U.S. markets open in 7 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,063.00
    -4.75 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,355.00
    -60.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,594.00
    +8.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,251.60
    -11.50 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.40
    +0.75 (+1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,738.60
    +9.80 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    +0.39 (+1.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1819
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7200
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.91
    +0.58 (+3.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3916
    +0.0009 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1910
    +0.0350 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,877.95
    +937.40 (+1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,236.49
    +25.14 (+2.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,737.30
    +23.67 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,705.67
    -383.58 (-1.27%)
     

NeuroRx Announces Zyesami™ (Aviptadil) Has Been Selected for Inclusion in NIH-Sponsored Global Clinical Trial to Include Aviptadil and Remdesivir

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RADNOR, Pa., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroRx, Inc. reports today that Aviptadil, to be supplied by NeuroRx, has been identified by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) as one of two drugs selected for inclusion in a phase III multicenter clinical trial that will include the United States and multiple foreign countries. Aviptadil is being developed by NeuroRx as ZYESAMI™ in collaboration with Relief Therapeutics Holding, AG (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF). The trial, designated as TESICO (Therapeutics for Severely Ill Inpatients with COVID-19), is funded by the US Government COVID-19 Therapeutics Response and sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). The TESICO protocol has been reviewed and approved as a phase III trial by the US Food and Drug Administration and will randomly allocate 640 participants to Aviptadil, Remdesivir, the combination of both drugs and placebo. Remdesivir is currently marketed as Veklury© by Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD). The primary endpoint of the trial will be participant recovery from respiratory failure over 90 days. Additional information will be supplied by the NIH when the trial randomizes its first patients.

(PRNewsfoto/NeuroRx)
(PRNewsfoto/NeuroRx)

About NeuroRx, Inc.
NeuroRx draws upon more than 100 years of collective drug development experience from senior executives of AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Novartis, Pfizer, and PPD. In addition to its work on Aviptadil, NeuroRx has been awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation and a Special Protocol Agreement to develop NRX-101 in suicidal bipolar depression and is currently in Phase 3 trials. Its executive team is led by Prof. Jonathan C. Javitt, MD, MPH, who has served as a health advisor to four Presidential administrations and worked on paradigm-changing drug development projects for Merck, Allergan, Pharmacia, Pfizer, Novartis, and Mannkind, together with Robert Besthof, MIM, who served as the Global Vice President (Commercial) for Pfizer's Neuroscience and Pain Division. NeuroRx recently announced a plan to complete a business combination with Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRPA) ("BRPA"), and intends to apply for listing on the NASDAQ under the proposed symbol "NRXP".

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or NeuroRx's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern NeuroRx's expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements may relate to, among other things, the outcome of any discussions or applications for the future use of ZYESAMI, the approvals, timing, and ability to complete the proposed business combination with BRPA, and the combined company's ability to continue listing on Nasdaq after closing the proposed business combination. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. NeuroRx does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments or otherwise.

Additional Information and Where to Find It
This press release relates to a proposed business combination and related transactions (the "Transactions") between NeuroRx and BRPA. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or exchange, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or exchange, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or exchange would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. BRPA has filed a registration statement on Form S-4 ("Registration Statement"), which includes a preliminary proxy statement for the solicitation of the approval of BRPA's stockholders, a preliminary prospectus for the offer and sale of BRPA's securities in the Transactions and a preliminary consent solicitation statement of NeuroRx, and other relevant documents with the SEC. The proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation statement will be mailed to stockholders of NeuroRx and BRPA as of a record date to be established for voting on the proposed business combination. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF NEURORX AND BRPA ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS/CONSENT SOLICITATION STATEMENT AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTIONS. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the registration statement, proxy statement, prospectus and other documents containing important information about NeuroRx and BRPA once such documents are filed with the SEC, through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. In addition, copies of the documents filed with the SEC by BRPA can be obtained free of charge on BRPA's website at www.bigrockpartners.com or by directing a written request to BRPA at 2645 N. Federal Highway, Suite 230 Delray Beach, FL 33483.

Participants in the Solicitation
NeuroRx, BRPA and their respective directors and executive officers, under SEC rules, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies of BRPA's stockholders in connection with the proposed Transactions. Investors and securityholders may obtain more detailed information regarding the names and interests in the proposed Transactions of NeuroRx's and BRPA's respective directors and officers in BRPA's filings with the SEC, including the proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus statement. You may obtain a free copy of these documents as described in the preceding paragraph.

