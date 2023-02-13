U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,104.25
    +4.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,884.00
    -11.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,392.00
    +45.75 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,924.70
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.09
    -0.63 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,867.30
    -7.20 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    21.93
    -0.14 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0684
    -0.0060 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    +0.0070 (+0.19%)
     

  • Vix

    21.41
    +0.70 (+3.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2088
    -0.0035 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7410
    +1.3030 (+0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,611.46
    -214.65 (-0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.40
    -9.23 (-1.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,906.89
    +24.44 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,427.32
    -243.66 (-0.88%)
     

NeuroSense CEO Recaps 2022 Achievements & Presents 2023 Catalysts

·3 min read

View video here: LINK

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN) ("NeuroSense"), a company developing treatments for severe neurodegenerative diseases, today released a corporate update video from its Founder and CEO Alon Ben-Noon.

The company believes that 2023 presents many opportunities for growth at NeuroSense as topline results are expected in the second half of the year from its Phase 2b PARADIGM clinical trial in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The PARADIGM protocol is now approved for enrollment in four countries: Israel, Italy, Canada, and Germany. Based on recently announced positive AD biomarker study results, NeuroSense plans to commence a Phase 2 study in Alzheimer's disease in the first half of 2023. In the coming weeks, NeuroSense expects to announce biomarker study results in Parkinson's disease as well.

"Reflecting on this past year, NeuroSense's strong performance in 2022 gives great cause for optimism," stated Alon Ben-Noon. "I thank our dedicated team, collaborators, shareholders, and the ALS community."

Video highlights include the following:

ALS Clinical Program for Lead Drug Candidate PrimeC

  • PARADIGM: Phase 2b double-blind, placebo-controlled, multinational clinical trial aims to assess PrimeC's efficacy, as well as safety & tolerability, in people living with ALS.

  • Both a single-dose and a multi-dose Phase 1 open-label, randomized, three-treatment, three-period crossover pharmacokinetic (PK) study were carried out in the US under an FDA-cleared IND protocol.

  • Results suggest that the PK profile of PrimeC supports the formulation's extended release properties, as the active components are released simultaneously.

Pipeline

  • Novel biomarkers found in Alzheimer's disease patients were identified in the Company's studies carried out in 2022, with final results announced in January 2023. These biomarkers could potentially be modulated by the Company's combination therapy platform.

  • The Company intends to conduct a Phase 2 double-blind proof-of-concept study to assess the therapeutic potential of its platform combination drug therapy in AD. This study is expected to commence in the first half of 2023, under the current 2023 budget.

  • A Parkinson's disease biomarker study is ongoing with results expected in the next few weeks.

The company invites anyone who is interested to watch the video for more on NeuroSense's progress to date and an overview of upcoming catalysts and milestones: LINK

About NeuroSense

NeuroSense Therapeutics, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroSense believes that these diseases, which include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, among others, represent one of the most significant unmet medical needs of our time, with limited effective therapeutic options available for patients to date. Due to the complexity of neurodegenerative diseases and based on strong scientific research on a large panel of related biomarkers, NeuroSense's strategy is to develop combined therapies targeting multiple pathways associated with these diseases.

For additional information, we invite you to visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on NeuroSense Therapeutics' current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict and include statements regarding patent applications; the company's PrimeC development program; the potential for PrimeC to safely and effectively target ALS; preclinical and clinical data for PrimeC; the timing of the report of topline results of PARADIGM; the timing of commencement of our Phase 2 study in Alzheimer's; the timing of current and future clinical trials; the nature, strategy and focus of the company and further updates with respect thereto; and the development and commercial potential of any product candidates of the company. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including a delay in the reporting of top-line results from our ALS Phase 2b clinical trial, a delay in commencement of our Phase 2 study in Alzheimer's and a delay in other clinical and regulatory milestones. The future events and trends may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward looking statements. You should not rely on these statements as representing our views in the future. More information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 14, 2022. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Video: https://youtu.be/sWEmVSDPbDg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1707291/NeuroSense_Therapeutics_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/NeuroSense Therapeutics)
(PRNewsfoto/NeuroSense Therapeutics)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neurosense-ceo-recaps-2022-achievements--presents-2023-catalysts-301744989.html

SOURCE NeuroSense

Recommended Stories

  • G1 to discontinue study of colorectal cancer treatment

    MARKET PULSE Shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) plunged about 52% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said it discontinued Phase 3 research assessing trilaciclib as a treatment for metastatic colorectal cancer, saying placebo outperformed the experimental therapy in the study.

  • Novavax to Sell 1.5 Million More Covid Vaccines to U.S. Government

    The U.S. government has agreed to buy 1.5 million more doses of Novavax Covid-19 vaccine, the company said, part of efforts preparing for the end of government purchases and the start of a commercial market for the shots. Novavax wouldn’t provide the monetary value of the deal or the price that the federal government would pay per dose. The new bivalent vaccine might be the first step in developing annual Covid shots, which could follow a similar process to the one used to update flu vaccines every year.

