U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,913.10
    -2.36 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,627.97
    -234.33 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,215.24
    +99.07 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.55
    +19.96 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.44
    +1.44 (+2.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,743.90
    +11.40 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    26.33
    -0.02 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1908
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7320
    +0.0020 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3870
    -0.0060 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9010
    -0.0360 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,810.18
    +829.29 (+1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,172.11
    +20.53 (+1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,708.71
    -70.97 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,792.05
    -424.70 (-1.41%)
     

UPDATE: NeuroRx Announces Dosing of First Patient with ZYESAMI™ in P2/3 Clinical Study for the Treatment of Moderate and Severe COVID-19 (AVICOVID-2)

NeuroRx, Inc.
·4 min read

RADNOR, Pa., March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroRx, Inc. announced the first patient in its P2/3 study of inhaled ZYESAMI™ in the treatment of moderate and severe COVID-19 (AVICOVID-2) was dosed at the University of California Irvine. The trial will be conducted at 10-15 clinical sites in the US.

To date, three clinical sites from the prior study have been initiated including University of California Irvine, Providence St. Jude Medical Center (Fullerton, CA), and University of Louisville. Due to limited resources and/or timing delays, some sites that had previously signaled participation and had been listed on clinicaltrials.gov are unable to participate or will join later. Those sites were recently removed from the listing. Various new sites are expected to be added in the coming weeks.

Jonathan C. Javitt, M.D., M.P.H., CEO of NeuroRx, stated, “Dosing of the first patient in this new study shortly after the last patient 60-day visit of our first study demonstrates our firm’s ability to deliver in this challenging environment. This new study is aimed at preventing patients from progressing to respiratory failure, and this medical concept is very appealing to clinical experts, as evidenced by numerous sites from our prior study participating or signaling interest to participate.”

About VIP in COVID-19
Vasoactive Intestinal Polypeptide (VIP) was first discovered by the late Dr. Sami Said in 1970, for whom ZYESAMI™ is named. Although first identified in the intestinal tract, VIP is now known to be produced throughout the body and to be primarily concentrated in the lungs. VIP has been shown in more than 500 peer-reviewed studies to have potent anti-inflammatory/anti-cytokine activity in animal models of respiratory distress, acute lung injury, and inflammation. Most importantly, 70% of the VIP in the body is bound to a rare cell in the lung, the alveolar type II cell (ATII), that is critical in the production of lung surfactant that is essential to transmission of oxygen from the air to the blood by the pulmonary epithelial cells that line the air sacs (alveoli) of the lung. Initial radiographic changes in COVID-19 are suggestive of collapse of these alveoli.

COVID-19-related respiratory failure is caused by selective infection of the ATII cell by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The ATII cells are vulnerable because of their (ACE2) surface receptors, which serve as the route of entry for the virus. These specialized cells manufacture surfactant that coats the lung and is essential for oxygen exchange. Loss of surfactant causes collapse of the air sacs (alveolae) in the lung and results in respiratory failure.

VIP is shown to block coronavirus replication in the ATII cell, block cytokine synthesis, block viral-induced cell death (cytopathy), and upregulate surfactant production. To our knowledge, other than ZYESAMI™, no currently proposed treatments for COVID-19 specifically target these vulnerable Type II cells. Recent laboratory findings suggest that VIP directly interferes with the spike protein complex of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

About NeuroRx, Inc.
NeuroRx draws upon more than 100 years of collective drug development experience from senior executives of AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Novartis, Pfizer, and PPD. In addition to its work on ZYESAMI™, NeuroRx has been awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation and a Special Protocol Agreement to develop NRX-101 in suicidal bipolar depression and is currently in Phase 3 trials. Its executive team is led by Prof. Jonathan C. Javitt, M.D., M.P.H. – who has served as a health advisor to four presidential administrations and worked on paradigm-changing drug development projects for Merck, Allergan, Pharmacia, Pfizer, Novartis and MannKind – together with Robert Besthof, MIM, who served as the Global Vice President (Commercial) for Pfizer’s Neuroscience and Pain Division. NeuroRx recently announced a proposed merger with Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. and a partnership agreement with Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG for the commercialization of RLF-100™ (aviptadil). For more information, please visit www.neurorxpharma.com.

