Neurophotonics Market Size to Grow by USD 397.53 Million| Evolving Opportunities with Bruker Corp., Cairn Research Ltd., Carl Zeiss AG, Femtonics Ltd., HemoPhotonics SL among others | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Neurophotonics Market by Application (Research, Diagnostics, and Therapeutics) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) is added to Technavio's catalog. The market is anticipated to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 8.66% from 2021 to 2026. The market potential growth difference will be equivalent to USD 397.53 during this period. Technavio categorizes the global neurophotonics market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Neurophotonics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Neurophotonics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on YOY growth variance and CAGR Analysis, Read Sample Report Analysis

Neurophotonics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.66%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 397.53 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.97

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 42%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, UK, Spain, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Bruker Corp., Cairn Research Ltd., Carl Zeiss AG, Femtonics Ltd., HemoPhotonics SL, Hitachi Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., Intelligent Imaging Innovations Inc., ISS Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Leica Microsystems, Nanoscope Technologies LLC, Nikon Corp., NIRx Medical Technologies LLC, Olympus Corp., PerkinElmer Inc., fNIR Devices LLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vielight Inc., and Artinis Medical Systems

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Read the 121-page report with TOC on "Neurophotonics Market Analysis Report by Application (Research, Diagnostics, and Therapeutics) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026" at: https://www.technavio.com/report/report/neurophotonics-market-industry-analysis

The neurophotonics market growth is attributed to increasing prevalence of neurological disorders and increasing research and development. Genetic disorders, congenital anomalies or disorders, and others are some of the causes of neurological disorders. Hence, the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders will fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Neurological disorders are increasingly recognized as the major cause of death and disability worldwide. Low- and middle-income countries continue to bear the brunt of neurological illnesses. However, unawareness of neurological disorders is one of the factors hindering the neurophotonics market growth. Unawareness is a partial and dimensional phenomenon that is sometimes misunderstood as a categorical phenomenon. Neurological disorders can be difficult to diagnose because symptoms of one condition can be similar to another.

Download Sample Report for unlocking information on factors influencing the market's growth

Top Neurophotonics Companies

The neurophotonics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as partnership, agreement, collaboration, and joint ventures to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Some of the key players covered in this report along with their offerings are:

  • Bruker Corp.

  • Cairn Research Ltd.

  • Carl Zeiss AG

  • Femtonics Ltd.

  • HemoPhotonics SL

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • HORIBA Ltd.

  • Intelligent Imaging Innovations Inc.

  • ISS Inc.

  • John Wiley and Sons Inc.

  • Leica Microsystems

  • Nanoscope Technologies LLC

  • Nikon Corp.

  • NIRx Medical Technologies LLC

  • Olympus Corp.

  • PerkinElmer Inc.

  • fNIR Devices LLC

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Vielight Inc.

  • Artinis Medical Systems

Download Your Sample Report Copy for Unlocking Product Offerings by Each Vendor

Neurophotonics Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

  • Research - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Diagnostics - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Therapeutics - size and forecast 2021-2026

Research application segment held the largest neurophotonics market share in 2021. The segment will account for the largest market share throughout the forecast period. Neurosciences are undergoing a transformation and changes as a result of advances in optical technologies. Moreover, the global neurophotonics market has made significant progress in identifying diseases such as neurological disorders and improving diagnosis and therapy due to increased funding for brain research.

Neurophotonics Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026

42% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the neurophotonics market in North America. An increase in surgical procedures will facilitate the neurophotonics market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Request Sample Copy for Understanding the contribution of Each Segment

Related Reports:

Arbovirus Testing Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Antinuclear Antibody Test Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Research - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Artinis Medical Systems

  • 10.4 Bruker Corp.

  • 10.5 Cairn Research Ltd.

  • 10.6 Carl Zeiss AG

  • 10.7 Femtonics Ltd.

  • 10.8 HemoPhotonics SL

  • 10.9 HORIBA Ltd.

  • 10.10 Intelligent Imaging Innovations Inc.

  • 10.11 ISS Inc.

  • 10.12 Nanoscope Technologies LLC

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neurophotonics-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-397-53-million-evolving-opportunities-with-bruker-corp-cairn-research-ltd-carl-zeiss-ag-femtonics-ltd-hemophotonics-sl-among-others--technavio-301532226.html

SOURCE Technavio