  • Opioid Settlement Money Is Coming, and Two Ohio Counties Differ on Ways to Use It

    U.S. cities and counties spent years battling the pharmaceutical industry over the opioid crisis. Now that billions of dollars in settlement funds are beginning to flow, the experiences of two Ohio counties highlight a new challenge: how to spend the money. Many state and local governments are starting to receive funds from national legal settlements expected to total roughly $50 billion over the next two decades.

  • Walmart Makes a Surprising Pricing Move Customers Will Love (Costco May Not)

    The discount retailer has done something you're going to like (that Costco and Dollar General may not be thrilled with).

  • Sunak’s tax blunders prove it – Liz Truss was right all along

    The return of Liz Truss to the political fray has inevitably sparked a barrage of derision and outrage. The former prime minister has been widely criticised for her 4,000-word essay in last weekend's Telegraph, followed by an hour-long interview on Spectator TV.

  • These 2 banks are now offering a $2,000 bonus when you sign up for their checking accounts. Should you bite?

    Flashy bank account sign-up bonuses are becoming harder to ignore. For example, Citi with their Citi Priority account and Chase with their Chase Private Client account are now offering $2,000 for rolling your cash into a new checking account (details below). Experts say that while high-dollar bonuses are certainly worth considering, you should also look into whether you may be able to earn bigger rewards over the longer term with something like a high-yield savings account.

  • A $1.5 Million Annuity Could Get You This Much Money Every Year

    Annuities are a form of hybrid financial product. Part investment and part contract, they're primarily sold by insurance companies as a way to save for retirement. While in recent years they have come under criticism for below-market returns, many retirees … Continue reading → The post How Much Would a $1.5 Million Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Snickers maker fined after workers fall into vat of chocolate

    Snickers and M&M’s maker Mars Wrigley has been fined by US safety regulators after two workers at one of its factories fell into a vat of chocolate.

  • T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market

    As markets tumble, folks nearing retirement are scrambling to locate strategies that will help them protect their nest eggs and grow their wealth. But if you're over 50 and currently in the workforce, you may specifically want to consider a … Continue reading → The post T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • When the ‘idiot heir’ brings down the entire empire: Corporate royalty may keep the bloodline strong, but it can pose a real threat to the rest of us

    Gen Z may be obsessed with nepo babies in Hollywood, but they should really be focused on Silicon Valley.

  • Elon Musk Reveals a Tesla Secret

    Tesla is often seen as a unique case in the automotive industry. There is certainly the fact that the manufacturer of electric vehicles has managed to take a considerable lead over all its rivals in the West. Its share in the global passenger electric vehicle market was 13% in the third quarter of 2022, according to Counterpoint.

  • Axsome’s stock falls after disclosing Teva’s plans to market generic Auvelity

    MARKET PULSE Shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) tumbled about 10.0% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said in a securities filing that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) is seeking approval from the Food and Drug Administration to market a generic version of Auvelity, Axsome’s depression treatment.

  • Honda, Toyota, Chevrolet among 131,000 recalled cars. Check latest car recalls here.

    The largest recall involves 114,000 Honda Fit and HR-V cars. Check the latest car recalls here.

  • 'Correcting an injustice': How one company's lies killed thousands of Ohio rubber workers

    Following decades of deceit, justice is being served after a major rubber industry supplier lied about carcinogens in its product.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Market Rally Faces Inflation Report; What To Do Now

    The stock market rally's pullback still looks normal, but the CPI inflation report and Tesla data are ahead. Get your game plan ready.

  • Warren Buffett Watchers Should Tune In. Berkshire Is Lifting Veil on Stock Moves.

    Investors will focus on whether the company bought more stock in Taiwan Semiconductor, or sold more of U.S. Bancorp.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Downgraded Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Incyte Corp. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Boeing Has a New Problem—and It Isn’t Lack of Demand

    The story of 2023 for Boeing and its rival Airbus won't be a lack of demand for new planes. It will be supply chain problems that just won't go away.

  • Analysis-Loans to Russian soldiers fuel calls for European banks to quit

    A Russian scheme to grant loan payment holidays to troops fighting in Ukraine, and for banks to write off the entire debt if they are killed or maimed, has added to growing pressure for the remaining overseas lenders in Russia to leave. Almost a year since Moscow launched what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, a handful of European banks, including Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International and Italy's UniCredit, are still making money in Russia. The loan relief scheme has not only triggered criticism from Ukraine's central bank, which said it had appealed to Raiffeisen and other banks to stop doing business in Russia, but also from investors concerned about any reputational impact.

  • Luxury car shoppers may be turning their backs Tesla, survey finds

    The number of shoppers considering a Tesla plunged in the last quarter, falling to a single-digit percentage, according to a consumer perception survey.