CORPORATE CONTACT
Jonathan C. Javitt, M.D., MPH
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
ceo@nrxpharma.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS
Ryan Sheffield
rsheffield@nrxpharma.com
(484) 254-6134, ext. 723

MEDIA RELATIONS
Greg Parasmo
gparasmo@nrxpharma.com
(484) 254-6134, ext. 724

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neurorx-announces-zyesami-aviptadil-has-been-selected-for-inclusion-in-nih-sponsored-global-clinical-trial-to-include-aviptadil-and-remdesivir-301262506.html

SOURCE NeuroRx

Recommended Stories

  • Tasman Travel Bubble; N. Korea to Skip Olympics: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand and Australia will open a quarantine-free travel corridor April 19, restoring unrestricted two-way travel between the neighbors for the first time since the pandemic began. North Korea said it won’t participate in this summer’s Tokyo Olympics because of concerns about Covid-19, the first country to skip the games because of the pandemic.Everyone in the U.K. will be urged to take a coronavirus test twice a week as a new system of Covid passports is assessed for wide-scale use under Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan to reopen the economy. New York’s vaccination program picked up speed last week, with the most populous U.S. city reporting a record of more than a half-million doses administered. South Africa agreed to buy 20 million shots of the Pfizer Inc. vaccine, Business Day reported. Brazil expects to vaccinate 2 million people per day next month, according to its Senate president.Key Developments:Global Tracker: Cases pass 131.7 million; deaths exceed 2.8 millionVaccine Tracker: More than 673 million shots given worldwideCovid mutants multiply as scientists race to decode variationsMobile vaccine squad has a mission: Protect the neediestFuture pandemics are already splitting American politicsHow pandemics change the course of history: Stephen MihmWorst Covid surge in Southeast Asia hammers Philippine hospitalsWhy the mutated coronavirus variants are so worrisome: QuickTakeSubscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here. Click CVID on the terminal for global data on cases and deaths.New Zealand, Australia to Open Travel Bubble This Month (12:21 p.m. HK)New Zealand has agreed to open a quarantine-free travel corridor with Australia as of April 19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday, restoring unrestricted, two-way travel across the Tasman Sea for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.“The bubble will give our economic recovery a boost and represents a world leading arrangement of safely opening up international travel while continuing to pursue a strategy of elimination and keeping the virus out,” Ardern said. “We have worked hard to ensure travel is safe and that the necessary public health measures are in place.”Before the pandemic, Australian visitors accounted for one-quarter of the revenue New Zealand generated from foreign tourists. New Zealand has consistently topped Bloomberg’s Covid resilience ranking and Australia currently lies third, but both have suffered sporadic outbreaks requiring regional lockdowns.Panacea Biotec Jumps on Russian Vaccine Deal (12:08 p.m. HK) India’s Panacea Biotec jumped 20%, making it the top gainer in the S&P BSE Small Cap Index, after the company signed an agreement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund to produce 100 million doses a year of the Sputnik V vaccine.Variants Heighten Need for Vaccine Funds: Rockefeller (12:02 p.m. HK)A plan to end the pandemic by speeding up immunizations could be financed through a record asset allocation via the International Monetary Fund, according to the Rockefeller Foundation.The IMF should approve and swiftly distribute $650 billion in additional reserve assets to help developing economies vaccinate as much as 70% of their populations by the end of next year, the foundation said in a report.The report, whose contributors include former U.K. Prime Minister Gordon Brown and Jeffrey Sachs, a professor of economics at Columbia University in New York, details ways to leverage a large issuance and reallocation of IMF special drawing rights that can be exchanged for freely-usable currencies. The plan calls for wealthier countries to commit to voluntarily reallocating at least $100 billion of their unneeded drawing rights to provide further support to the developing world.North Korea to Skip Tokyo Olympics Due to Covid-19 (10:16 a.m. HK)North Korea has decided not to participate in the Tokyo Olympics due to the coronavirus, a state-run sports website reported, making it the first country to skip the games because of the pandemic.The decision to miss the Olympics, scheduled to start in July, was made March 25 by the country’s Olympics committee, which cited the need to protect its athletes amid the global health crisis, Sports in the DPR Korea, a website run by North Korea’s sports ministry, said Tuesday. North Korea won seven medals at the Rio Olympics in 2016.The upcoming games in long-time adversary Japan offered an opportunity for Kim Jong Un’s isolated regime to engage with the outside world. But Kim has imposed strict measures to prevent the coronavirus from entering North Korea, being among the first in the world to close borders even though the move halted what little was left of the heavily sanctioned country’s legal trade. North Korea says it has no cases of the coronavirus, a claim doubted by U.S. and Japanese officials.Venezuelan Opposition Figure Says He Has Recovered (9:55 a.m. HK)Juan Guaido, president of the opposition-led National Assembly in Venezuela, said he has recovered from a Covid-19 infection after announcing March 27 that he tested positive, according to a message Monday evening on his Twitter.“I want to announce that today I tested negative for Covid-19 and am now recovered,” he wrote.Guaido, who is recognized by the U.S. and around 50 other countries as Venezuela’s legitimate leader, said the opposition is trying to organize a national vaccination plan.Washington Lowers Age for Covid Vaccine Shots (9:10 a.m. HK)Washington, D.C. residents aged 16 and older will be eligible for Covid vaccinations starting April 19, Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Twitter. She urged those eligible to pre-register.Ratio of Deaths to Cases Declines in India (9:08 a.m. HK)India now has the highest daily Covid caseload in the world, with more than 100,000 new infections reported Monday, yet the ratio of reported deaths to cases has fallen to around 1.3% from as high as 3.6% a year ago, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The trend could be caused by increased testing, better hospital treatment, improved immunity, the age of those infected and even vaccinations.Still, a comparison with other nations shows progress isn’t linear. While the U.S. has brought its rate down to a stable 1.8%, countries that lagged in vaccinations seem to have suffered as more contagious coronavirus strains emerged. Germany’s rate swung from 1.5% in November to 2.9% in