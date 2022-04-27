Neurophotonics Market Size to Grow by USD 397.53 Million| Evolving Opportunities with Bruker Corp., Cairn Research Ltd., Carl Zeiss AG, Femtonics Ltd., HemoPhotonics SL among others | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Neurophotonics Market by Application (Research, Diagnostics, and Therapeutics) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) is added to Technavio's catalog. The market is anticipated to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 8.66% from 2021 to 2026. The market potential growth difference will be equivalent to USD 397.53 during this period. Technavio categorizes the global neurophotonics market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market.
Neurophotonics Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.66%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 397.53 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.97
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 42%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, UK, Spain, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Bruker Corp., Cairn Research Ltd., Carl Zeiss AG, Femtonics Ltd., HemoPhotonics SL, Hitachi Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., Intelligent Imaging Innovations Inc., ISS Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Leica Microsystems, Nanoscope Technologies LLC, Nikon Corp., NIRx Medical Technologies LLC, Olympus Corp., PerkinElmer Inc., fNIR Devices LLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vielight Inc., and Artinis Medical Systems
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Read the 121-page report with TOC on "Neurophotonics Market Analysis Report by Application (Research, Diagnostics, and Therapeutics) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026" at: https://www.technavio.com/report/report/neurophotonics-market-industry-analysis
The neurophotonics market growth is attributed to increasing prevalence of neurological disorders and increasing research and development. Genetic disorders, congenital anomalies or disorders, and others are some of the causes of neurological disorders. Hence, the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders will fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Neurological disorders are increasingly recognized as the major cause of death and disability worldwide. Low- and middle-income countries continue to bear the brunt of neurological illnesses. However, unawareness of neurological disorders is one of the factors hindering the neurophotonics market growth. Unawareness is a partial and dimensional phenomenon that is sometimes misunderstood as a categorical phenomenon. Neurological disorders can be difficult to diagnose because symptoms of one condition can be similar to another.
Top Neurophotonics Companies
The neurophotonics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as partnership, agreement, collaboration, and joint ventures to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Some of the key players covered in this report along with their offerings are:
Bruker Corp.
Cairn Research Ltd.
Carl Zeiss AG
Femtonics Ltd.
HemoPhotonics SL
Hitachi Ltd.
HORIBA Ltd.
Intelligent Imaging Innovations Inc.
ISS Inc.
John Wiley and Sons Inc.
Leica Microsystems
Nanoscope Technologies LLC
Nikon Corp.
NIRx Medical Technologies LLC
Olympus Corp.
PerkinElmer Inc.
fNIR Devices LLC
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Vielight Inc.
Artinis Medical Systems
Neurophotonics Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
Research - size and forecast 2021-2026
Diagnostics - size and forecast 2021-2026
Therapeutics - size and forecast 2021-2026
Research application segment held the largest neurophotonics market share in 2021. The segment will account for the largest market share throughout the forecast period. Neurosciences are undergoing a transformation and changes as a result of advances in optical technologies. Moreover, the global neurophotonics market has made significant progress in identifying diseases such as neurological disorders and improving diagnosis and therapy due to increased funding for brain research.
Neurophotonics Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026
Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026
42% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the neurophotonics market in North America. An increase in surgical procedures will facilitate the neurophotonics market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Research - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Artinis Medical Systems
10.4 Bruker Corp.
10.5 Cairn Research Ltd.
10.6 Carl Zeiss AG
10.7 Femtonics Ltd.
10.8 HemoPhotonics SL
10.9 HORIBA Ltd.
10.10 Intelligent Imaging Innovations Inc.
10.11 ISS Inc.
10.12 Nanoscope Technologies LLC
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
