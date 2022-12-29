U.S. markets closed

Neuronetics Announces Appointment of Joseph H. Capper to its Board of Directors

Neuronetics
·4 min read
Neuronetics
Neuronetics

New Director Brings Extensive Experience to Poise the Company for Growth

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company with a strategic vision of transforming the lives of patients whenever and wherever they need help with the best neurohealth therapies in the world, today announced the appointment of Joseph H. Capper to its Board of Directors and as a member of the Audit Committee effective January 1, 2023.

“Joe is well known and extremely well regarded in the med-tech community for his ability to advance company goals," said Rob Cascella, Chairman of the Board of Neuronetics. “His depth of experience with public companies and his passion for innovative medical technologies will further strengthen our Board, benefit our company, and help the patients served by our mental health providers.”

Mr. Capper brings nearly 30 years of med-tech and life sciences experience to the Company. Most recently, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of BioTelemetry, Inc, (formerly Nasdaq: BEAT), the successor to CardioNet, Inc., and Home Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HDIX). Prior to Home Diagnostics, Joe was President and Chief Executive Officer of CCS Medical Inc., a private company. Earlier, Joe spent nine years with Bayer Corporation, ultimately becoming National Sales Director of the Diabetic Products Division. Joe also has a distinguished service record, having served in the U.S. Navy as a combat aviator and later as a congressional liaison. Joe received his undergraduate degree in accounting from West Chester University and an MBA in International Finance from George Washington University.

“The accelerating decline of mental health in the wake of the pandemic makes Neuronetics’ technology more relevant than ever,” said Mr. Capper. “I am impressed by the organization’s mission to transform neurohealth and its passion for that purpose. I look forward to contributing to the company’s future success.”

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations with its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health. NeuroStar is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication hasn’t helped. NeuroStar is FDA-cleared for adults with major depressive disorder (MDD), as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and to decrease anxiety symptoms in adult patients with MDD that may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms (anxious depression). NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the leading transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for MDD in adults with over 5 million treatments delivered. NeuroStar is backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS system for depression, including the world’s largest depression Outcomes Registry. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment that produces extraordinary results. For safety and prescribing information, www.neurostar.com.

“Safe harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Statements in the press release regarding Neuronetics, Inc. (the “Company”) that are not historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “outlook,” “potential,” “believe,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would” and “should” as well as the negative of these terms and similar expressions. These statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those projected. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: the Company’s ability to achieve or sustain profitable operations due to its history of losses; the Company’s reliance on the sale and usage of its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System to generate revenues; the scale and efficacy of the Company’s salesforce; availability of coverage and reimbursement from third-party payors for treatments using the Company’s products; physician and patient demand for treatments using the Company’s products; developments in respect of competing technologies and therapies for the indications that the Company’s products treat; product defects; the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its technology; developments in clinical trials or regulatory review of NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System for additional indications; and developments in regulation in the United States and other applicable jurisdictions. For a discussion of these and other related risks, please refer to the Company’s recent SEC filings which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.  These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company’s expectations.

Investor Contact:
Mark R. Klausner
Westwicke Partners
443-213-0501
ir@neuronetics.com

Media Contact:
EvolveMKD
646-517-4220
NeuroStar@evolvemkd.com


