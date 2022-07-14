U.S. markets close in 3 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,761.70
    -40.08 (-1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,428.04
    -344.75 (-1.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,150.07
    -97.51 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,693.28
    -32.76 (-1.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.18
    -2.12 (-2.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,707.40
    -28.10 (-1.62%)
     

  • Silver

    18.25
    -0.94 (-4.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0017
    -0.0043 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9800
    +0.0760 (+2.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1795
    -0.0099 (-0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.1200
    +1.7080 (+1.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,336.04
    +1,046.57 (+5.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.08
    +4.28 (+0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,039.81
    -116.56 (-1.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,643.39
    +164.62 (+0.62%)
     

NeuroMetrix, Inc. Announces Date for Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NeuroMetrix, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NURO
NeuroMetrix, Inc.
NeuroMetrix, Inc.

WOBURN, Mass., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NURO) announced today that it plans to issue its 2022 second quarter financial results before the opening of the market on July 21, 2022. The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m., Eastern Time on July 21, 2022 to discuss its financial results as well as business developments affecting the Company.

An audio-only webcast of the call, along with the earnings press release and accompanying condensed financial statements, may be accessed in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.NeuroMetrix.com. Under a new procedure, participants who wish to access the call live via telephone to ask questions must register in advance here. Upon registering, a dial-in and unique PIN will be provided on screen and via email to join the call. Following the conference call, a replay of the call will be available for one year on the Company's website at www.NeuroMetrix.com under the "Investor Relations" tab.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix is an innovation-driven company with a mission to improve individual and population health through innovative medical devices and technology solutions for neurological disorders and pain syndromes. The Company has three commercial products. DPNCheck® is a diagnostic device that provides rapid, point-of-care detection of peripheral neuropathies. ADVANCE® is a diagnostic device that provides automated, in-office nerve conduction studies for the evaluation of focal neuropathies. Quell® is a wearable neuromodulation technology indicated for treatment of fibromyalgia symptoms and chronic lower extremity pain. For more information, visit www.NeuroMetrix.com.

NeuroMetrix, Inc.
Thomas T. Higgins, 781-314-2761
SVP and Chief Financial Officer
neurometrix.ir@neurometrix.com

Source: NeuroMetrix, Inc.



Recommended Stories