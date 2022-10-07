Neuroprosthetics Market Size to Grow by USD 4.59 Bn, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neuroprosthetics Market by Application (neuromodulation devices and cognitive devices) and Geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the neuroprosthetics market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 4.59 billion. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report
Regional Analysis
North America will account for 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as a high incidence of neurological diseases. The US and Canada are the key countries for the neuroprosthetics market in North America. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Key Market Dynamics
Market Driver: The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders is driving the growth of the market. Neuroprosthetics are used when other treatments are unable to cure a disease or condition. Neurological disorders such as MS affect the spinal cord and the brain. MS is most prevalent in countries such as New Zealand, Australia, Canada, France, Norway, Germany, and the US. Such diseases have symptoms such as blurred vision and weakness and tingling of the muscles. Thus, the adoption of neuroprosthetic technologies, such as SCS, DBS, Vagus nerve stimulation (VNS), and sacral cord stimulation, is growing in developed countries such as the US, Canada, and Australia.
Market Challenge: The high cost of neuroprosthetic products is challenging the neuroprosthetics market growth. A majority of insurance companies do not pay reimbursements for these devices. Though health insurance covers prosthetic limbs, the coverage is highly dependent on the amputation level and the physical condition of the patient. Moreover, the initial cost of using neuroprosthetics for treatment is high, especially for implantable devices. The cost of computer-assisted devices ranges from USD 20,000 to USD 30,000. In addition, the cost of a neural prosthetic arm can be up to USD 100,000. A normal prosthetic limb costs between USD 3,000 and USD 30,000. The cost of manufacturing a fully functional modular prosthetic limb is approximately USD 500,000.
Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will
help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE
PDF Sample Report
Market Segmentation
By application, the neuromodulation devices segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. These devices offer direct stimulation to the nervous system by using electrical signals. They are used for treating unmanageable chronic pain and movement-related disorders.
View our FREE PDF Sample Report for additional insights into the contribution of all the
segments and regional opportunities in the report
Some Companies Mentioned
Abbott Laboratories
Boston Scientific Corp.
BrainGate
Cochlear Ltd.
EMOTIV Inc.
HI LLC dba. Kernel
MED EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH
Medtronic Plc
NeuroMetrix Inc.
NeuroPace Inc.
Nevro Corp.
Paradromics Inc.
SensArs
Sonova Holding AG
Soterix Medical Inc.
Zynex Inc.
Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report
according to your needs
Related Reports
Neurophotonics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The neurophotonics market share is expected to increase by USD 397.53 million from 2021 to 2026.
Point of Care Diagnostics Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The point of care diagnostics market share is expected to increase by USD 13.09 billion from 2021 to 2026.
Neuroprosthetics Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.36%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 4.59 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
9.88
Regional analysis
North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 41%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Germany, China, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corp., BrainGate, Cochlear Ltd., EMOTIV Inc., HI LLC dba. Kernel, MED EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH, Medtronic Plc, NeuroMetrix Inc., NeuroPace Inc., Nevro Corp., Paradromics Inc., SensArs, Sonova Holding AG, Soterix Medical Inc., and Zynex Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Health Care Market Reports
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Neuromodulation devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Cognitive devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Abbott Laboratories
10.4 Boston Scientific Corp.
10.5 Cochlear Ltd.
10.6 MED EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH
10.7 Medtronic Plc
10.8 NeuroMetrix Inc.
10.9 NeuroPace Inc.
10.10 Nevro Corp.
10.11 SensArs
10.12 Soterix Medical Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neuroprosthetics-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-4-59-bn-majority-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-north-america---technavio-301642626.html
SOURCE Technavio