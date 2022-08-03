Neurologic Disorders Therapeutics Market Size to Grow by USD 33.46 billion, Approval Of Novel Drugs to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neurologic Disorders Therapeutics Market by Application (CNS and PNS) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The potential growth difference for the neurologic disorders therapeutics market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 33.46 bn. To get the CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The approval of novel drugs is driving the growth of the market. For the treatment of neurologic indications such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression, ADHD, and OCD, Several drugs have been approved. For instance, in April 2021, the US FDA approved Qelbree of Supernus Pharmaceuticals for treating ADHD in children aged between 6 and 17 years. Moreover, several other drugs for the treatment of indications such as ADHD, schizophrenia, and bipolar disorder have received marketing approval from the US FDA and the EMA. The rising number of drug approvals is expected to address the unmet need, which will contribute to the growth of the global neurologic disorders therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Market Challenge: The advent of neurostimulation devices is challenging the growth of the market. Non-invasive neuromodulation devices are expected to gain importance in the coming years. For instance, NeuroPace Inc. has developed the RNS System, which has been approved by the US FDA as an adjunctive treatment for adults with medically refractory partial seizures. Therefore, ongoing research activities and the recent approval of neuromodulation devices, along with their use for the treatment of various neurologic disorders, will challenge the growth of the global neurologic disorders therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

North America will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the neurologic disorders therapeutics market in North America. The growth of the market in the region will be driven by factors such as the strong dominance of generics. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The CNS application segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Central nervous system (CNS) disorders affect the nervous system and can be classified into functional disorders and degeneration disorders. Recent drug approvals are expected to significantly benefit this segment, which will drive the neurologic disorders therapeutics market growth during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

AbbVie Inc.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Bayer AG

Biogen Inc.

Eisai Co. Ltd.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

H Lundbeck AS

Johnson and Johnson

Merck KGaA

Mylan NV

Novartis AG

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

UCB SA

USWM LLC

Neurologic Disorders Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 33.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Acorda Therapeutics Inc., Bayer AG, Biogen Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, H Lundbeck AS, Johnson and Johnson, Merck KGaA, Mylan NV, Novartis AG, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., UCB SA, and USWM LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Research Reports

