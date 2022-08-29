U.S. markets close in 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,046.36
    -11.30 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,199.36
    -84.04 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,071.17
    -70.54 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,893.14
    -6.69 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.87
    +3.81 (+4.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.60
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    18.55
    -0.20 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9999
    +0.0024 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1100
    +0.0750 (+2.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1699
    -0.0033 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7600
    +1.0080 (+0.73%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,132.91
    +97.99 (+0.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    474.36
    +11.48 (+2.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,427.31
    -52.43 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,878.96
    -762.42 (-2.66%)
     

Neurofenix puts on a new spin on home stroke rehabilitation with the NeuroBall

Devin Coldewey
·5 min read

Millions around the world suffer strokes every year, and millions more are in recovery from one they've suffered. Regaining the use of affected limbs and capabilities is a long road, but one that can be shortened by intensive rehabilitation efforts — which Neurofenix has shown can take place in the home rather than during frequent trips to the hospital. Its Neuroball device and home therapy platform have led to $7 million in new funding to expand and deepen its platform.

The problem with existing stroke rehabilitation techniques is not that they aren't effective, but that they're mostly located in hospitals and thus limit how often they can be engaged with.

"For many, many years rehabilitation, especially neural rehabilitation, has been focused on big bulky equipment in facilities," explained Guillem Singla, CEO and co-founder (with CTO Dimitrios Athanasiou) of Neurofenix. "We've extracted the essence of what needs to be done in neural rehabilitation: It has to be intensive, engaging, motivating and get people to follow up for not just weeks but months and years."

There are some home rehab devices out there, often in the form of gloves or free motion tracking, both of which work to an extent but haven't caught on.

"Before even starting to develop the first products, we talked with hundreds of patients, hundreds of therapists, tested everything out — I personally, when a family member had a stroke, had to try many things," Singla said. "The first urgent need that was being completely neglected was upper limb rehabilitation: 80% of patients suffer from arm and hand impairment after a stroke."

The company's solution is the Neuroball, a device that the user can grip and strap into easily and which tracks every movement of the upper limbs from shoulder down to fingertips. It doesn't do anything radically different from in-hospital setups but rather allows patients to perform the rehabilitative exercises and movements far more frequently, and in a way that reflects their particular needs and capabilities.

The Neuroball at rest beside its tablet interface in a person's home. Image Credits: Neurofenix

It includes a motion and orientation sensor for wrist, elbow and shoulder movements, and individual sensors for each finger. The ball rests in a cradle but can be picked up and moved freely.

"The key is neuroplasticity," said Singla. "The evidence shows that the more repetitions a patient does, shows recovery to a greater degree. In a typical session a patient does between 30 and 40 movements with a therapist, and in our clinical trials we showed that patients did more than 600 per day."

Ease of use, gamification and a bit of algorithmic adjustment are what the company claims result in this huge increase in exercise — and, according to studies they've conducted, better outcomes, including improved range of movement and reduced pain.

Image Credits: Neurofenix

It's easier to put on than a resistive glove, doesn't take up a lot of space, runs its software on a small, dedicated tablet and has a handful of different games available for each movement the patient needs to perform. These are simple but motivational things, like an endless racer where you squeeze to jump or a Space Invaders game where you rotate your wrist to move your ship. It might not be Fortnite, but it's better than just seeing a number go up. There are even leaderboards in case a user feels like comparing their progress with a fellow patient.

The promise of improved home rehabilitation is one that will almost certainly appeal to a lot of people for whom going to the hospital or physical therapy office three or four times a week is impractical. Such a schedule would be trying for anyone, let alone a person who might have mobility, speech or upper limb limitations.

Doing the exercises at home and on one's own time, with the software adjusting to patients' own rhythms and preferences (such as being more flexible in the morning or evening) leads naturally to far more rehabilitative work being done without extra clinical resources. ("In fact, last week a patient reached 300 days in a row on our platform," noted Singla.)

The main barrier is affordability: The device is too new to be covered by insurance, though it does qualify for HSA and FSA spending. So far the company, based in the U.K. (and Atlanta in the U.S.), has conducted a handful of tests showing the Neuroball's efficacy but not the type needed in order to be covered as a prescribed medical device. But that's next on the agenda now that they have a new $7 million round in the bank.

"The reason we raised this Series A was we had clear goals in mind," Singla said, primarily establishing its commercial and clinical presence in the U.S. and then expanding to adjacent forms of therapy.

"Our goal is to be the leader of neural rehabilitation at home, not only for stroke but for trauma," he continued. "We literally have 400 ideas in our backlog of improvements we can make: expansions, cognitive training, speech and language … if you think about the needs of a neurological patient, they are extremely varied. There's so many other therapies we can look at."

The $7 million A round was led by AlbionVC, with participation by HTH, InHealth Ventures and existing investors. The device is not broadly available yet, but curious clinicians and prospective patients are encouraged to get in contact for potential collaboration.

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Podcast Every Black Woman Entrepreneur Needs To Check Out

    To round out black business month we wanted to curate a list of podcasts that will help you work on personal growth and professional development, motivate you to start that business plan and stay up to date with the latest trends in your industry.

  • A Step-by-Step Guide to Cleaning a Washing Machine

    Cleaning a washing machine is an easy way to ensure you’re protecting your pricey laundry investment, as well as your wardrobe and linens too. Read our step-by-step guide!

  • 52 million tickets sold for ultra-cheap travel in Germany

    About 52 million tickets allowing people to use local public transportation across Germany for just nine euros (dollars) per month were sold over the summer, a group representing transit companies said Monday, days before the project ends and amid widespread calls for some kind of successor. The “9-euro ticket,” which was introduced for three months at the beginning of June, was part of a government program intended to help combat high inflation and fuel prices. The ticket is valid on all local and regional transportation, though not on intercity trains, and has been a hit with day-trippers and others over the summer.

