.NeuroeneTherapeutics.com.

Media Contact:

Sherine Chan, Co-Founder and CEO
(919) 480-1285
322016@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neuroene-therapeutics-announces-orphan-drug-designation-granted-by-fda-for-dravet-syndrome-treatment--nt102-301411587.html

SOURCE Neuroene Therapeutics

Recommended Stories

  • Voyager Digital Reports Revenue of US$175 Million for Fiscal 2021 and Provides Business Update

    Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), one of the fastest-growing, publicly traded cryptocurrency platforms in the United States, today announced it has filed its full-year consolidated financials for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 and is pleased to provide shareholders with a business and operational update.

  • Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg just ruined one of the biggest investing abbreviations ever

    Bye-bye FAANG. Hello MAANG!

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Clean Energy Fuels Stocks Rocketed Today

    Hydrogen stocks made big moves Thursday as investors bid the clean energy stocks higher after big news from the industry hit the headlines even as President Joe Biden presented a watered-down infrastructure bill at Capitol Hill. As of 2:20 p.m. EDT, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE) were trading up 11.6%, 8.3%, and 8.5%, respectively. Aviation firm ZeroAvia just announced that it's developing a 19-seater aircraft that'll fly "entirely on hydrogen," with the first such commercial passenger flight expected to fly between the U.K. and Netherlands by 2024.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Here's Why Intel Could Be a Top Growth Stock in the Long Run

    The stock market reacted negatively to Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) latest quarterly results, with shares of the chipmaker losing nearly 12% following the earnings release. Intel expects its fourth-quarter earnings will drop 39% year over year to $0.90 per share, while analysts were looking for $1.02 per share. More specifically, Intel's gross margin is expected to drop 6.5 percentage points year over year this quarter.

  • Why Zendesk Plunged This Week

    A lackluster week was capped off by solid earnings, but a pricey acquisition sent shares down after hours on Thursday.

  • AbbVie Stock Rises on Earnings Beat and Guidance Boost

    AbbVie says sales of Humira, the company's Crohn's disease drug, rose 5% year over year in the third quarter to $5.43 billion.

  • Amazon stumbles after earnings miss

    Jared Blikre, Yahoo Finance, talks the internet retailer's latest numbers.

  • Panasonic’s new Tesla battery lasts five times longer and costs half as much

    Battery production at Panasonic’s factory will increase 100-fold making these new cells

  • Voyager Digital Reports Revenue of $175 Million for Fiscal 2021 and Provides Business Update

    Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), one of the fastest-growing, publicly traded cryptocurrency platforms in the United States, today announced it has filed its full-year consolidated financials for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 and is pleased to provide shareholders with a business and operational update.

  • Here’s how Congress wants to combat early withdrawals from retirement accounts

    Americans’ retirement portfolios suffer from “leakage” every year, which is defined as early withdrawals from retirement accounts for reasons outside of retirement. Most retirement accounts require investors to be age 59 1/2 before they’re allowed to take penalty-free distributions, but hardships do happen, such as job loss, a disability or a death in the family. Distributions for non-emergencies, such as cashing out an account when switching jobs, however, could unnecessarily put an American’s future retirement in peril.

  • Apple says supply constraints worse than expected in Q4

    Neuberger Berman Managing Director Dan Flax joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss Apple's earnings results.&nbsp;

  • AbbVie gets a shot in the arm from newer drug sales, lifts profit view

    The company has been focusing on gaining expanded approvals and driving growth for Skyrizi and Rinvoq, launched in 2019, as it prepares for competition for its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug, Humira. Humira is the world's highest selling medicine, accounting for nearly 40% of AbbVie's total sales. Meanwhile, sales from the rheumatoid arthritis drug more than doubled to $453 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30, beating the average analyst estimate of $436.8 million, according to Refinitiv IBES estimates.

  • Oil Stocks: Exxon, Chevron Beat Earnings Views, Reclaim Buy Points

    Chevron, Exxon Mobil earnings beat views early Friday, with oil prices at multiyear highs. The Big Oil stocks are in buy range.

  • Chicago Council Approves $16.7 Billion Budget With Guaranteed Basic Income

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chicago City Council on Wednesday approved a $16.7 billion budget for 2022 designed to help the city recover from losses sustained during the pandemic, through measures including one of the biggest guaranteed basic income programs in the country. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaMayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan relies on both

  • Apple revenue misses expectations amid chip shortage

    Apple reported Q4 earnings missing analyst expectations on revenue.

  • 7 Top Stocks to Buy On Any Dip If You Get the Chance in Q4

    Identifying stocks to buy on the dip will always be a winning strategy for long-term investors. So you should always keep some companies on the radar to get long when stock prices become more attractive. Therefore, today’s article discusses seven stocks to buy on the dip in the winter months. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) strategist Marko Kolanovic recently suggested that the Covid-19 pandemic was at an “effective end” and that investors should buy the dip in sensitive cyclical stocks positioned to

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Just Popped 8%

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped 8.1% as of 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday after the solid-state rechargeable battery start-up announced that independent third-party tests verified the performance of its batteries as described in the company's own December 2020 presentation. QuantumScape reported that testing of three single-layer cells by Mobile Power Solutions, an independent lab, showed that its batteries successfully completed a simulation of how a battery might work in the real world, being roughly equivalent to 240,000 miles driven by a vehicle with a 300-mile range. This was still a lab test, and it remains to be shown that QuantumScape's technology will work in a real-world application.

  • This city just recorded the U.S.’s highest-ever average gasoline price

    Prices for gasoline in one of the nation’s major cities reached an all-time on Thursday--- the highest average price ever recorded in the United States, according to fuel savings platform GasBuddy.