Is NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) In A Good Position To Invest In Growth?

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So, the natural question for NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does NeuroOne Medical Technologies Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In September 2023, NeuroOne Medical Technologies had US$5.3m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was US$9.4m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from September 2023 it had roughly 7 months of cash runway. That's quite a short cash runway, indicating the company must either reduce its annual cash burn or replenish its cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is NeuroOne Medical Technologies Growing?

At first glance it's a bit worrying to see that NeuroOne Medical Technologies actually boosted its cash burn by 20%, year on year. But looking on the bright side, its revenue gained by 61%, lending some credence to the growth narrative. The company needs to keep up that growth, if it is to really please shareholders. It seems to be growing nicely. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For NeuroOne Medical Technologies To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Since NeuroOne Medical Technologies has been boosting its cash burn, the market will likely be considering how it can raise more cash if need be. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies' cash burn of US$9.4m is about 26% of its US$37m market capitalisation. That's not insignificant, and if the company had to sell enough shares to fund another year's growth at the current share price, you'd likely witness fairly costly dilution.

How Risky Is NeuroOne Medical Technologies' Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of NeuroOne Medical Technologies' cash burn, we think its revenue growth was reassuring, while its cash runway has us a bit worried. Looking at the factors mentioned in this short report, we do think that its cash burn is a bit risky, and it does make us slightly nervous about the stock. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 7 warning signs for NeuroOne Medical Technologies (of which 2 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

