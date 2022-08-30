U.S. markets open in 5 hours 36 minutes

Neurological Biomarkers Market Size to Grow by USD 6.00 billion, Increasing Incidences of Neurological Disorders to Drive Growth - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The neurological biomarkers market will be driven by factors such as the increasing incidences of neurological disorders. Patients with severe neurological disorders such as epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, stroke, and brain tumors, are at a high risk of disability. These disorders can also be fatal. They can occur due to factors such as bacterial and viral infections, genetic factors, and the lack of immune response. Parkinson's disease is one of the most common types of neurological diseases. The prevalence of the disease is more common among the geriatric population. According to The World Bank Group, the percentage of the population aged 65 and above in the US increased from 14.26% in 2014 to 16.20% in 2020. Therefore, factors such as the increasing prevalence of various neurological disorders and the growing demand for the treatment of such disorders will contribute to the growth of the global neurological biomarkers during the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Neurological Biomarkers Market by Indication, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
The neurological biomarkers market size is expected to grow by USD 6.00 bn from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.43% during the forecast period.

Neurological Biomarkers Market: Market Trend

The increasing focus on accurate neurological diagnostics is a trend in the market. CT scans can be used to check bleeding or swelling in the brain, but they may not be accurate in some cases. As a result, many brain injuries are unrecognized and undiagnosed. Therefore, in recent years, there has been a trend of blood tests for detecting neurological biomarkers. Vendors are starting clinical trials and R&D of biomarkers, which can give accurate results for neurological disorders. Such developments will contribute to the neurological biomarkers market growth during the forecast period.

Neurological Biomarkers Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market has been segmented by indication (AD, PD, ASD, MS, and Others), end-user (hospitals, clinical diagnostic centers, research organizations, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

North America will lead the neurological biomarkers market during the forecast period. This growth is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for the diagnosis of neurological disorders. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the neurological biomarkers market in North America.

The AD segment will be the largest revenue-generating indication segment during the forecast period. AD is a brain disorder that can destroy memory, thinking skills, and the ability to carry out simple tasks. Neurobiological biomarkers can be used for the early detection of AD. They indicate progressive development before the main manifestations of the disease. Such factors will fuel the neurological biomarkers market growth during the forecast period.

Neurological Biomarkers Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.43%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 6.00 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

11.75

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 43%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Proteome Sciences plc, QIAGEN NV, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Myriad Genetics Inc., bioMerieux SA, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Quest Diagnostics Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Metabolon Inc., Acrobiosystems Inc., HU Group Holdings Inc., Enzo Biochem Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., Abbott Laboratories, Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc., Johnson and Johnson, and Quanterix Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Report

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Indication

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Indication

  • 5.3 AD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 PD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 ASD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 MS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Indication

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Clinical diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Research organizations and others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

  • 11.4 bioMerieux SA

  • 11.5 Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

  • 11.6 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • 11.7 Merck KGaA

  • 11.8 Myriad Genetics Inc.

  • 11.9 Proteome Sciences plc

  • 11.10 QIAGEN NV

  • 11.11 Quanterix Corp.

  • 11.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neurological-biomarkers-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-6-00-billion-increasing-incidences-of-neurological-disorders-to-drive-growth---technavio-301613253.html

SOURCE Technavio