early March -- passing Brazil’s rate -- before easing to 2.7%. Japan’s climbed to 1.9% from 1.3% in mid January.The U.S. has administered 167 million vaccine shots, India 79 million, Brazil 25 million, Germany 14 million and Japan only 1.2 million.Brazil Sees 2 Million Shots per Day in May (6:50 a.m. HK)Brazil expects to vaccinate 1 million people per day in April, doubling that number in May, Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco said in an interview with CNN. The pandemic scenario for April is bad, Pacheco said.The country reported 1,319 deaths related to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours and 28,645 new cases.South Africa Signs Pfizer Deal (5:47 p.m. NY)South Africa has finalized a deal for 20 million shots of the Covid-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, with deliveries starting mid-April, allowing it to begin a broad roll-out of inoculations, Business Day reported.The deal had been delayed by Pfizer’s insistence that South Africa’s health and finance ministers personally sign the pact, which includes indemnity clauses to protect the company.To date South Africa has inoculated just over a quarter of a million people, all of them health workers, as part of a study being carried out by Johnson & Johnson.Maryland to Offer Shots to All 16 and Over (4:38 p.m. NY)Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said all residents 16 and older will be able to get a shot beginning Tuesday at any of the state’s mass vaccination sites.By April 12, everyone 16 and over will be eligible for a vaccine from all providers, the governor’s spokeswoman Kata Hall said on Twitter.Astra Gets White House Help Finding New Plant (4 p.m. NY)President Joe Biden’s administration is working with AstraZeneca Plc to find new manufacturing capacity in the U.S. after the company agreed to abandon a Baltimore Covid-19 vaccine plant that will focus exclusively on making doses for Johnson & Johnson.The talks are the latest development after an error at the Emergent BioSolutions Inc. facility -- in which ingredients for the two companies’ vaccines were mixed up -- led to a batch of 15 million doses worth of drug substance being spoiled.U.S. Parents Comfortable on Shots for Kids (3:50 p.m. NY)Almost eight in 10 parents in a Harris Poll taken April 2 through April 4 said they’re willing to have their kids vaccinated for Covid-19.Last week, Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE said their vaccine is both safe and 100% effective in preventing illness in adolescents ages 12 to 15. The shot has already received emergency authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Americans 16 and up. The announcement was cited by 39% of parents in the poll as making them feel more confident.Smith Named State Department Covid Coordinator (3 p.m. NY)Gayle Smith, a former U.S. Agency for International Development administrator and chief executive officer of the ONE Campaign to eradicate preventable disease, was named the coordinator for global Covid response and health security at the U.S. State Department.Smith, who helped lead the Obama administration’s response to the Ebola outbreak in 2014, was introduced Monday by Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Smith will help oversee the Biden administration’s effort to get more Covid-19 vaccine to poor countries amid concern that rich nations like the U.S. have been too stingy with their supplies.N.J. to Open Shots to Everyone 16 and Older (1:40 p.m. NY)New Jersey will open Covid-19 vaccinations to people 16 and older starting April 19, Governor Phil Murphy announced Monday.The state had said all adults would be eligible for the shot by May 1, in line with a goal set by President Joe Biden for universal adult eligibility. But other states, including New York and Connecticut, announced earlier eligibility dates as vaccine supply began ramping up.Chile Surge Takes Toll on President’s Support (1 p.m. NY)A record virus surge is eroding support for the Chilean government’s Covid-19 policies and tarnishing one of the world’s fastest vaccination drives, according to a survey.Thirty-eight percent of Chileans back President Sebastian Pinera’s response to the coronavirus, down from 58% on Feb. 26, according to a Cadem poll published Monday. Meanwhile, 85% of respondents say it will take more than six months for daily life to return to normal, with open schools and stores.Pinera’s administration is grappling with a resurgence of the virus that’s driven hospitalizations and daily infections to all-time highs. Critics say Chile shouldn’t have encouraged travel during the Southern Hemisphere summer, and that the economy was reopened too quickly.U.K. Shops, Pubs to Reopen (12:06 p.m. NY)U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed restaurants and shops will open again for the first time in four months as England’s lockdown is eased next week, but the ban on foreign travel may remain for longer.The earliest date for resuming non-essential international travel will be May 17, officials said. Meanwhile, a plan for a new system of Covid passports is being developed to make it easier for events with live audiences to resume and travel restrictions to be eased. But the passports may not be ready until fall, according to the Telegraph newspaper, citing unidentified senior government officials.NYC Surpasses 500,000 Doses a Week (10:30 a.m. NY)New York administered a record 100,669 vaccines Friday, helping to push the weekly total above the city’s goal of 500,000, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.“It shows what is possible,” the mayor said at his daily briefing, adding that the city will be receiving 77,000 new doses from Johnson & Johnson, whose vaccine requires only one shot. New York is also stepping up use of mobile units and taking vaccines to housing complexes and community centers for pop-up sites.More than one-third of adults in the city have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, and 21% are fully vaccinated, city data show. Among the five boroughs, Manhattan has the highest inoculation rate, with 44% of adults receiving at least one dose and 28% fully vaccinated. The Bronx has the lowest rate with at least one dose, 31%, while Brooklyn has the lowest percentage of fully vaccinated adults, 18%.Passengers Into Singapore to Use Travel Pass (6:15 a.m. NY)People flying to Singapore will be able to use the International Air Transport Association’s travel pass to share their pre-departure Covid-19 PCR test results at check-in and on arrival from May 1.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ViacomCBS Acquiring Latin American Broadcaster Chilevision From AT&T

    An incumbent Latin American broadcaster is about to get a new owner, as ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) announced Monday it has agreed to acquire Chilevision. The seller is the WarnerMedia unit of AT&T (NYSE: T), and the price was not made public. As its name implies, Chilevision is a free-to-air TV channel operator headquartered in, and concentrated on, the broadcast market in Chile.

