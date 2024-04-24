NeuroMetrix, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NURO) CEO Might Not Expect Shareholders To Be So Generous This Year

Key Insights

NeuroMetrix to hold its Annual General Meeting on 30th of April

CEO Shai Gozani's total compensation includes salary of US$444.1k

The overall pay is comparable to the industry average

Over the past three years, NeuroMetrix's EPS fell by 19% and over the past three years, the total loss to shareholders 82%

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) has not performed well recently and CEO Shai Gozani will probably need to up their game. At the upcoming AGM on 30th of April, shareholders can hear from the board including their plans for turning around performance. They will also get a chance to influence managerial decision-making through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration, which may impact firm value in the future. From our analysis, we think CEO compensation may need a review in light of the recent performance.

How Does Total Compensation For Shai Gozani Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that NeuroMetrix, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$8.8m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$476k for the year to December 2023. Notably, that's a decrease of 26% over the year before. In particular, the salary of US$444.1k, makes up a huge portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

For comparison, other companies in the American Medical Equipment industry with market capitalizations below US$200m, reported a median total CEO compensation of US$670k. This suggests that NeuroMetrix remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary US$444k US$415k 93% Other US$32k US$230k 7% Total Compensation US$476k US$645k 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 26% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 74% of the pie. NeuroMetrix is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

A Look at NeuroMetrix, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

NeuroMetrix, Inc. has reduced its earnings per share by 19% a year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is down 29%.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has NeuroMetrix, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of -82% over three years, NeuroMetrix, Inc. shareholders would by and large be disappointed. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Not only have shareholders not seen a favorable return on their investment, but the business hasn't performed well either. Few shareholders would be willing to award the CEO with a pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, they can question the management's plans and strategies to turn performance around and reassess their investment thesis in regards to the company.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. We did our research and identified 4 warning signs (and 3 which are a bit unpleasant) in NeuroMetrix we think you should know about.

