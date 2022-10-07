U.S. markets open in 4 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,751.00
    -5.75 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,983.00
    +1.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,496.25
    -45.50 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,758.70
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.93
    +0.48 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,720.50
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    20.81
    +0.15 (+0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9805
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.46
    +1.91 (+6.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1198
    +0.0029 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.8470
    -0.2210 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,981.56
    -160.71 (-0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    454.74
    -8.38 (-1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,988.44
    -8.83 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Neuroprosthetics Market Size to Grow by USD 4.59 Bn, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neuroprosthetics Market by Application (neuromodulation devices and cognitive devices) and Geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the neuroprosthetics market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 4.59 billion. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Neuroprosthetics Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Neuroprosthetics Market 2022-2026

Regional Analysis

North America will account for 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as a high incidence of neurological diseases. The US and Canada are the key countries for the neuroprosthetics market in North America. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Key Market Dynamics

  • Market Driver: The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders is driving the growth of the market. Neuroprosthetics are used when other treatments are unable to cure a disease or condition. Neurological disorders such as MS affect the spinal cord and the brain. MS is most prevalent in countries such as New Zealand, Australia, Canada, France, Norway, Germany, and the US. Such diseases have symptoms such as blurred vision and weakness and tingling of the muscles. Thus, the adoption of neuroprosthetic technologies, such as SCS, DBS, Vagus nerve stimulation (VNS), and sacral cord stimulation, is growing in developed countries such as the US, Canada, and Australia.

  • Market Challenge: The high cost of neuroprosthetic products is challenging the neuroprosthetics market growth. A majority of insurance companies do not pay reimbursements for these devices. Though health insurance covers prosthetic limbs, the coverage is highly dependent on the amputation level and the physical condition of the patient. Moreover, the initial cost of using neuroprosthetics for treatment is high, especially for implantable devices. The cost of computer-assisted devices ranges from USD 20,000 to USD 30,000. In addition, the cost of a neural prosthetic arm can be up to USD 100,000. A normal prosthetic limb costs between USD 3,000 and USD 30,000. The cost of manufacturing a fully functional modular prosthetic limb is approximately USD 500,000.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will
help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE
PDF Sample Report

Market Segmentation

By application,  the neuromodulation devices segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. These devices offer direct stimulation to the nervous system by using electrical signals. They are used for treating unmanageable chronic pain and movement-related disorders.

View our FREE PDF Sample Report for additional insights into the contribution of all the
segments and regional opportunities in the report

Some Companies Mentioned

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Boston Scientific Corp.

  • BrainGate

  • Cochlear Ltd.

  • EMOTIV Inc.

  • HI LLC dba. Kernel

  • MED EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH

  • Medtronic Plc

  • NeuroMetrix Inc.

  • NeuroPace Inc.

  • Nevro Corp.

  • Paradromics Inc.

  • SensArs

  • Sonova Holding AG

  • Soterix Medical Inc.

  • Zynex Inc.

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report
according to your needs

Related Reports

Neurophotonics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The neurophotonics market share is expected to increase by USD 397.53 million from 2021 to 2026.

Point of Care Diagnostics Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The point of care diagnostics market share is expected to increase by USD 13.09 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Neuroprosthetics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.36%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 4.59 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.88

Regional analysis

North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corp., BrainGate, Cochlear Ltd., EMOTIV Inc., HI LLC dba. Kernel, MED EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH, Medtronic Plc, NeuroMetrix Inc., NeuroPace Inc., Nevro Corp., Paradromics Inc., SensArs, Sonova Holding AG, Soterix Medical Inc., and Zynex Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Neuromodulation devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Cognitive devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Abbott Laboratories

  • 10.4 Boston Scientific Corp.

  • 10.5 Cochlear Ltd.

  • 10.6 MED EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH

  • 10.7 Medtronic Plc

  • 10.8 NeuroMetrix Inc.

  • 10.9 NeuroPace Inc.

  • 10.10 Nevro Corp.

  • 10.11 SensArs

  • 10.12 Soterix Medical Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Neuroprosthetics Market 2022-2026
Global Neuroprosthetics Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neuroprosthetics-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-4-59-bn-majority-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-north-america---technavio-301642626.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Lebanon inspecting new suspected cases of cholera

    Lebanon’s health minister said on Friday that authorities are inspecting suspected cases of cholera, less than a day after the cash-strapped country confirmed its first case of the illness since 1993. The news came almost a month after an outbreak of the illness in neighboring war-torn Syria. Firas Abiad, Lebanon’s caretaker health minister, said in a press conference that the first case was a middle-aged Syrian refugee man living in the impoverished northern province of Akkar, and confirmed a second case in the area.