  • Why Shortages of a $1 Chip Sparked Crisis in Global Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- To understand why the $450 billion semiconductor industry has lurched into crisis, a helpful place to start is a one-dollar part called a display driver.Hundreds of different kinds of chips make up the global silicon industry, with the flashiest ones from Qualcomm Inc. and Intel Corp. going for $100 apiece to more than $1,000. Those run powerful computers or the shiny smartphone in your pocket. A display driver chip is mundane by contrast: Its sole purpose is to convey basic instructions for illuminating the screen on your phone, monitor or navigation system.The trouble for the chip industry -- and increasingly companies beyond tech, like automakers -- is that there aren’t enough display drivers to go around. Firms that make them can’t keep up with surging demand so prices are spiking. That’s contributing to short supplies and increasing costs for liquid crystal display panels, essential components for making televisions and laptops, as well as cars, airplanes and high-end refrigerators.“It’s not like you can just make do. If you have everything else, but you don’t have a display driver, then you can’t build your product,” says Stacy Rasgon, who covers the semiconductor industry for Sanford C. Bernstein.Now the crunch in a handful of such seemingly insignificant parts -- power management chips are also in short supply, for example -- is cascading through the global economy. Automakers like Ford Motor Co., Nissan Motor Co. and Volkswagen AG have already scaled back production, leading to estimates for more than $60 billion in lost revenue for the industry this year.The situation is likely to get worse before it gets better. A rare winter storm in Texas knocked out swaths of U.S. production. A fire at a key Japan factory will shut the facility for a month. Samsung Electronics Co. warned of a “serious imbalance” in the industry, while Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. said it can’t keep up with demand despite running factories at more than 100% of capacity.“I have never seen anything like this in the past 20 years since our company’s founding,” said Jordan Wu, co-founder and chief executive officer of Himax Technologies Co., a leading supplier of display drivers. “Every application is short of chips.”The chip crunch was born out of an understandable miscalculation as the coronavirus pandemic hit last year. When Covid-19 began spreading from China to the rest of the world, many companies anticipated people would cut back as times got tough.“I slashed all my projections. I was using the financial crisis as the model,” says Rasgon. “But demand was just really resilient.”People stuck at home started buying technology -- and then kept buying. They purchased better computers and bigger displays so they could work remotely. They got their kids new laptops for distance learning. They scooped up 4K televisions, game consoles, milk frothers, air fryers and immersion blenders to make life under quarantine more palatable. The pandemic turned into an extended Black Friday onlinepalooza.Automakers were blindsided. They shut factories during the lockdown while demand crashed because no one could get to showrooms. They told suppliers to stop shipping components, including the chips that are increasingly essential for cars.Then late last year, demand began to pick up. People wanted to get out and they didn’t want to use public transportation. Automakers reopened factories and went hat in hand to chipmakers like TSMC and Samsung. Their response? Back of the line. They couldn’t make chips fast enough for their still-loyal customers.Himax’s Jordan Wu is in the middle of the tech industry’s tempest. On a recent March morning, the bespectacled 61-year-old agreed to meet at his Taipei office to discuss the shortages and why they are so challenging to resolve. He was eager enough to talk that interview was scheduled for the same morning Bloomberg News requested it, with two of his staff joining in person and another two dialing in by phone. He wore a mask throughout the interview, speaking carefully and articulately.Wu founded Himax in 2001 with his brother Biing-seng, now the company’s chairman. They started out making driver ICs (for integrated circuits), as they’re known in the industry, for notebook computers and monitors. They went public in 2006 and grew with the computer industry, expanding into smartphones, tablets and touch screens. Their chips are now used in scores of products, from phones and televisions to automobiles.Wu explained that he can’t make more display drivers by pushing his workforce harder. Himax designs display drivers and then has them manufactured at a foundry like TSMC or United Microelectronics Corp. His chips are made on what’s artfully called “mature node” technology, equipment at least a couple generations behind the cutting-edge processes. These machines etch lines in silicon at a width of 16 nanometers or more, compared with 5 nanometers for high-end chips.​​The bottleneck is that these mature chip-making lines are running flat out. Wu says the pandemic drove such strong demand that manufacturing partners can’t make enough display drivers for all the panels that go into computers, televisions and game consoles -- plus all the new products that companies are putting screens into, like refrigerators, smart thermometers and car-entertainment systems.There’s been a particular squeeze in driver ICs for automotive systems because they’re usually made on 8-inch silicon wafers, rather than more advanced 12-inch wafers. Sumco Corp., one of the leading wafer manufacturers, reported production capacity for 8-inch equipment lines was about 5,000 wafers a month in 2020 -- less than it was in 2017.No one is building more mature-node manufacturing lines because it doesn’t make economic sense. The existing lines are fully depreciated and fine-tuned for almost perfect yields, meaning basic display drivers can be made for less than a dollar and more advanced versions for not much more. Buying new equipment and starting off at lower yields would mean much higher expenses.“Building new capacity is too expensive,” Wu says. Peers like Novatek Microelectronics Corp., also based in Taiwan, have the same constraints.That shortfall is showing up in a spike in LCD prices. A 50-inch LCD panel for televisions doubled in price between January 2020 and this March. Bloomberg Intelligence’s Matthew Kanterman projects that LCD prices will keep rising at least until the third quarter. There is a “a dire shortage” of display driver chips, he said.Aggravating the situation is a lack of glass. Major glass makers reported accidents at their production sites, including a blackout at a Nippon Electric Glass Co.’s factory in December and an explosion at AGC Fine Techno Korea’s factory in January. Production will likely remain constrained at least through summer this year, display consultancy DSCC Co-founder Yoshio Tamura said.On April 1, I-O Data Device Inc., a major Japanese computer peripherals maker, raised the price of their 26 LCD monitors by 5,000 yen on average, the biggest increase since they began selling the monitors two decades ago. A spokeswoman said the company can’t make any profit without the increases due to rising costs for components.All of this has been a boon for business. Himax’s sales are surging and its stock price has tripled since November. Novatek’s shares gained 6.1% Tuesday to a record high, pushing its increase for the year to more than 60%.But Wu isn’t celebrating. His whole business is built around giving customers what they want, so his inability to meet their requests at such a critical time is frustrating. He doesn’t expect the crunch, especially for automotive components, to end any time soon.“We have not reached a position where we can see the light at the end of tunnel yet,” Wu said.(Updates with shares in the third to last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • These Black Artists Say NFTs Help Them Monetize Their Work

