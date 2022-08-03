U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,098.25
    +4.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,434.00
    +69.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,920.00
    -4.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,887.40
    +4.40 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.10
    -0.32 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.20
    -5.50 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    19.95
    -0.19 (-0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0186
    +0.0020 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7410
    +0.1350 (+5.18%)
     

  • Vix

    23.93
    +1.09 (+4.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2178
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9660
    -0.1860 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,857.78
    -45.24 (-0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    523.91
    +3.09 (+0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,409.11
    -4.31 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,727.47
    +132.74 (+0.48%)
     

Neurologic Disorders Therapeutics Market Size to Grow by USD 33.46 billion, Approval Of Novel Drugs to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neurologic Disorders Therapeutics Market by Application (CNS and PNS) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The potential growth difference for the neurologic disorders therapeutics market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 33.46 bn. To get the CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Neurologic Disorders Therapeutics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Neurologic Disorders Therapeutics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver: The approval of novel drugs is driving the growth of the market. For the treatment of neurologic indications such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression, ADHD, and OCD, Several drugs have been approved. For instance, in April 2021, the US FDA approved Qelbree of Supernus Pharmaceuticals for treating ADHD in children aged between 6 and 17 years. Moreover, several other drugs for the treatment of indications such as ADHD, schizophrenia, and bipolar disorder have received marketing approval from the US FDA and the EMA. The rising number of drug approvals is expected to address the unmet need, which will contribute to the growth of the global neurologic disorders therapeutics market during the forecast period.

  • Market Challenge: The advent of neurostimulation devices is challenging the growth of the market. Non-invasive neuromodulation devices are expected to gain importance in the coming years. For instance, NeuroPace Inc. has developed the RNS System, which has been approved by the US FDA as an adjunctive treatment for adults with medically refractory partial seizures. Therefore, ongoing research activities and the recent approval of neuromodulation devices, along with their use for the treatment of various neurologic disorders, will challenge the growth of the global neurologic disorders therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Be up-to-date with the latest drivers, trends, and challenges in the market. View our Sample Report

Market Segmentation

North America will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the neurologic disorders therapeutics market in North America. The growth of the market in the region will be driven by factors such as the strong dominance of generics. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The CNS application segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Central nervous system (CNS) disorders affect the nervous system and can be classified into functional disorders and degeneration disorders. Recent drug approvals are expected to significantly benefit this segment, which will drive the neurologic disorders therapeutics market growth during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a Sample Report

Some Companies Mentioned

  • AbbVie Inc.

  • Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

  • Bayer AG

  • Biogen Inc.

  • Eisai Co. Ltd.

  • F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • H Lundbeck AS

  • Johnson and Johnson

  • Merck KGaA

  • Mylan NV

  • Novartis AG

  • Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Sanofi

  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • UCB SA

  • USWM LLC

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs.

Related Reports

Neurodegenerative Diseases Therapeutics Market by Indication and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The neurodegenerative diseases therapeutics market size is predicted to surge by USD 19.74 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Neuromuscular Disease Therapeutics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The neuromuscular disease therapeutics market share is expected to increase by USD 4.46 billion from 2020 to 2025.

Neurologic Disorders Therapeutics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 33.46 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.29

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, UK, China, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AbbVie Inc., Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Acorda Therapeutics Inc., Bayer AG, Biogen Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, H Lundbeck AS, Johnson and Johnson, Merck KGaA, Mylan NV, Novartis AG, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., UCB SA, and USWM LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Research Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 CNS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 PNS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AbbVie Inc.

  • 10.4 Biogen Inc.

  • 10.5 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • 10.6 H Lundbeck AS

  • 10.7 Johnson and Johnson

  • 10.8 Novartis AG

  • 10.9 Pfizer Inc.

  • 10.10 Sanofi

  • 10.11 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

 About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neurologic-disorders-therapeutics-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-33-46-billion-approval-of-novel-drugs-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301597582.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla's Charts Appear to Be Plotting a Course Higher

    In this daily bar chart of TSLA, below, we can see that prices have reached the upper end of our $850-$900 price target. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is showing strength from early July as traders have been more aggressive buyers. In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of TSLA, below, we can see a potential top reversal pattern as upper shadow on the latest candle pattern right at the intersection of the 40-week moving average line.

  • Chip stocks plunge as Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan. Here’s why the chip sector in particular could lose big if China follows through on its threat of ‘strong countermeasures’

    Taiwan plays an outsize role in the global chip supply chain, as its manufacturers are especially important suppliers of advanced chips.