  • Costco Has Surprising Gas News for Members, Investors

    Costco offers a very simple proposition to its members. Basically, Costco offers no frills -- its stores aren't just called warehouses, they actually are warehouses -- and items are basically just stacked on pallets. Costco also puts relentless pressure on its vendors to squeeze out every penny of cost from each item.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Be the Biggest Winners From Micron's $100 Billion Investment In New York

    The chip industry is in the early stages of a cyclical downturn right now, and Micron itself announced a big hit to its revenue and profits is upcoming. New York state, where Micron plans on spending up to $100 billion over the next two decades on a new megafab. It's huge news for Micron, New York, and the whole semiconductor industry, which is still grappling with fallout from the pandemic and a shaky supply chain that is highly reliant on overseas fabs.

  • Chipmakers See ‘Breathtaking’ Demand Drop as Recession Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Signs are piling up that the tech downturn may be deeper and longer-lasting than feared. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.After years of record capital spending, ch

  • OPEC’s oil cuts force the US to reconsider its foreign policy

    OPEC+ announced it’ll slash output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) on Wednesday (Oct. 5), the biggest cut since the pandemic started in 2020. The White House’s reaction was swift, calling the decision “shortsighted” and accusing the oil cartel of “aligning with Russia.”

  • Saudi Arabia Defies Expectations and Keeps Oil Prices Steady

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarStocks Slide for Second Day Ahead of Jobs Report: Markets WrapSaudi Arabia kept oil prices for its main

  • Crispin Odey Scored a Whopping 193% Return This Year; Here Are 2 Stocks That the Hedge Fund Tycoon Likes

    Most people might not want to glance too often at their stock portfolio in 2022, but not everyone has had a rough year. Making good use of the UK market unrest, Crispin Odey's hedge fund has had a great one. In fact, with returns of a hefty 193% year-to-date, it has been a record year for the fund. How did the hedge fund tycoon do it? To a large extent, by going short against UK bonds and the British pound, a wise moving considering the pound plummeted even further in September after new Prime M

  • These 3 Oil Stocks Are Wildly Undervalued as Crude Surges Toward $90 a Barrel

    Oil prices have been all over the place this year. WTI, the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, started 2022 at around $75 a barrel before rocketing over $120 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move could keep a floor under crude prices and potentially push them higher depending on demand and other supplies.

  • Costco logs another strong month of sales in September

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Costco's continued sales momentum even as gas prices decline.

  • Top Energy Stocks for October 2022

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2022.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for October 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2022.

  • OPEC+ Output Cut Sends A Clear Message To The Market

    OPEC’s decision to lower output quota hay have a serious impact on crude supply this fall, providing further upward support for crude prices this winter

  • Oil Poised for Biggest Weekly Rally Since March on OPEC+ Move

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for the biggest weekly gain since early March as OPEC+ put the market on course for further tightening ahead of winter.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.W

  • Top REITs for October 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to invest easily in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Oil: 'We're going to see $65 before we see $100 ' in WTI, says analyst

    OPEC+ will cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day amid looming demand concerns and the ongoing friction between the West and Russia over the war in Ukraine.

  • Exclusive-Samsung, SK Hynix to be spared brunt of China chip crackdown by U.S. -sources

    The Biden administration plans to spare SK Hynix and Samsung from the brunt of new restrictions on memory chipmakers in China aimed at thwarting Beijing's technological ambitions and blocking its military advances, sources said. The Commerce Department, which plans to release new curbs on exports of technology to China this week, will likely deny requests by U.S. suppliers to send equipment to Chinese firms like Yangtze Memory Technologies Co Ltd (YMTC) and ChangXin Memory Technologies, Inc (CXMT) if they are making advanced DRAM or flash memory chips, the sources said. However, license requests to sell equipment to foreign companies making advanced memory chips in China will be reviewed on a case by case basis, sources said, potentially allowing for them to receive the equipment.

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup Headlined by Shell & Enbridge's Renewables Push

    Apart from Shell (SHEL) and Enbridge (ENB), TechnipFMC (FTI), Transocean (RIG) and VAALCO Energy (EGY) hogged the limelight during the week.

  • Michigan is becoming the center of US battery manufacturing

    Michigan, long the automotive manufacturing capital of the United States, is now getting pumped with investment both publicly and privately to build out a series of battery manufacturing plants that will power the wave of electric vehicles coming to market. The demand for domestically produced batteries has reached new peaks after the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which includes consumer tax incentives for buying EVs with battery material produced in the United States. Battery makers are rushing to grab available land and start production on factories to meet that demand, shore up their own supply chains and qualify for incentives laid out in the IRA.

  • Australian tech billionaire to chair $20 billion solar power export project

    Australian software mogul Mike Cannon-Brookes was named chairman on Friday of clean energy start-up Sun Cable, which is seeking to secure funds for a proposed A$30 billion-plus ($19.3 billion-plus) solar power export project. Singapore-based Sun Cable plans to supply solar power from Australia to Singapore and eventually Indonesia through the world's longest subsea high voltage cable, linked to a 17-20 gigawatt solar farm, as well as an energy storage facility of up to 42 GWh in Australia's Northern Territory.

  • Oil Could Pass $100, Pushing Up Gas Prices

    Gasoline prices will rise along the east coast and in the South while drivers in California, Arizona and Nevada will receive a reprieve.