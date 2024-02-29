NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Limited's (ASX:NSB) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

With its stock down 48% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals (ASX:NSB). However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. In this article, we decided to focus on NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals is:

20% = AU$761k ÷ AU$3.8m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.20.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals' Earnings Growth And 20% ROE

To start with, NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals' ROE looks acceptable. Especially when compared to the industry average of 8.7% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Needless to say, we are quite surprised to see that NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals' net income shrunk at a rate of 14% over the past five years. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that are preventing the company's growth. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

That being said, we compared NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals' performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 13% in the same 5-year period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that potentially all of its profits are being reinvested in the business, which doesn't explain why the company's earnings have shrunk if it is retaining all of its profits. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals has some positive aspects to its business. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return and is reinvesting ma huge portion of its profits. By the looks of it, there could be some other factors, not necessarily in control of the business, that's preventing growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. Our risks dashboard would have the 3 risks we have identified for NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals.

