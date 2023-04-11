Neurofeedback Market Report 2023: Increasing Prevalence of Serious Mental Health Conditions Fuels Growth

Company Logo

Global Neurofeedback Market

Dublin, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neurofeedback Market, by Product, by System, by Application, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Neurofeedback is a non-invasive treatment that encourages the brain to develop healthier patterns of activity. The goal of treatment is not only to change how one think and feel, but also to change brain on a biological level for better functioning. Neurofeedback is a method that assists subjects to control their brain waves consciously. While getting neurofeedback, electroencephalography (EEG) is actually being recorded. Then, its many components are separated and provided to participants via an online feedback loop as audio, video, or a combination of both.

Electrical impulses called brain waves are employed by brain cells as a form of communication. Each brain wave has two distinct properties: frequency, or how quickly it moves, and amplitude, or how high it rises and falls. Faster brain waves are typically related with focus, thinking, and consciousness, while slower brain waves are typically associated with relaxation, meditation, and deep sleep. Neurofeedback is frequently used to treat brain wave dysregulation brought on by traumatic situations. For social and emotional deficiencies such conduct disorder, autism, and reactive attachment disorder, right-side training is also used.



A complementary therapy for psychiatric conditions such as attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, anxiety disorder, posttraumatic stress disorder, phobic disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, bipolar disorder, depression and affective disorders, autism, and addictive disorders, neurofeedback is also known as electroencephalogram (EEG) biofeedback or neurotherapy.



Market Dynamics:



Increasing prevalence of mental disorders such as schizophrenia, anxiety and others is expected to drive the growth of the global neurofeedback market over the forecast period.

For instance, data published on 10 January 2022, by WHO, stated that every year, schizophrenia affects around 24 million people or 1 in 300 people (0.32%) worldwide.



Detailed Segmentation:

Global Neurofeedback Market, By Product:

Amplifiers

Electrodes or Sensors

Computer Software

Global Neurofeedback Market, By System:

Frequency/Power Neurofeedback System

Slow Cortical Potential Neurofeedback (SCP-NF) System

Low-Energy Neurofeedback System (LENS)

Hemoencephalographic (HEG) Neurofeedback System

Live Z-Score Neurofeedback System

Low-Resolution Electromagnetic Tomography (LORE-TA)

Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI)

Global Neurofeedback Market By Application:

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Anxiety

Depression

Epilepsy

Insomnia

Drug Addiction

Schizophrenia

Others

Global Neurofeedback Market By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Clinics

Others

Global Neurofeedback Market, By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

GCC

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa

South Africa

Central Africa

North Africa

Company Profiles

Neuro Care Group

Strategies

Myndlift Ltd

Brainmaster Technologies, Inc

Mitsar Co. Ltd

Emotiv

Brainworks

Mindfield Biosystems Ltd.

Narbis

Thought Technology Ltd.

InteraXon Inc

Mind Media USA Inc

NeuralScan



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

4. Global Neurofeedback Market- Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

5. Global Neurofeedback Market, By Product, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

6. Global Neurofeedback Market, By System , 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

7. Global Neurofeedback Market, By Application, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

8. Global Neurofeedback Market, By End User, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million

9. Global Neurofeedback Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

10. Competitive Landscape