  • SoftBank Seeks $1.2 Billion in Greensill Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- Greensill Capital owes more than $1.3 billion to creditors, with the bulk of those claims so far coming from the now-defunct fintech’s largest shareholder, SoftBank Group Corp.SoftBank, which had already invested $1.5 billion in return for a stake in the company that is now practically worthless, is owed $1.15 billion, people familiar with the matter said. It’s not clear whether it lent that money to Greensill in addition to the equity investment, or whether the latter was structured in a way that allows it to try and recoup money in creditor talks.In total, counterparties to Greensill submitted claims for more than A$1.75 billion ($1.35 billion), administrator Grant Thornton said in a statement Friday after a call between creditors concluded. The final tally may be significantly higher as further claims are made, and because some of the amounts submitted were placeholders while the actual damage is being determined.The figures show Greensill owes money to some 34 creditors, including its own German banking unit and a family trust in the name of founder Lex Greensill’s brother, from which it had borrowed late last year as it struggled to raise new money ahead of a possible going public. SoftBank had injected equity in the firm in 2019 and put hundreds of millions of dollars into funds Greensill ran with Credit Suisse Group AG. It’s collapse leaves Masayoshi Son’s Vision Fund with yet another damaging loss.SoftBank didn’t respond to requests for comment.Greensill filed for insolvency in the U.K. last week, after Credit Suisse froze the $10 billion group of funds that Greensill effectively ran. The Swiss bank, itself a creditor, made the decision after a unit of insurer Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. refused to provide new coverage for some of the short-term financings Greensill packaged into securities and then sold on to the funds. Tokio Marine and its Australian subsidiary are now also among the creditors.Even before the dramatic events of the past weeks, SoftBank had written down its stake significantly, Bloomberg has reported. Just a year earlier, a capital injection by the Japanese investor had valued Greensill Capital at $3.5 billion. In October of last year, Greensill predicted he would soon sell a small stake of the company for hundreds of millions of dollars, implying a valuation of roughly $7 billion.Now, the repercussions are hitting banks and investors across the world. Credit Suisse this week said it would suspend bonus payments for some top managers and weigh clawbacks as it tries to contain the fallout from its involvement with Greensill. The Swiss lender said it’s expecting defaults on some of the notes in the funds and that so far it has only recovered about $50 million of a $140 million loan to the firm. It also submitted a creditor’s claim.The first creditors meeting for Greensill’s collapsed supply-chain finance business in Australia on Friday lasted 55 minutes, with 59 creditors in attendance with their representatives. The Association of German Banks as well as German and Australian securities regulators were also on the call, led by Matt Byrnes, a partner at Grant Thornton.The creditors that have submitted claims exclude employees. Their number may increase as further claims are made during the administration, the Grant Thornton statement said. Another meeting is set for April 22 when creditors will have the opportunity to vote on Greensill’s future.Tokio Marine and its subsidiary Bond & Credit Co. put in nominal claims for $1 each until they work out how much they are owed, the people said, asking not to be identified as the meeting was private. Tokio Marine is facing a larger-than-expected exposure to the Greensill Capital meltdown after finding that reinsurance contracts intended to limit losses didn’t cover its unit that did the most business with Greensill, Bloomberg reported.BCC’s previous owner, Insurance Australia Group Ltd., submitted a claim for about A$20,000 to cover its legal fees for a court dispute with Greensill that was heard in Sydney on March 1, according to a different person with knowledge of the matter.The Peter Greensill Trust, a creditor which represents CEO Lex Greensill and his brothers Peter and Andrew, is seeking $60 million. Startup Earnd, which Greensill bought a controlling stake in last year, was another creditor. The administrator is considering options for that firm that may include a sale, according to people familiar with the matter.The administrators were also aware of a contingent claim from the Association of German Banks that could be in the order of about 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion), Grant Thornton said in a statement. This has not been formally verified by the administrators, according to the statement. There is a concurrent administration process running in Germany for Greensill Bank AG, a subsidiary of Greensill Capital.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Is ‘Too Important to Ignore’: Deutsche Bank Report

    Bitcoin's price could continue to rise if it continues to attract asset managers and companies, says the bank.

