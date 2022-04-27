Neurophotonics Market Size to Grow by USD 397.53 Million| Evolving Opportunities with Bruker Corp., Cairn Research Ltd., Carl Zeiss AG, Femtonics Ltd., HemoPhotonics SL among others | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Neurophotonics Market by Application (Research, Diagnostics, and Therapeutics) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) is added to Technavio's catalog. The market is anticipated to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 8.66% from 2021 to 2026. The market potential growth difference will be equivalent to USD 397.53 during this period. Technavio categorizes the global neurophotonics market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Neurophotonics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Neurophotonics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.66% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 397.53 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Spain, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Bruker Corp., Cairn Research Ltd., Carl Zeiss AG, Femtonics Ltd., HemoPhotonics SL, Hitachi Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., Intelligent Imaging Innovations Inc., ISS Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Leica Microsystems, Nanoscope Technologies LLC, Nikon Corp., NIRx Medical Technologies LLC, Olympus Corp., PerkinElmer Inc., fNIR Devices LLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vielight Inc., and Artinis Medical Systems Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Read the 121-page report with TOC on "Neurophotonics Market Analysis Report by Application (Research, Diagnostics, and Therapeutics) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026" at: https://www.technavio.com/report/report/neurophotonics-market-industry-analysis

The neurophotonics market growth is attributed to increasing prevalence of neurological disorders and increasing research and development. Genetic disorders, congenital anomalies or disorders, and others are some of the causes of neurological disorders. Hence, the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders will fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Neurological disorders are increasingly recognized as the major cause of death and disability worldwide. Low- and middle-income countries continue to bear the brunt of neurological illnesses. However, unawareness of neurological disorders is one of the factors hindering the neurophotonics market growth. Unawareness is a partial and dimensional phenomenon that is sometimes misunderstood as a categorical phenomenon. Neurological disorders can be difficult to diagnose because symptoms of one condition can be similar to another.

Top Neurophotonics Companies

The neurophotonics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as partnership, agreement, collaboration, and joint ventures to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Some of the key players covered in this report along with their offerings are:

Neurophotonics Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Research - size and forecast 2021-2026

Diagnostics - size and forecast 2021-2026

Therapeutics - size and forecast 2021-2026

Research application segment held the largest neurophotonics market share in 2021. The segment will account for the largest market share throughout the forecast period. Neurosciences are undergoing a transformation and changes as a result of advances in optical technologies. Moreover, the global neurophotonics market has made significant progress in identifying diseases such as neurological disorders and improving diagnosis and therapy due to increased funding for brain research.

Neurophotonics Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026

Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026

42% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the neurophotonics market in North America. An increase in surgical procedures will facilitate the neurophotonics market growth in North America over the forecast period.