    NFTs are opening the typically exclusive art world to artists from diverse backgrounds, and are helping those artists monetize their work.

  • South Korean Prosecutors Sell (and Profit Off) Bitcoin Taken From Criminals

    Prosecutors moved to liquidate the stolen goods on March 25 when the nation's law defining crypto as“virtual assets” went into effect.

  • Archegos-linked stocks slide as markets eye more unwinding

    Archegos Capital Management’s ill-fated bets weighed on ViacomCBS, Discovery Inc and other media stocks on Monday, and at least one analyst said it remained unclear when banks exposed to the troubled family office would be done selling off their positions in the shares. Archegos, run by U.S. investor Sung Kook "Bill" Hwang, was caught on the wrong side of debt-laden bets on the stocks of these companies last month, forcing several Wall Street banks that acted as brokers to sell shares in the companies. Credit Suisse Group AG, which is expected to record billions of dollars in losses from its exposure to Archegos, is still unwinding its positions, a source familiar with the trades said on Monday.

  • South Korea's LG becomes first major smartphone brand to withdraw from market

    South Korea's LG Electronics Inc will wind down its loss-making mobile division after failing to find a buyer, a move that is set to make it the first major smartphone brand to completely withdraw from the market. Its decision to pull out will leave its 10% share in North America, where it is the No. 3 brand, to be gobbled up by Samsung Electronics and Apple Inc with its domestic rival expected to have the edge. "In the United States, LG has targeted mid-priced - if not ultra-low - models and that means Samsung, which has more mid-priced product lines than Apple, will be better able to attract LG users," said Ko Eui-young, an analyst at Hi Investment & Securities.

  • Google’s Supreme Court victory over Oracle hailed as ‘fantastic’ for small companies

    The Supreme Court on Monday sided with Google in a $9 billion copyright fight against Oracle over software in billions of Android phones, in a ruling hailed as “a fantastic win” for smaller companies trying to innovate.

