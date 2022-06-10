Neurostimulation Devices Market to Exceed Valuation of US$ 22 Billion by 2031: TMR Study

- Growing acceptance of neurostimulation technologies for managing chronic neuropathic pain to generate vast lucrative opportunities, underpinned by prevalence of chronic pain

- Cutting-edge electrical stimulation devices to open up new revenue streams; Asia Pacific to contribute sizable share to global neurostimulation devices market, owing to presence of incredible untapped avenues

ALBANY, N.Y., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market study on neurostimulation devices observed that prevalence of neurological disorders has spurred advancements in neurostimulation technologies. Many companies in neurostimulation devices market are increasingly leaning on new technologies in spinal cord stimulators to capture substantial profits during the forecast period. The global market is projected to advance at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period of 2022–2031, thus surpassing valuation of US$ 22 Bn by 2031.

TMR_Logo_Logo

Clinical utility of neurostimulation devices is growing in the treatment of disorders of autonomic nervous system (ANS), central nervous system (CNS), and peripheral nervous system (PNS). The effectiveness of the technology in the management of epilepsy has broadened neurostimulation devices market outlook. Furthermore, ongoing trends of the neurostimulation devices market underscore a vast untapped revenue potential in meeting the needs of patients with Parkinson's disease.

The neurostimulation devices market revenue analysis has found that the prevalence of chronic pain due to arthritis and osteoporosis has unlocked an incredible avenue for market stakeholders. Growing R&D has expanded the avenue for clinical acceptance of newer technologies in the management of chronic neurological disorders, as neurostimulation devices market statistics emphasizes.

Request Brochure of Neurostimulation Devices Market Research Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=62178

Key Findings of Neurostimulation Devices Market Study

Story continues

Adoption of Neurostimulation in Management of Neurologic Disorders Presents Abundant Avenues: Rise in demand for neurostimulation therapies in the treatment of a wide spectrum of neurologic and psychiatric disorders have steered the revenue generation for companies in the neurostimulation devices market. Rapid use of these in reducing the burden of neurological disorders has bolstered the sales revenues, observed the TMR study. The authors found that the use is rising in epilepsy management and in urinary incontinence. Application of the technology in neuropathic pain management is another key proposition spurring the demand for products in the neurostimulation devices market. The demand for neurostimulation in chronic pain management underpins massive opportunities in the neurostimulation devices market.

Need for Technological Advancements in Electrical Stimulation Devices Offering Value-grab Opportunities: Electrical stimulation devices attract massive attention among clinicians and the patient populations. The study found that an unmet need for next-gen novel electrical stimulation devices is spurring the demand, thus propelling the revenue generation for companies in the neurostimulation devices market. The growing popularity of advanced therapeutic control systems is stoking the demand for electrical stimulation technologies. Furthermore, electrical stimulation technologies are witnessing significant R&D in the neurostimulation devices market.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Neurostimulation Devices Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=62178

Neurostimulation Devices Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America held a major share of the global neurostimulation devices market in 2021. Rapid uptake of novel technologies in the target population has spurred the expansion of the regional market. Of note, transcranial magnetic stimulation systems are finding a massive uptake in specialty clinics.

Opportunities in the Asia Pacific neurostimulation devices market are projected to rise at remarkable CAGR during the forecast period. A high unmet need in the patient population is likely to fuel the growth prospects.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Neurostimulation Devices Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=62178

Neurostimulation Devices Market: Key Drivers

Growing research on non-invasive brain stimulation in age-related neurodegenerative diseases is expanding the prospects of neurostimulation devices market. Various deep brain stimulation (DBS) technologies are significantly contributing to the market development.

Prevalence of Parkinson's disease is viewed as a major underpinning driving the evolution of the neurostimulation devices market

Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=62178

Neurostimulation Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the neurostimulation devices market are Synapse Biomedical, Soterix Medical, Neuronetics, Neuropace, Inc., Neurosigma, Inc., Nevro Corporation, Medtronic, Integer Holdings Corporation, Bioinduction, and Abbott Laboratories.

Neurostimulation Devices Market Segmentation

Product Type

Application

End-user

Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Countries

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Brazil

Mexico

GCC Countries

South Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market: The global deep brain stimulation devices market for Parkinson's disease is expected to surpass the value of US$ 1.2 Bn by the end of 2028. It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Bone Growth Stimulators Market: Increase in prevalence of orthopedic diseases, high demand for platelet-rich plasma, and rise in adoption of bone growth stimulators for the treatment of bone fractures are key factors that are projected to drive the global bone growth stimulators market during the forecast period

Trauma Implants Market: Trauma implants help to ease movement of joints and decrease the pain. Companies in the global trauma implants market are increasing production capabilities in pins/wires, plates, screws, interlocking nails, etc.

Hip Replacement Implants Market: Rapid development of surgery procedures has fueled the demand for hip replacement implants. New implant types and material combinations for better stability and lifespan also contribute to the growth of the global hip replacement implants market.

Cranial Implants Market: The global cranial implants market is expanding due to an increase in the number of brain cancer and trauma cases and rapid technological advancements for establishing effective and efficient treatment platforms for cranial reconstruction.

Pericardial Patches Market: Pericardial Patches Market is driven by rise in prevalence of diseases related to surgical procedures is projected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

Surgical Microscopes Market: surgical microscopes market is estimated to grow at a decent growth rate during the forecast period, owing to key technological advancements in surgical microscopes, surge in R&D funding, rise in demand for ophthalmic surgery microscopes, and increase in prevalence of chronic diseases.

Audiological Devices Market: Audiological devices market is significantly driven by rise in the number of cases of hearing loss across the globe, increase in the geriatric population, and awareness and adoption of audiological equipment among people.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company providing market research reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neurostimulation-devices-market-to-exceed-valuation-of-us-22-billion-by-2031-tmr-study-301565580.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research