  • Oil’s Plunge Was Sign of a Market That Got Too Bullish, Too Fast

    (Bloomberg) -- For those who had been tracking oil’s technical indicators this month, the message was clear: Crude prices had risen too quickly.OPEC+’s decision to rein in production earlier this month, hedge funds piling into the most bullish positions in over a year and an attack on a Saudi Arabian oil complex all worked to propel Brent crude past $70 a barrel for the first time in more than a year. Prices rose well above the upper Bollinger band that signaled a pullback was all but inevitable. Meanwhile, fuel refiners along the U.S. Gulf Coast were struggling to recover from a deep freeze last month and the pace of oil exports had slowed, weighing on near-term demand.And so on Thursday, oil’s 30%-plus rally this year came crashing down. West Texas Intermediate crude futures plunged as much as 9.9%. A strengthening dollar and news of efforts to roll out vaccinations stalling in some parts of the world further weighed on the market, as did the usual unwinding of long positions amid big price drops.But virtually nobody is saying the rally is over for good.As Giovanni Staunovo, a commodity analyst at UBS Group AG, put it: “Some setback” was bound to happen on the road to a longer-term recovery. But “with OPEC and its allies pursuing a cautious approach on production, the oil market should be undersupplied and oil prices will recover again,” he said.Among the most notable shifts in the oil market this year has been a move of the oil futures curve further into a bullish pattern known as backwardation. That’s still holding up.Backwardation is a key indication that demand is strengthening and supplies are tightening, causing contracts for the nearest deliveries to trade at a premium to later ones: Buyers want the crude as soon as possible and are willing to pay for that. But that pattern could shift, too, if the selloff takes hold in the coming days. It has already weakened somewhat and in some parts of the curve it has flipped to the opposite.“The backwardation curve is just not as steep as it was,” said Tariq Zahir, managing member of the global macro program at Tyche Capital Advisors LLC.Commodities across the board slumped on Thursday along with stocks and bonds as markets were also gripped by fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve risks letting inflation accelerate.“This has been driven by a risk-off move, and crude oil is unfortunately taking it on the chin,” Zahir said. “Going long energy has been the reopening trade since January 1 this year. Now, you’re looking at the standpoint of having all these profits, and taking it all back.”Crude-processing rates in the U.S. Gulf are stuck at about 80% of levels seen before the winter storm hit the region, with refiners not rushing to ramp up production with bigger-than-usual stockpiles to fall back on.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Latest Bitcoin price and analysis (BTC to USD)

    Bitcoin is currently trading at $57,641 after falling by 3.63% from Wednesday’s high of $59,350 which came on the back of the Federal Reserve press conference.

  • Exclusive: Targeting Tesla, China's Geely to launch new premium EV brand - sources

    China's Geely plans to roll out electric vehicles under a new marque with different branding and sales strategies, people familiar with the matter said, as the Volvo owner looks to take on its main EV rival Tesla with higher-end vehicles. The brand, positioned in the premium segment and named "Zeekr", will be housed under Geely's to-be-launched EV entity Lingling Technologies, according to three people, who declined to be named as the plan is not yet public. Reuters reported the plans for Lingling last month.

  • Crypto Mining Stocks Could Keep Beating Bitcoin in ‘Modern-Age Digital Gold Rush’

    Crypto mining stocks could deliver amplified returns during a bitcoin bull market, according to FundStrat research.