  • Gold Climbs as Investors Weigh Drop in Yields, Economic Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold advanced as investors weighed a drop in real yields against solid U.S. data that signaled a recovery from the pandemic.Bullion rose as much as 0.4% after ending Monday little changed. Real yields fell for the third time in four sessions, buoying gold’s attractiveness. Still, data point to a rebound as more Americans are vaccinated against the coronavirus and fiscal relief takes hold. Figures showed U.S. service providers experienced the fastest growth on record in March, and stocks climbed to a record.Bullion has clawed back some ground after dropping last week to near the lowest level since June, with recent movements largely being dictated by the direction of bond yields. Holdings in gold-backed exchange-traded funds are near the lowest in almost a year following sustained outflows.“Gold prices are probably buoyed by falling real yields, as well as a weaker U.S. dollar,” said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX in Singapore. “A slight fall in real yields reduces the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.”Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,733.94 an ounce at 10:26 a.m. in Singapore. Silver climbed, while palladium and platinum were both steady. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was flat after dropping 0.3% on Monday.Gold “needs to break above $1,750 before it can head higher,” said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at Axi. “While bullion found strong hands in the $1,680s, the March lows, and has been relatively bullish, it is still far too early to determine that the trend has reversed higher.”Traders were also assessing comments by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen who reiterated her view that the $1.9 trillion U.S. pandemic-relief bill signed last month won’t stoke inflation, and suggested that low interest rates will continue to prevail in coming years. She also outlined the case for a harmonized corporate tax rate across major economies, in her first major speech on international economic policy.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Drops With Virus Risks in Europe Dimming the Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil plunged the most in nearly two weeks as growing delays in Europe’s reopening and looming Iranian supply dampened hopes for a swift decline in global inventories.Futures in New York slumped 4.6% on Monday, sending prices to the lowest in more than a week and markedly below U.S. crude’s 50-day moving average. The U.K. may delay global travel beyond May 17 if Covid-19 infections continue to surge around the world, while Italy also extended some restrictions for travelers, adding further pressure to a recovery in oil consumption.Meanwhile, Iran, the U.S. and the remaining members in the 2015 nuclear deal are set to gather in Vienna on Tuesday to discuss potentially resurrecting the agreement, presenting a possible path toward removing sanctions on the Middle Eastern country’s oil exports. Yet, Iran indicated talks won’t succeed without the U.S. fully removing sanctions.“OPEC+ deciding to phase in production increases over time, when combined with news that potentially there could be more Iranian output, could very well mean that the market perceives there will be an imbalance more than previously,” said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategy at TD Securities. “Demand from Europe being significantly slower may derail” the near-term outlook for consumption.More Iranian supply coming back to the market and renewed lockdowns complicate the picture for OPEC and its allies, which agreed last week to raise production by more than 2 million barrels a day over the next several months. Iran’s exports of crude, condensate and oil products could easily reach as much as 2 million barrels a day in the coming months amid a relatively muted U.S. response to higher shipments, according to consultant FGE.Still, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sees “a lot more” output being needed over the northern hemisphere’s summer to meet rising demand, and OPEC+ can adjust their decision as needed when it meets next at the end of April.Saudi Arabia on Sunday raised prices for May oil shipments to Asia. Aramco, the state energy firm, will increase its grades to the region by 20 to 50 cents a barrel from April. Most prices for northwest European customers won’t be changed, while most grades to the U.S. will be cut by 10 cents. The move hinted at Saudi Arabia’s confidence in Asian demand recovering further.Brent’s nearest timespread has remained in backwardation since last week -- a bullish pattern in which near-term prices trade at a premium to those further out -- signaling tightening supplies.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • World Bank chief expects G20 to extend debt payment freeze through end-2021

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -World Bank President David Malpass said on Monday he expects China, the United States and other Group of 20 major economies to extend a freeze in bilateral debt service payments through the end of 2021 when they meet this week. The G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) has already helped countries defer some $5.7 billion in payments through the end of 2020, with another $7.3 billion in deferred payments expected through June, according to World Bank data. Extending the debt payment freeze through year-end would save even more money that countries could use to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and support their economies, Malpass told reporters, but gave no specific estimate.

  • Tesla’s Blowout Deliveries Lift Shares Even as Smaller Peers Lag

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. first-quarter delivery numbers blew past analysts’ estimates, helping the stock fend off a slide in the broader electric vehicle industry amid growing skepticism about the future of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill.Shares of the Elon Musk-led company closed up 4.4% in New York, leaving it down 2.1% year to date. Over the past 12 months, the stock has advanced more than 600%. Other EV stocks like Workhorse Group Inc. and Lordstown Motors Corp. dropped on Monday.EV companies overall have received some good news in the past week, including a big push into electric vehicles in the infrastructure spending bill unveiled last week, and the estimate-crushing delivery figures from Tesla. But that may not be enough to stop a decline in the stocks that has seen investor interest wane this year. Auto stocks, EV and otherwise, have also been plagued by a global shortage of semiconductors.“The rhetoric around Biden’s infrastructure stimulus is what’s creating the weakness,” Roth Capital Partners analyst Craig Irwin said in an interview, discussing the EV selloff. “There is low certainty this will pass as proposed,” the analyst said.However, the underperformance in EVs is probably misplaced, Irwin said, noting that both political parties like the domestic success story of Tesla and would welcome a revival of Detroit with EVs.Biden’s infrastructure bill has already started facing its challenges, with Republicans saying they want no part of the corporate tax hikes needed to pay for the plan and some progressive Democrats saying the package would not spend nearly enough.Most EV companies’ shares fell on Monday. Workhorse lost 6.4% and Lordstown Motors closed down 4%. Nikola Corp. tumbled 7.8%, while Fisker Inc. and XPeng Inc. both ended the day 2.5% lower.Tesla on Friday said it delivered 184,800 cars worldwide for the first quarter of the year, outpacing the 169,850 average of analysts’ estimates in a Bloomberg survey. While the company does not break out sales by geography, the U.S. and China are its largest markets and the company said it was “encouraged by the strong reception of the Model Y in China.”‘Sentiment Shifter’“These delivery numbers are a paradigm and sentiment shifter for the space going forward,” Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives wrote in a note, calling Tesla’s delivery numbers a “jaw dropper.”Models 3 and Y, which accounted for almost all of the sales in the period, are manufactured in Tesla’s plants in Fremont, California, and in Shanghai, China.“Receptivity to the Model Y in China was always a gray area in our minds since there was never disclosure on deposit/interest levels from Tesla,” Cowen analyst Jeffrey Osborne wrote in a note, adding that the strength in that country appeared to have driven sales.Several Wall Street analysts raised their estimates and price targets on Tesla after the sales results. JPMorgan Chase analyst Ryan Brinkman said its ability to produce roughly the same amount of vehicles in the first quarter as in the last three months of 2020, stands out in the industry, given global light vehicle production is estimated to have declined about 16% sequentially in the same period because of the chip shortage.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exxon sues Energy Transfer over charges from pipeline dispute

