NeuroOne Medical Technologies First Quarter 2024 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS In Line

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) First Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$977.6k (down 38% from 1Q 2023).

  • Net loss: US$3.34m (loss widened by 93% from 1Q 2023).

  • US$0.14 loss per share (further deteriorated from US$0.11 loss in 1Q 2023).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 52% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 7.9% growth forecast for the Medical Equipment industry in the US.

Performance of the American Medical Equipment industry.

The company's shares are down 13% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before we wrap up, we've discovered 6 warning signs for NeuroOne Medical Technologies (2 are concerning!) that you should be aware of.

Before we wrap up, we've discovered 6 warning signs for NeuroOne Medical Technologies (2 are concerning!) that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