  • China Facing Shortages Seeks to Cut Corn and Soymeal Use in Feed

    (Bloomberg) -- China, the world’s biggest importer of corn and soybeans, is seeking to reduce their use in livestock feed in an attempt to curb the country’s dependence on foreign supplies, according to an official publication.The top global pork producer has been buying record amounts of both commodities as demand for animal feed, cooking oil and industrial products outstrips the nation’s ability to produce them. China is tackling the issue by boosting support for farmers, raising productivity and reducing wastage, but demand continues to expand driven by economic growth and affluence.The agriculture ministry has drafted a plan to partly replace usage of corn and soybean meal with alternatives such as rice, wheat, potatoes and other oilseed meals, the China Swine Industry Journal said, posting an official ministry document, but gave no details on the target for substitution.The country’s corn demand may exceed 300 million tons by the year 2030, while soybean consumption could hit 120 million tons, which will have a huge impact on food security, the Journal said, citing unidentified experts. The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates corn consumption at 289 million tons in 2020-21 and soybean demand at 116.7 million tons.The domestic corn market climbed to a record in January on increasing use of the grain for hog feed and for refining into starches and syrups, and on depleted state stockpiles. The government has encouraged feed mills to purchase wheat and rice from state stockpiles to replace corn.The country’s soybean imports exceeded 100 million tons in 2020 and corn shipments were more than 11 million tons. The USDA expects corn imports to reach 24 million tons in 2020-21, more than triple a year earlier.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Get rich as a renter: 5 ways to build wealth without buying a house

    Owning a house isn’t the only pathway to success and fulfillment.