    (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp's XTO Energy shale unit filed a breach of contract lawsuit against Energy Transfer LP over disputed payments for the Dakota Access Pipeline, according to a Texas state court filing. The suit alleges the pipeline operator hit XTO with deficiency charges and revoked other credits after the oil producer shifted some oil to other outlets last August. Exxon took the actions after a U.S. court ordered Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) shut, it said.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 130M Americans so far. Delayed payments for some Social Security beneficiaries to roll out.

    The Treasury has issued more than 130 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

  • Scaramucci: Bitcoin Is The Apex Predator, But Ethereum Will Be The Actual Store Of Value

    Anthony Scaramucci, known Bitcoin proponent heading global investment firm SkyBridge Capital, believes that the future of the digital asset in investment portfolios is inevitable. What Happened: In a recent interview with CNBC, Scaramucci called it "the apex predator in the space. I tell my clients whether you like it or not, the world is moving into digitization.” SkyBridge Capital’s Bitcoin Fund LP holds over $600 million worth of Bitcoin at present, and two weeks ago, the firm applied for the SEC approval of a Bitcoin ETF. However, by Scaramucci’s own admission, SkyBridge’s focus on Bitcoin may have more to do with its clients’ preferences rather than his own. “I predicted Ethereum has good fundamentals and will grow, but I’m in an institutionalist sort of business. I think like an institutionalist, and I’ve got to get my clients thinking about cryptocurrency and digital assets. So, as a first step, I’m focused on Bitcoin and we only have now a Bitcoin fund,” he said. Why It Matters: In recent months, Ethereum has risen in popularity, and price, after its use cases extended beyond DeFi (decentralized finance) into the realm of NFTs (non-fungible tokens). The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap has garnered support from high-profile investors, including Mark Cuban, who recently revealed his bullish stance on Ethereum, calling it a “hotbed of continuous innovation”. Scaramucci appeared to share this belief too, as he went on to state, "The technology around Ethereum is going to make it a sticky cryptocurrency and a store of value and something people will transact with.” What Else: While he wouldn’t recommend a 20% portfolio allocation towards cryptocurrency just yet, Scaramucci thinks that an allocation between one and three percent would be ideal for investors. “When you think about our children... they're going to be very comfortable transacting in Ethereum or Bitcoin, and I’ve got to get my clients ready for that,” he said. “If they have a 1, 2, or 3% position they're going to look at us as fiduciaries and think they were very well served.” See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCoinbase Employees Exchange NFT Wedding Rings On Ethereum Blockchain During CeremonyAnalysts Suggest 'Silent Crash' May Be Underway As NFT Prices Floors Plummet© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • USD/JPY Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Traders Will Be Looking for Guidance from Fed Minutes, Chairman Powell

    Wednesday’s FOMC Meeting Minutes may offer insight as to what it will take for Fed policymakers to begin tightening sooner than expected.

  • Oil rebounds on robust economic data, bargain hunting

    Oil prices rose on Tuesday as investors looked for bargains following the previous day's plunge of more than 4% on rising output from OPEC+ while strong economic data from the United States and China brightened recovery prospects. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 34 cents, or 0.58%, to $58.99 barrel, after sliding 4.6% on Monday. Market sentiment was buoyed by a survey from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Monday showing activity in the U.S. services industry reached its highest level on record in March.

  • Tesla is on fire, but these EV-related stocks could end up just as hot

    Tesla’s first-quarter delivery numbers settled the question of whether demand for electric vehicles would strengthen and reach critical mass. Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) soared last year, but during 2021, volatility has been painful for shorter-term investors whose timing has been less than ideal. Then on April 5, the shares soared as much as 7% following the company’s report that it had delivered 184,800 electric vehicles during the first quarter.

  • Japan Airlines to retire 777 planes with Pratt & Whitney engines after United incident

    "JAL has decided to accelerate the retirement of all P&W equipped Boeing 777 by March 2021, which (was) originally planned by March 2022," the Japanese airline said on Monday in a notice on its website. JAL said it would use newer Airbus SE A350s on domestic routes to Osaka's Itami Airport and use international planes for other domestic routes to help maintain flight frequencies.

