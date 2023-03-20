U.S. markets open in 5 hours 12 minutes

Neurometabolic Disorders Market Is Expected to rise at A CAGR Of 5.2% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030: Growth Plus Reports

·6 min read
Newark, New Castle, USA, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Neurometabolic Disorders Market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecasting period from 2022 to 2030, owing to the rise in the incidence of neurometabolic disorders and increased investment in R&D

Market Drivers

The market for neurometabolic disorders is primarily driven by the rising cases of the disorder across globe which is also driving the demand for early diagnosis and treatment of the condition. Additionally, governments and non-governmental organizations around the world are launching campaigns to raise awareness of neurometabolic disorders. The market for neurometabolic disorders is also expanding as a result of increased research and development into neurometabolic disorders as well as the use of next-generation sequencing (NGS) in diagnosis and treatment. Similarly, the market is growing significantly because to the advancements in gene therapy and metabolic treatment, as well as the presence of a strong and robust product pipeline.

The global neurometabolic disorders market has been analyzed from three perspectives – type, route of administration, and region

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/global-neurometabolic-disorders-market/8090

Global Neurometabolic Disorders Market Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Growth Rate

CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030

Base year for estimation

2021

Forecast period

2022-2030

Historical Years

2020

Segments covered

Type, Route of administration, and Region

Regional scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Excerpts from ‘By Type Segmentation’

Based on type, the global neurometabolic disorders market is divided into:

  • Gaucher's disease

  • Fabry disease

  • Pompe disease

  • Mucopolysaccharidosis VI

  • Niemann-pick type c disease

  • Others

With the biggest market share in 2021, the segment for Gaucher's disease dominated the market for neurometabolic disorders. The fact that Gaucher's disease is the most prevalent category of neurometabolic disorders is largely responsible for its significant share. According to the National Center of Biotechnology Information the birth incidence of Gaucher's disease in the general population varied from 0.39 to 5.80 per 100 000. Additionally, Gaucher's disease can develop in a fetus when it can be highly serious and even cause death before 3 months of age. As a result, there is an increase in demand for perinatal Gaucher's disease diagnosis and treatment, which is accelerating segmental expansion. Additionally, there are other diseases including cardiovascular diseases and CNS-related ailments that are linked to Gaucher's disease. Currently, only enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) and substrate reduction therapy (SRT) are approved for the treatment of Gaucher's disease, therefore major companies are investing in the development of novel medications for the treatment of Gaucher's disease, which is supporting the segmental growth.

Excerpts from ‘By Route of Administration Segmentation’

Based on route of administration, the global neurometabolic disorders market is segmented into:

  • Oral

  • Parenteral

In terms of market share, the parenteral segment dominated the market in 2021. Due to the fact that the majority of treatments for neurometabolic disorders are enzyme- or gene-based, parenteral administration receives the greatest traction when treating neurometabolic disorders. The parenteral approach also permits precise drug targeting and protracted drug release, which is further fueling the segment's growth.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global neurometabolic disorders market has been segmented into:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Rest of the World

North America dominated the global neurometabolic disorders market in 2021. Major driver is the region's well-developed biopharmaceutical industry. Similar to this, a substantial part of the expansion of the region is being played by the high quantity of R&D in genomics-based biopharmaceuticals and the presence of numerous research institutes in the region. Additionally, FDA offers the companies a variety of financial levers, which is also predicted to boost market expansion. Market exclusivity for pharmaceutical and diagnostic companies engaged in the development of orphan medications, tax credits for authorized clinical trials, and exclusion from prescription drug payments are some of the other advantages.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/global-neurometabolic-disorders-market/8090

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global neurometabolic disorders market are:

  • Amicus Therapeutics

  • ISU Abxis

  • JCR Pharmaceuticals

  • Biosidus SA

  • Greenovation Biotech

  • UAB Proforma

  • Dong-A Socio Group

  • ExSAR Corporation

  • Neuraltus Pharmaceuticals

  • Greenovation Biotech

  • Shire Plc (Takeda Pharmaceutical Company)

  • Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.

  • Pharming Group N.V.

  • Protalix BioTherapeutics

  • Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Table of Content

  1. INTRODUCTION

    1. Market Ecosystem

    2. Timeline Under Consideration

      1. Historical Years – 2020

      2. Base Year – 2021

      3. Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030

    3. Currency Used in the Report

  2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 

    1. Research Approach

    2. Data Collection Methodology

    3. Data Sources

      1. Secondary Sources

      2. Primary Sources

    4. Market Estimation Approach

      1. Bottom Up

      2. Top Down

    5. Market Forecasting Model

    6. Limitations and Assumptions

  3. PREMIUM INSIGHTS

    1. Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)

    2. Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

  4. MARKET DYNAMICS

    1. Drivers

    2. Restraints/Challenges

    3. Opportunities

  5. GLOBAL NEUROMETABOLIC DISORDERS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE

    1. Gaucher's Disease

    2. Fabry Disease

    3. Pompe Disease

    4. Mucopolysaccharidosis VI

    5. Niemann-Pick Type C Disease

    6. Others

  6. GLOBAL NEUROMETABOLIC DISORDERS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION

    1. Oral

    2. Parenteral

TOC Continued..

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8090

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

  • Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

  • Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

  • Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

  • Granular insights at global/regional/country level

  • Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

  • Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

  • Winning imperatives

  • Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

  • Distributor Landscape Assessment

  • Pricing Intelligence

  • Customer Base Assessment

  • Investment & Initiatives Analysis

  • 'Business Profile' of Key Players

Browse related reports:

Melanoma Diagnostics Market by Test Type (Dermatoscopy, Biopsy), End-user (Hospitals, Pathology Laboratories) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

Kinase Inhibitors Market by Type (Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors, Multi-Kinase Inhibitors), Application (Oncology, Inflammatory Diseases), Distribution Channel (Hospitals pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

Humanized Mice Model Market by Model Type (Cell-Based Humanized Mice Model, Genetic Humanized Mice Model), Application (Oncology, GvHD), End-user (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes) - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Herpes Simplex Virus Treatment Market by Type (Herpes Simplex Virus 1, Herpes Simplex Virus 2), Drug Type (Famciclovir, Acyclovir), and Route of Administration (Topical, Oral) - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Female Pelvic Implants Market by Product Type (Vaginal Mesh, Vaginal Sling), Indication (Pelvic Ogan Prolapse, Stress Urinary Incontinence), End-user (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: sales@growthplusreports.com 256 Chapman Road STE 105-4, Newark, New Castle - 19702, USA Phone no: +1 888 550 5009 Web: https://www.growthplusreports.com/


