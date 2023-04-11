Neurofeedback Market Report 2023: Increasing Prevalence of Serious Mental Health Conditions Fuels Growth
Dublin, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neurofeedback Market, by Product, by System, by Application, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Neurofeedback is a non-invasive treatment that encourages the brain to develop healthier patterns of activity. The goal of treatment is not only to change how one think and feel, but also to change brain on a biological level for better functioning. Neurofeedback is a method that assists subjects to control their brain waves consciously. While getting neurofeedback, electroencephalography (EEG) is actually being recorded. Then, its many components are separated and provided to participants via an online feedback loop as audio, video, or a combination of both.
Electrical impulses called brain waves are employed by brain cells as a form of communication. Each brain wave has two distinct properties: frequency, or how quickly it moves, and amplitude, or how high it rises and falls. Faster brain waves are typically related with focus, thinking, and consciousness, while slower brain waves are typically associated with relaxation, meditation, and deep sleep. Neurofeedback is frequently used to treat brain wave dysregulation brought on by traumatic situations. For social and emotional deficiencies such conduct disorder, autism, and reactive attachment disorder, right-side training is also used.
A complementary therapy for psychiatric conditions such as attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, anxiety disorder, posttraumatic stress disorder, phobic disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, bipolar disorder, depression and affective disorders, autism, and addictive disorders, neurofeedback is also known as electroencephalogram (EEG) biofeedback or neurotherapy.
Market Dynamics:
Increasing prevalence of mental disorders such as schizophrenia, anxiety and others is expected to drive the growth of the global neurofeedback market over the forecast period.
For instance, data published on 10 January 2022, by WHO, stated that every year, schizophrenia affects around 24 million people or 1 in 300 people (0.32%) worldwide.
Key features of the study:
This report provides in-depth analysis of the global neurofeedback market and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year
It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The global neurofeedback market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global neurofeedback market.
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Neurofeedback Market, By Product:
Amplifiers
Electrodes or Sensors
Computer Software
Global Neurofeedback Market, By System:
Frequency/Power Neurofeedback System
Slow Cortical Potential Neurofeedback (SCP-NF) System
Low-Energy Neurofeedback System (LENS)
Hemoencephalographic (HEG) Neurofeedback System
Live Z-Score Neurofeedback System
Low-Resolution Electromagnetic Tomography (LORE-TA)
Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI)
Global Neurofeedback Market By Application:
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Anxiety
Depression
Epilepsy
Insomnia
Drug Addiction
Schizophrenia
Others
Global Neurofeedback Market By End User:
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Center
Clinics
Others
Global Neurofeedback Market, By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
GCC
Israel
Rest of Middle East
Africa
South Africa
Central Africa
North Africa
Company Profiles
Neuro Care Group
Strategies
Myndlift Ltd
Brainmaster Technologies, Inc
Mitsar Co. Ltd
Emotiv
Brainworks
Mindfield Biosystems Ltd.
Narbis
Thought Technology Ltd.
InteraXon Inc
Mind Media USA Inc
NeuralScan
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
182
Forecast Period
2023 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
$1253.5 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$2056.9 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate
7.3%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
4. Global Neurofeedback Market- Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic
5. Global Neurofeedback Market, By Product, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
6. Global Neurofeedback Market, By System , 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
7. Global Neurofeedback Market, By Application, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
8. Global Neurofeedback Market, By End User, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million
9. Global Neurofeedback Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
10. Competitive Landscape