  • 2 Compelling Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    The crises of the past year – the COVID pandemic, the social lockdowns, the economic shock – are on the wane, and that’s good. However, the crisis post-mortems are rolling in. It’s only natural to compare the current economic crisis to the ‘Great Recession’ of 12 years ago, but as Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus points out, “Considering the differences in what caused the Great Financial Crisis of a little more than 12 years ago… and the current crisis… it’s little wonder that as good as things are when compared to this time last year there remains much to be revealed as to how the exit and the legacy of the pandemic crisis will take shape…” Stoltzfus also believes that the economic data, while suffering some setbacks, is generally resilient. Markets are rising, and that, as Stoltzfus says, “…in our view likely presents more opportunity than risk for investors who have suitable tolerance for risk and who practice patience.” Taking Stoltzfus’ outlook into consideration, we wanted to take a closer look at two stocks earning a round of applause from Oppenheimer's stock analysts. Using TipRanks’ database, we learned that both share a profile: a Strong Buy consensus rating from the Street’s analyst corps and a reliable dividend yielding at least 8%. Let’s see what Oppenheimer has to say about them. Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) We’ll start with Owl Rock Capital, one of the financial industry’s myriad specialty finance companies. These companies generally inhabit the middle-market finance sector, where they make available capital for acquisitions, recapitalizations, and general operations to mid-market companies that don’t necessarily have access to other sources of credit. Owl Rock’s portfolio consists of investments in 119 companies, totaling $11.3 billion. Of these investments, 96% are senior secured loans. Owl Rock reported its 4Q20, and full year results, at the end of February. The company saw Q4 net income of $180.7 million, which came out to 46 cents per share. This was up from 36 cents per share in 4Q19, a 27% increase. Also up was investment income, which at $221.3 million for the quarter was up 9% year-over-year. Full-year investment income was $803.3 million, up more than 11% from 2019. In addition, the company finished 2019 with over $27 billion in assets under management. Of particular interest to dividend investors, Owl Rock’s board declared a 31-cent per common share dividend for the first quarter. This is payable in mid-May, and matches the company’s previous regular dividend payments. The annualized rate of $1.24 gives a yield of 9%. Also of interest about Owl Rock’s dividend, the company paid out the sixth and final special dividend – related to the 2019 IPO launch – in this past December. In 2019, ORCC paid out for 80 cent special dividends, along with the regular dividend payments. The company has kept its dividend reliable, meeting both the regular and special payments, since going public in the summer of 2019. Owl Rock caught the attention of Oppenheimer’s Mitchel Penn, who sees the company as a solid investment with potential to beat the estimates. "We estimate EPS of $1.22 and $1.34 in 2021 and 2022 for an ROE of 8% and 9%, respectively. We project that Owl Rock can earn a 8.5% ROE, and given an estimated cost of equity capital of 8.5% we calculate a fair value of $15/share or 1.02x book value," Penn noted. "To achieve an 8.5% ROE, ORCC will either need to increase its portfolio yield from 8.4% to 9.0% or increase its leverage from 1x to 1.2x. It’s also possible that it does a little of both. Our model accounts for the fee expense increase from a flat 75 bps to a base fee of 1.5% on assets and an incentive fee of 17.5% on income." Penn rates this stock an Outperform (i.e., a Buy), and his $15 price target suggest a 7% upside potential from current levels. The dividend yield, however, is the true attraction here (To watch Penn’s track record, click here.) ORCC shares have attracted 3 recent reviews, and all are to Buy – which makes the Strong Buy consensus rating unanimous. This stock is selling for $13.98 per share and has an average price target of $14.71. (See ORCC stock analysis on TipRanks) Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) Sticking with the mid-market finance sector, we’ll take a look at Fidus Investment. This company, like Owl Rock, offers capital access to smaller firms, including access to debt solutions. Fidus has a portfolio that is based mainly on senior secured debt, along with mezzanine debt. The company that Fidus has invested in are valued between $10 million and $150 million. In the fourth quarter, rounding out 2020, Fidus invested in seven companies new to its portfolio, putting a total of $103.9 million into the investments. The company’s portfolio, for that quarter, brought in an adjusted net investment income of $10.7 million, or 25 cents per common share. This was up 3 cents, or 13%, year-over-year. For the full year 2020, the adjusted net income reached $38 million, up from $35.3 million in 2019. Per share, 2020’s $1.55 was up 7.6% yoy. Fidus’ shares have been climbing steadily in the past year. Since last April, the stock has gained an impressive 153%. This gives FDUS a solid share appreciation, to complement the dividend returns. Those dividends are substantial. The company declared its 1Q21 payment in February, and paid out on March 26. The regular payment, at 31 cents per common share, yields 8% with an annualized payout of $1.24. In addition to this regular payment, Fidus also declared a special dividend of 7 cents per share, nearly double the 4-cent special payment made in the previous quarter. Turning now to the Oppenheimer coverage on Fidus, we find that 5-star analyst Chris Kotowski is pleased with this company, enough to rate it an Outperform (i.e. Buy) with an $18 price target. This figure suggests a 15% one-year upside. (To watch Kotowski’s track record, click here) “The fundamentals [are] stable with debt investments at year-end essentially stable and interest income in line with both the prior quarter and our estimate…. What we are most pleased about is that we ended the year with only one small non-accrual. There was a significant loss during the year on one credit, which was crystallized in 4Q20, but there were also equity gains in 1Q20 that offset that, and in our mind, the fact that we end a year like this with minimal net losses validates FDUS's business model.” Of Fidus’ dividend policy, maintaining a base payment with special dividends added on when possible, Kotowski writes simply, “We think a variable dividend makes a world of sense.” Like ORCC above, this is a stock with a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating based on 3 recent positive reviews. Fidus’ shares are selling for $15.70 and their $17.17 average price target indicates a 9% upside potential from that level. (See FDUS stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.