  • At a Hotel in Caracas, Oil Executives Weigh a Return to Venezuela

    (Bloomberg) -- Inside a chic lounge, oil lobbyists and executives rub shoulders as Spanish, French and Italian can be heard in the halls. This isn’t the ZaZa boutique hotel in Houston, where global energy top brass like to stay. It’s the Cayena Hotel in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas.Drawn by promises of privatization and more autonomy to tap the world’s biggest crude reserves, they’re meeting with the Nicolas Maduro regime and state-owned Petroleos de Venezuela SA to best position themselves when doing business there is possible again. Bigger producers like Chevron Corp., France’s Total SE and Italy’s Eni SpA would probably wait until U.S. sanctions are lifted, but smaller players might get started whenever new rules opening up the industry for private enterprise take effect.“I want to tell investors from the U.S. and around the world that Venezuela’s doors are open for oil investment,” Maduro said in a recent televised address.It’s a make-or-break moment for an impoverished nation that’s running out of fuel to haul food and cash to pay for imports of basic necessities. Whether Maduro will succeed in luring some investment is still unclear. But one thing is certain: Oil companies have never had such leverage with him to negotiate a piece of the country’s more than 300 billion barrels of crude.“There is some easy potential to increase production if sanctions enforcement declines,” said Francisco Monaldi, a Venezuelan-American lecturer in energy economics at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy, and an expert on Venezuela’s oil industry. “After that, you need significant investments.”The successor of the late Hugo Chavez, who infamously seized assets from Exxon Mobil Corp. and ConocoPhillips, is promising to pass a law that will officially end an oil monopoly in the hands of PDVSA, as the country’s ruined oil cash cow is known.Executives representing oil companies are holding meetings to discuss what the terms would be under the new legislation, according to people with knowledge of the talks, who asked not to be named because they’re not authorized to comment on them in public.Chevron, for one, is even getting in touch with contractors to assess how fast they could help the San Ramon, California-based company restart operations in the South American nation, one person said.“Chevron will continue to comply with applicable laws and regulations in relation to the activities that it is authorized to undertake in Venezuela,” a spokesperson for the company said. “We remain committed to the integrity of our joint venture assets, the safety and wellbeing of our employees and their families, and the company’s social and humanitarian programs during these challenging times.”Total didn’t return requests for comment, as didn’t Maduro’s Information Ministry, the Oil Ministry and PDVSA. Eni said none of its executives visited Caracas.Maduro’s government says his new energy law alone will allow oil companies to get back in business as they assume control of Venezuelan assets. That’s because the U.S. only bans doing business with PDVSA, the regime and those who help it. Oil ventures run by independent oil companies, in theory, wouldn’t be barred from developing crude reserves in the country.Major oil companies would probably wait for sanctions to be lifted regardless, but others could jump in as soon as they can claim they’re operating independently from PDVSA and Maduro’s regime, and therefore not subject to sanctions.There are people close to the government “eager to get some oil fields; I would expect there to be some privatizations,” Monaldi said. “They will try to invest in the wells that are the easiest to connect.”Wilmer Ruperti, a Venezuelan-born shipping magnate, is among less-known entrepreneurs who have sought to do business with PDVSA in the past despite sanctions. Ruperti didn’t reply to requests for comment on potential investments under the proposed new rules.Restoring Venezuela’s oil industry back to its former glory would likely take tens of billions of dollars, and that might never happen, but any business activity would help the country.Once a prosperous OPEC-founding member that produced more than 3 million barrels a day of crude, the nation is now pumping less than half a million.Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami recently vowed to boost production to 1.5 million this year, and that would be difficult to achieve without help. Monaldi estimates more than $100 billion and a decade of work would be required to get output past 2 million barrels a day.“This means you need a ton of private investment,” he said.An increase in oil output would not only buoy the economy but also raise capital to ultimately pay off creditors holding roughly $60 billion of defaulted obligations.So, executives from the oil industry and capital markets have also been pleading their case to officials in Washington, people familiar with those discussions said. Their message: If others are going to play ball, let’s get in on the action, too.“The big question is if the oil companies have enough political clout for an easing in sanctions,” said Raul Gallegos, a Bogota-based director at Control Risks, an international consulting firm. “They are interested in the flexibility that Maduro is offering.”The U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, which enforces the sanctions, didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment.With bigger issues to tackle, from the coronavirus to tension with Russia and trade with China, U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration hasn’t yet made a significant pivot from President Donald Trump’s strategy on Venezuela. The U.S. government officially recognizes opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president until there’s a free and fair election.If the new U.S. government at least moves to let companies resume swaps of diesel for Venezuelan crude, that would help the country avert collapse. The fuel is needed for trucks to take imported food, medicines and other products from ports to cities, as well as to haul goods from farms and factories.``The onus is on the U.S. to decide if sanctions make sense going forward,'' Gallegos said.Without investments in the country’s crumbling energy infrastructure, though, that would be just a stopgap solution.(Adds comment from analyst in penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Goldman Sells $53 Million of Bankrupt Texas Utility Claims

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. auctioned off around $53 million of claims it held against a bankrupt Texas power cooperative as distressed debt traders bet the government will foot the bill for the state’s energy crisis, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Goldman sold its claim on Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc. this week at 80 to 85 cents on the dollar, said the people, who asked not to be identified because details of the auction are private.The bank is one of Brazos’s largest unsecured creditors. It’s owed the money for interest rate swaps and other power derivatives contracts that its commodities trading unit J. Aron & Co. signed with Brazos before a winter storm in February upended the Texas power market, saddling the electricity provider with billions in liabilities it couldn’t repay.A representative for New York-based Goldman Sachs declined to comment. Waco-based Brazos didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Claims PricesThe price Goldman received is similar to other unsecured claims have changed hands and suggests traders are expecting the Texas government will cover at least some of Brazos’s losses, according to some market watchers.“The market is assigning an over 50% probability that there will be claims forgiveness and socialization of losses,” said Bradley Max, a director of Cherokee Acquisition, a New York firm that specializes in trading of bankruptcy claims and has bid for some of the Brazos receivables.A $30 million piece of the roughly $480 million unsecured bank revolver was sold at auction last week for around 80 cents on the dollar, the people said. Bank of America Corp. is the administrative agent on the revolver, though the identity of the seller wasn’t revealed.The fate of Brazos, which is the largest power generation and transmission cooperative in Texas, and its multibillion-dollar debt to Ercot is still the subject of political wrangling.A bill in the state legislature that would have wiped out more than $4 billion of electricity overcharges from last month’s blackouts appeared dead on Friday, after lawmakers left town without taking final action on the proposal.(Updates with Goldman declining to comment in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Loses Steam After Briefly Touching $60K

    The cryptocurrency's price fell with stocks amid growing concerns about rising U.S. Treasury yields.