  • Alibaba and Tencent Face End of an Era as Sales Start to Shrink

    (Bloomberg) -- For almost a decade, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. embodied China’s economic miracle, sustaining a dizzying pace of growth and approaching trillion-dollar valuations with splashy forays into every corner of the internet. Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Te

  • Alibaba and Tesla Rival XPeng Are Teaming Up. Why the Stocks Are Falling.

    The Chinese tech giant and its electric-vehicle-making peer are working on driverless tech based on Alibaba's cloud computing platform.

  • U.S. Natural Gas Production Hit An All-Time High In 2021

    The United States broke records in the production and consumption of natural gas in 2021

  • Lundin Mining Confirms Sinkhole Near Ojos del Salado Operations in Chile

    (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") confirms that a sinkhole was detected near to its Minera Ojos del Salado operations in Chile on July 30, 2022.

  • Pelosi’s Trip to Taiwan Is a Risk to More Than Just the Chip Industry

    BP posts soaring profit fueled by rising energy prices, Pinterest surges as Elliott confirms it is the biggest shareholder, deal-making activity in the U.S. is expected to slow even more, and other news to start your day.

  • BP Splashes Out on Shareholders

    Unlike its peers, the oil giant raised its dividend after a banner quarter, but it doesn’t look like a return to the bad old days of chasing high prices.

  • Shale Oil Stocks Drop: Occidental, Pioneer Natural Resources Beat Earnings Views

    Shale oil producer stocks dropped Monday. Devon Energy and Diamondback Energy beat earnings predictions after the close.

  • 4 Restaurant Stocks to Buy on Soaring Sales

    The restaurant industry is facing several challenges but sales are still on the rise, helping stocks like Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO), Portillo's Inc. (PTLO), Kura Sushi USA (KRUS), Yum China Holdings (YUMC).

  • America's biggest warehouse is running out of room. It's about to get worse

    America's largest warehouse market is full as major U.S. retailers warn of slowing sales of the clothing, electronics, furniture and other goods that have packed the distribution centers east of Los Angeles. The merchandise keeps flooding in from across the Pacific, and for one of the busiest U.S. warehouse complexes, things are about to get worse. Experts have warned the U.S. supply chain would get hit by the "bullwhip effect" if companies panic-ordered goods to keep shelves full and got caught out by a downturn in demand while shipments were still arriving from Asia.

  • Manchin Sets High Bar for Tesla and GM Electric-Car Tax Credits

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Raised AlarmsBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelosi Heads for TaiwanIt was tempting when Democrats announced their surprise climate deal to imagine American auto executives popping champagne bottles. But any bubbly pro

  • Boeing 787 deliveries could mean a $17 billion windfall: Morgan Stanley

    Boeing is nearing a much-needed win on the 787.

  • A2 Milk jumps before halt on FDA nod news, denies report

    The company had in May confirmed an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking permission to supply baby food to the country. A2 Milk's stock price shot up as much as 12.2% to NZ$5.60 to hit its highest level since April 5. The media report suggested that FDA approval could be received "as soon as this week."

  • World’s Food Supply Faces New Threat From Lack of Rain in India

    (Bloomberg) -- Rice could emerge as the next challenge for global food supply as a shortage of rain in parts of India, by far the world’s biggest exporter, has caused planting area to shrink to the smallest in about three years. Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Raised Alarm

  • Marathon Petroleum Stock Gains After Earnings Smash Forecasts. Thank Limited Capacity and Strong Demand.

    Marathon Petroleum quarterly profits and revenue soared past expectations thanks to tight refining capacity and strong demand for oil products. The oil refiner reported a profit of $10.61 per share in the second quarter versus the consensus call of $8.92 a share among analysts tracked by FactSet. Brent crude, the international benchmark, was up more than 55% by mid-June from the start of the year, also benefiting companies such as Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM).

  • Taiwan Is in the Spotlight. The Risk to Investors Is Growing.

    Technology investors are on pins and needles, waiting to see if U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi makes her planned historic visit to Taiwan and whether it draws a response from China. While the likely outcome over the short term is more saber-rattling, the potential trip serves as a reminder of the significant risk that Taiwan represents for the U.S. technology sector. Most of the world’s advanced chips are made in Taiwan.

  • Why India could single-handedly shape the future of e-commerce this summer

    India is rolling out an Open Network for Digital Commerce that will allow local convenience stores to bid for business on eBay and Amazon.

  • Monolithic Power (MPWR) Q2 Earnings, Revenues Beat Estimates

    Monolithic Power (MPWR) beats second-quarter earnings and revenue estimates on strong sales in Storage and Computing and Enterprise Data.

  • OPEC+ Meeting On Production Quotas With Capacity Limited, Crude Oil Prices Off Highs

    OPEC+ will meet Wednesday to discuss September production quotas. But spare capacity is scant while demand fears are weighing on crude oil prices.