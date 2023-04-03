U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,124.51
    +15.20 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,601.15
    +327.00 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,189.45
    -32.45 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.31
    -0.17 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.57
    +4.90 (+6.48%)
     

  • Gold

    2,001.20
    +15.00 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    24.10
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0906
    +0.0059 (+0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4300
    -0.0640 (-1.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2418
    +0.0086 (+0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4180
    -0.3790 (-0.29%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,754.98
    -302.22 (-1.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    609.42
    +2.99 (+0.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,673.00
    +41.26 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

NeuroPace to Present at the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

NeuroPace, Inc.
·1 min read
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroPace, Inc. (Nasdaq: NPCE), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy, today announced it will be participating in the upcoming 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Management is scheduled to present on Monday, April 17th, 2023 at 7:15 a.m. Pacific Time / 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of this event, as well as an archived recording, will be available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://investors.neuropace.com.

About NeuroPace, Inc.
Based in Mountain View, Calif., NeuroPace is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy by reducing or eliminating the occurrence of debilitating seizures. Its novel and differentiated RNS System is the first and only commercially available, brain-responsive platform that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source. This platform can drive a better standard of care for patients living with drug-resistant epilepsy and has the potential to offer a more personalized solution and improved outcomes to the large population of patients suffering from other brain disorders.

Investor Contact:
Philip Taylor
Gilmartin Group
investors@neuropace.com