  • Volkswagen is trouncing Tesla in the stock market this year

    The world's leading automakers are still far from catching up to Tesla's market capitalization.

  • Analysis: Fed move eases pressure on money funds, but more may be needed

    The Federal Reserve’s decision on Wednesday to raise the maximum amount money funds can lend into its reverse repurchase agreement facility should ease some stresses for money market funds that are struggling with too much cash and too few places to park it. The Fed raised the cap on the reverse repo facility to $80 billion, from $30 billion for money funds that lend money in the facility overnight and receive Treasury collateral in return. Money markets have been flooded with cash as the Fed maintains record bond purchases and the Treasury reduces its cash holdings, which in some cases has led to a shortage of Treasury bills.

  • Renault sees its electric, hybrid car sales doubling in 2021: sources

    France's Renault expects its sales of electric and hybrid cars to more than double to 350,000 in 2021, two sources close to the company said, as automakers battle to get ahead in cleaner driving. Amid tougher emissions regulations, car companies are switching to battery-powered vehicles, a market dominated by U.S. specialist Tesla and Germany's Volkswagen, which is ramping up production and investments. Renault's working hypothesis for 2021, bar hiccups due to a shortage of components such as semi-conductor chips, is for sales of electrified vehicles to reach 350,000, the two sources with knowledge of its internal estimates said.

  • China is refining more oil than the US for the first time

    China incentivizes oil refineries to ramp up when the oil price is low, largely to support the domestic plastics industry.

  • Tech Rises as Treasury Yields Retreat From Peak: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology shares closed higher and Treasury yields retreated from the highest levels of the day as investors weighed the risk of inflation with economic growth accelerating.The S&P 500 edged lower in the last minutes of trading to close just in the red, while lenders weighed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average after the Federal Reserve let a capital break for big banks expire. The decision had also triggered a spike in 10-year Treasury yields earlier in the day. Facebook Inc. helped the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 recover from Thursday’s slump. Traders were whipsawed at the end of trading amid quadruple witching, a major expiration of options and futures contracts that often exacerbates swings in asset prices.“The rising interest rates story is still dominating the moves in both the equity and the bond markets,” said Craig Fehr, an investment strategist at Edward Jones & Co. “I don’t think that where we’re at today with rates is going to undermine the broader economic recovery.”Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated in a Wall Street Journal editorial that the central bank will provide aid to the economy “for as long as it takes.”Though the Fed has concluded the threat that Covid-19 poses to the economy isn’t nearly as severe as it was a year ago in deciding to let the bank measure expire, the regulator also said that it’s going to soon propose new changes to the so-called supplementary leverage ratio, or SLR. The goal is to address the recent spike in bank reserves that has been triggered by the government’s economic interventions during the pandemic.“The markets will digest this as banks still have breathing room and we’ll move on, but we’ll keep a watch on how banks respond in terms of their deposit collection and Treasury purchases,” said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer for Bleakley Advisory Group. “The reason why this issue even became so heated is solely because the Treasury is issuing so much debt to fund the spending habits of Congress, but also because of QE where the Fed is already creating massive amounts of reserves.”Oil, one of the most-favored reflation trades, gained. But it was still heading for the biggest weekly slump since October after a selloff driven by inflation concerns and a cooling physical market.In Europe, bond yields retreated while the Stoxx Europe 600 index declined, led by banks and retailers. China’s CSI 300 share gauge slumped on acrimonious U.S.-China talks.Russia’s ruble gained after the country’s central bank unexpectedly raised its policy rate and signaled further tightening. Brazil and Turkey delivered larger-than-expected rate increases this week.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq drops 3%, tech stocks slide as Treasury yields jump

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were lower on Thursday as Treasury yields resumed their march higher, igniting another drop in technology stocks.

