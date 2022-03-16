Neuromuscular Disease Therapeutics Market to Grow by USD 4.46 bn | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The neuromuscular disease therapeutics market is expected to grow by USD 4.46 bn from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.64% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Neuromuscular Disease Therapeutics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Neuromuscular Disease Therapeutics Market: Driver

The novel approvals is one of the key factors driving the growth of the neuromuscular disease therapeutics market. There has been an increase in drug approvals in the market for treating various neuromuscular indications in recent years. This is due to the advanced research being conducted on highly morbid and progressive indications. Spinal muscular atrophy is one of the major neuromuscular diseases for which the market has witnessed therapeutic approvals. Spinal muscular atrophy is morbid and rapidly progressive neuromuscular. It is caused by the death of a type of nerve cells, called motor neurons, in the spinal cord. Treatments using drugs are not effective and do not stop the disease progression due to the rapidly progressive nature of the disease. To overcome this challenge, various vendors are conducting research on the development of novel gene therapies and antisense therapies that can stop the progression of the disease and increase the life expectancy of patients.

Neuromuscular Disease Therapeutics Market: Some Key Vendors and their Offerings

AFM-Telethon - The company offers GNT 0004 that is based on an adeno-associated virus capsid and an optimized gene.

Biogen Inc. - The company offers SPINRAZA, which is a prescription medicine used to treat spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. - The company offers MSC-NTF cells that are safe and well-tolerated, with the majority of adverse events being mild or moderate in severity reduction in the rate of ALS disease progression.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - The company offers Evrysdi, which is used for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy in adults and children two months of age and older.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - The company offers efficacy and safety of FTY720 in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis.

Neuromuscular Disease Therapeutics Market: Segmentation Analysis

By type, the neuromuscular disease therapeutics market has been segmented by biologics and small molecules. The biologics segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. SPINRAZA by Biogen and ZOLGENSMA by Novartis will dominate this segment.

By geography, the neuromuscular disease therapeutics market has been segmented by North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. North America will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of neuromuscular diseases and the availability of highly advanced therapeutics for the treatment of these diseases will facilitate the neuromuscular disease therapeutics market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Neuromuscular Disease Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.64% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.48 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AFM-Telethon, Biogen Inc., Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., PTC Therapeutics Inc., Sanofi SA, and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent Market

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Pharmaceuticals

2.2.1 Research and development (R&D) and drug discovery

2.2.2 Integration and product development

2.2.3 Manufacturing

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Support services

2.2.7 Industry innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Biologics

Small molecules

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 Biologics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Biologics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Biologics - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Small molecules - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Small molecules - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Small molecules - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 22: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 33: Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Novel approvals

8.1.2 Newborn screening tests

8.1.3 Huge unmet need for neuromuscular diseases therapeutics

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Economic burden on patients

8.2.3 Fast progressive nature of neuromuscular diseases

8.2.3 Expiry of patents on major therapeutics

Exhibit 35: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Technological advances

8.3.2 Inherited nature of neuromuscular diseases

8.3.3 Increasing research funding

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 36: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 37: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 38: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 39: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 40: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AFM-Telethon

Exhibit 41: AFM-Telethon - Overview

Exhibit 42: AFM-Telethon - Product and service

Exhibit 43: AFM-Telethon - Key offerings

10.4 Biogen Inc.

Exhibit 44: Biogen Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 45: Biogen Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 46: Biogen Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 47: Biogen Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Exhibit 48: Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 49: Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 50: Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 51: Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 52: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 53: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 54: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 55: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 56: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 57: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 58: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 59: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Novartis AG

Exhibit 60: Novartis AG - Overview

Exhibit 61: Novartis AG - Business segments

Exhibit 62: Novartis AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 63: Novartis AG - Segment focus

10.9 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 64: Pfizer Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 65: Pfizer Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 66: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 67: Pfizer Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Exhibit 68: PTC Therapeutics Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 69: PTC Therapeutics Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 70: PTC Therapeutics Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 71: PTC Therapeutics Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Sanofi SA

Exhibit 72: Sanofi SA - Overview

Exhibit 73: Sanofi SA - Business segments

Exhibit 74: Sanofi SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 75: Sanofi SA - Segment focus

10.12 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Exhibit 76: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 77: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 78: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 79: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 80: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 81: Research Methodology

Exhibit 82: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 83: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 84: List of abbreviations