  • Exclusive-Win for Qualcomm as no EU appeal court ruling against $991 million fine - sources

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -EU antitrust regulators will not appeal a court ruling scrapping its 997-million-euro ($991 million) fine against Qualcomm, people familiar with the matter said, in a major win for the U.S. chipmaker that ends a long-running saga. The Luxembourg-based General Court, Europe's second-highest, in its June judgment was scathing of the European Commission's handling of the case, saying procedural irregularities had affected Qualcomm's rights of defence. Judges also invalidated the Commission's analysis that payments made by Qualcomm to Apple were anti-competitive because the regulator had not taken into account all the relevant facts.

  • Microsoft launches Arm-based Azure VMs powered by Ampere chips

    The first Azure VMs powered by Arm chips, Microsoft says that they're accessible in 10 Azure regions today and can be included in Kubernetes clusters managed using Azure Kubernetes Service beginning on September 1. The Azure Arm-based VMs have up to 64 virtual CPU cores, 8 GB of memory per core and 40 Gbps of networking bandwidth as well as SSD local and attachable storage.

  • Kentuckians have $800M in unclaimed property lingering. Check to see if some is yours

    The state treasurer’s office announced it would expedite claims made by those living in 13 flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky counties. Here’s how to search the database and make a claim.

  • 18 Sunday Dinners You Can Make With Rotisserie Chicken

    Rotisserie chicken is an easy, store-bought ingredient that can be used in many ways, so get creative with these Sunday dinner recipes. Whether you're using it in a salad or stirring it into macaroni and cheese, rotisserie chicken adds a satisfying boost of protein to these delicious meals. Recipes like our Lemon Chicken Pasta and Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup with Rotisserie Chicken are tasty and can also be made with leftover shredded chicken if you have it on hand.

  • Bristol Myers Squibb, Bayer Stocks Hit The Deck On Blood Thinner Flops

    Bristol Myers and Johnson & Johnson's blood thinner fell short of expectations in stroke patients, leading BMY stock to crumble on Monday.

  • Omicron-targeting COVID boosters expected this week, but experts are worried there may be low uptake

    The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize new COVID-19 booster shots this week that target the latest versions of the omicron variant but will do so without data from a study showing the shots were safe and worked in humans.

  • Pfizer's Covid Sales Are Expected To Decline, Again — Is PFE Stock Now A Sell?

    Is Pfizer stock a sell on an expected decline for Covid vaccine sales in the third quarter? Is PFE stock now a sell?

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Novartis, J&J, AbbVie, Merck and Pfizer

    Novartis, J&J, AbbVie, Merck and Pfizer are part of The Zacks top Analyst Blog.

  • 5 Medications That Could Be Making You Forgetful

    Medications can cause a wide range of side effects—some unpleasant and others downright dangerous. "One of the more dangerous side effects which is often overlooked is forgetfulness," says David Cutler, MD, a family medicine physician at Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica, California. "One of the reasons forgetfulness may be overlooked is that forgetfulness from treatment can often not be differentiated from forgetfulness from the underlying disease," he tells Best Life. For s

  • CureVac is back in the Covid-19 vaccine game, this time with 'lessons learned'

    CureVac NV, a German biopharmaceutical company with U.S. headquarters in Boston, is back in the Covid-19 vaccine game — about a year after it abandoned its first attempt. The CEO detailed the company's approach this time.

  • Never Swallow This After 6pm, Says Doctor

    When it comes to medications and supplements, the time of day you take them can make a big difference between a good night's sleep and tossing and turning for hours. Some meds can cause insomnia and swallowing them before bedtime will cost you a sleepless night. Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with Dr. Jacob Hascalovici MD, PhD as the Clearing Chief Medical Officer who shares which pills to avoid at night and why. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure

  • Bristol Myers (BMY) Announces Milvexian Phase II Study Results

    Bristol Myers (BMY) announces AXIOMATIC-SSP study results of milvexian, an investigational oral factor XIa inhibitor, for preventing new symptomatic ischemic stroke or new covert brain infarction.

  • Health Insurers Are Big Winners in Biden’s Inflation Law

    Companies such as Centene and Elevance will see the biggest benefit, despite the noise about how Big Pharma would be most affected.

  • Incyte (INCY) Gets FDA Nod for Label Expansion of Pemazyre

    Incyte (INCY) obtains FDA approval for Pemazyre for a second indication - the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory myeloid/lymphoid neoplasms with FGFR1 rearrangement.

  • Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Gets Extensive Coverage for BRACAnalysis

    Myriad Genetics' (MYGN) BRACAnalysis gained expanded coverage from MHLW to identify breast cancer patients who are eligible for treatment with Lynparza in Japan.

  • I'm a Doctor and This Vitamin is the #1 Worst Waste of Money

    We all know there's no magic pills to keep us healthy and we've got to put in the work with good food and exercise to have optimal health. Getting the nutrients we need is essential for our well-being and if you have a balanced diet chances are you don't need supplements. However, there are cases when they're necessary like vitamin deficiencies and there's no shortage of options. While the shelves are lined with products promising health benefits, there's little to no value with many. Eat This,

  • Fusion Pharmaceuticals Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of FPI-1966 In Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors Expressing FGFR3

    Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSN), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the Phase 1/2 study evaluating [225Ac]-FPI-1966 (FPI-1966) in patients with advanced solid tumors expressing fibroblast growth factor receptor three (FGFR3). FPI-1966 utilizes Fusion's Fast-Clear™ linker to connect vofatamab, a human monoclonal antibody that targets FGFR3, with act