  • World’s Longest-Lasting Negative Rate Regime Gets a Revamp

    (Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s central bank will switch from operating one negative interest rate to three by the end of this week, joining several other peers that have overhauled frameworks in a bid to fine-tune their policy levers.The Copenhagen-based Nationalbank, whose subzero monetary stance since 2012 is the longest-lasting such experiment, is bringing into effect changes to its regime that it announced to investors last Thursday. Its overnight deposit rate and its key deposit rate will now both be at -0.5%, while its lending rate will be at -0.35%.The measures are designed to help fulfill the central bank’s mandate of protecting the krone’s peg to the euro, responding to fluctuations in money-market rates that flowed from the wide spread in its rates. The revamp is just one of many tweaks by counterparts in recent years aimed at enhancing control of monetary policy using multiple levers.In Denmark, the spread between the central bank’s key lending and deposits rates has been gaping for more than half a decade, leading to market vacillations that hindered the defense of the peg, according to Daniel Brodsgaard, a fixed income analyst at Danske Bank A/S. The changes are a shift in approach that more broadly applies subzero policy.“The central bank has for some unknown reason been against having a negative repo rate,” Brodsgaard said. “The wide corridor issue is not a negative-rate phenomenon, since we can see now it can be easily solved by just making the corridor tighter even when rates are negative.”Trouble associated with the too-wide spread hit Denmark last March, when market turmoil struck as the potential scope of the pandemic sank in, and the central bank was forced to intervene to support the currency peg, Governor Lars Rohde said. Then followed a drop in liquidity and big swings in the government’s account, with the effect that it became unclear to the market and “also us” which rates were key for the money market, he said.“This is the uncertainty we wanted to reduce. Thereby we also get a clearer impact on the money market and thus indirectly also on the krone market,” Rohde said in an interview this week. He expressed confidence that the rate changes will have the desired effect.“I think those dealing with liquidity will say ‘OK, now the expected fluctuations in money-market interest rates may be small and almost negligible,”’ he said on Wednesday.In the years since Denmark first went negative in 2012, mortgage rates have touched or fallen below zero. Banks now charge for deposits, after starting with businesses and in recent years moving on to retail customers. Most recently, some said that clients would incur costs for holding as little as $16,000.The multiple levers of monetary policy applied in Denmark show a level of complexity that is usual for central banks trying to stimulate economies in an era of open markets, weak inflation and ultra-low real rates. Here’s a quick look at some other recent framework changes by regional counterparts.HungaryThe Hungarian central bank has pro-actively tweaked its money-market regime over several years and is the only monetary authority in the European Union to have raised interest rates since the start of the pandemic.In the most recent tweak of its regime last April, it started 1-week deposit tenders, which have now become the most influential tool to drain excess liquidity in the economy. The 0.75% rate currently offered is higher than the 0.6% base rate set monthly on required reserves.SwitzerlandDenmark’s subzero policy may be the longest-lasting, but Switzerland’s has the deepest, with an interest rate of -0.75%. That so-called Swiss National Bank policy rate was instituted in June 2019 to replace a target range for three-month Libor, which had been set with an identical midpoint. The phasing out of Libor rates had motivated the central bank to create a new benchmark.TurkeySince 2013, Turkey’s central bank has repeatedly resorted to a framework of multiple interest rates to be able to tighten monetary policy without receiving the ire of politicians led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has an unorthodox view on the relationship between the cost of borrowing and inflation.Current governor Naci Agbal simplified that framework after taking over the institution in November and has since raised the policy rate of one-week repo by 875 basis points to 19%, offering investors some of the highest real rates among peers.(Updates with additional comment from Denmark’s central bank)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bank Indonesia Holds Rate, Pledges More Support for Rupiah

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged and pledged to do more to support a currency that has weakened as U.S. yields rise.Bank Indonesia kept the seven-day reverse repurchase rate at 3.5% on Thursday, as predicted by all 28 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Governor Perry Warjiyo and his board have cut the rate by 150 basis points since the beginning of last year to bolter the economy during the coronavirus pandemic.Thursday’s decision “is not a surprise at all, given the unsettled global yield environment,” said Wellian Wiranto, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore. After taking rates to a record low last month and easing lending standards, “there’s a sense that it will get increasingly hard for BI to find more rabbits to pull out of its hat.”The rupiah ended three days of losses Thursday, adding 0.1%, while the country’s benchmark stock index rose 1.1%.Thursday’s decision comes with currency concerns back in play as a rise in U.S. Treasury yields has sparked a sell-off in emerging markets. Indonesian sovereign bonds had seen $1.5 billion of outflows this year through Monday and the rupiah has fallen 2.7% against the dollar over the past month, prompting the central bank to intervene in markets -- efforts it pledged to continue Thursday.“The rupiah was certainly a key factor toward today’s hold decision, but we believe BI still remains relatively more dovish compared to other EM central banks,” said Charu Chanana, lead Asia economist at Continuum Economics in Singapore. “Indonesia’s economic growth is still fragile, and threats to the central bank’s independence will likely keep the central bank on a dovish path for some more time.”Limited SpaceWarjiyo, who wants to maintain an interest-rate differential with other countries to attract foreign funds, has said room for further cuts is limited. The latest draft of an omnibus bill, which would more closely align the central bank’s mandate with government priorities and formalize its direct funding of government bonds, has concerned markets, though less so than when reforms were first mooted last year.Warjiyo skipped a question on the omnibus bill during Thursday’s briefing.“Bank Indonesia has made clear that its focus has shifted firmly toward defending the rupiah amid growing outflows. But it also continues to engage in substantial primary market bond purchases this year,” which could complicate its currency policy goals, said Joseph Incalcaterra, chief Asean economist at HSBC Holdings Plc in Hong Kong. “BI will have to walk a fine line in coming months if global yields continue to rise.”What Bloomberg Economics Says...“While Indonesia’s growth outlook is improving, still-sluggish domestic demand would in theory keep the door open for more rate cuts this cycle. In practice, though, we are anticipating a policy U-turn by year-end, which we expect will be needed to provide more fundamental support for the rupiah, beyond the repeated intervention currently.”-- Tamara Mast Henderson, Asean economistClick here to read the full reportThe central bank and government have stepped up measures -- such as easing rules on mortgage and vehicle loans, cutting the tax on car sales and boosting the stimulus budget -- as they try to meet an economic growth target around 5% this year. Surveys have shown consumer confidence and spending recovering, and the vaccine rollout is expected to further boost activity.Easing price pressures have allowed Bank Indonesia to keep policy loose. Still, the shifting global environment means February’s rate cut may be the last for a while, with the central bank relying on macroprudential measures instead.“Warjiyo has run out of cuts for now. A few short weeks removed from easing, the landscape has changed significantly,” said Nicholas Mapa, a senior economist at ING Bank in Manila. “It looks like Warjiyo will be looking to push bank lending, but he won’t be using his policy tool to do that.”(Updates market levels in fourth paragraph, adds Bloomberg Economics comment in text box and analyst comment in final paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EV frenzy over Volkswagen shares draws regulator's attention

    An outsized rally in Volkswagen shares has drawn the attention of Germany's top market watchdog as heavy-volume trading spurred by the carmaker' electric vehicle ambitions sent the stock rising as much as 32% this week. Shares in Volkswagen AG reversed course on Thursday, however, after hitting their highest level since April 2015 as regulator BaFin said it was monitoring the share price move and a buying frenzy from the United States appeared to cool down. A spokeswoman said BaFin was watching the move in a "routine way," without elaborating.