U.S. markets open in 7 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,868.50
    +19.25 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,237.00
    +184.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,236.25
    +60.50 (+0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,767.30
    +8.70 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.02
    -0.07 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.60
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.22
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0626
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.48
    -0.94 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2166
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.9580
    +0.2280 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,840.18
    +10.15 (+0.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.99
    +0.81 (+0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,370.62
    +9.31 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,387.72
    -180.31 (-0.68%)
     

Neurostimulation Devices Market Forecast Showing $51 Billion Opportunity, Current Perspectives and Industry Outlook

STRATEGIC MARKET RESEARCH LLP
·7 min read
STRATEGIC MARKET RESEARCH LLP
STRATEGIC MARKET RESEARCH LLP

The Worldwide Neurostimulation Devices Market size was valued at USD 4.796 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach at USD 50.7 billion by 2030. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period of 2022–2030. Increasing incidence of neurological disorders & ongoing investments to drive the industry growth, Confirms Strategic Market Research.

New York, USA, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market value of Neurostimulation devices in 2021 was USD 4.796 million, and it will be worth USD 50.7 billion by 2030 at a 12.8% CAGR. Patients with chronic pain can get neurostimulation via neurostimulator devices to reduce some symptoms brought on by a variety of diseases. Neurostimulation devices allow patients to test the effectiveness of the treatment before committing to a longer period, unlike other pain management procedures.


Make a Direct Purchase of the latest Neurostimulation Devices Market Report published in the month of Aug-2022. Click the below link to initiate the purchase: 

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/buy-now/neurostimulation-device-market


The Neurostimulation Devices Market Insights: 

  • In 2021, the spinal cord stimulator segment maintained the maximum position in the market with 51.5% of revenue share on the basis of product.

  • By application, the pain management segment ruled the entire market in 2021 with a 68.0% revenue share.

  • North America held a considerable market position in 2021, with the largest market share of 60%.

Factors influencing the Neurostimulation Devices Market growth: 

Factors like the increasing incidence of neurological disorders and investment in neurological R&D influence market expansion. 

  • The increased incidence of neurological illnesses drives the need for high-end neurostimulation devices. For instance, Parkinson's affects roughly 1 million Americans, with at least 60,000 new cases reported each year, and Alzheimer's is the sixth-leading cause of death. The market will grow in the upcoming years due to this overall increase in neurological disorders.

  • To stay competitive in the market, major participants are spending on clinical trials. For example, Boston Scientific Corporation is conducting clinical trial research to examine patient satisfaction with the management of chronic pain in the trunk and limbs utilizing a new implantable neurostimulation system. 

Neurostimulation Devices Market Segmentation Analysis

The market segmentation of neurostimulation devices is done on the basis of application, product, and Region.

By Product

  • Deep Brain Stimulator

  • Spinal Cord Stimulator

  • Vagus Nerve Stimulator

  • Sacral Nerve Stimulator

  • Gastric Electric Stimulator

By Application

  • Epilepsy

  • Chronic Pain

  • Urinary & Faecal Incontinence

  • Parkinson's Disease

  • Migraine

  • Depression

  • Tremor

  • Others

For Region

North America

  • Canada

  • U.S.A.

Asia-Pacific 

  • Japan

  • India

  • China

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe 

  • UK.

  • France

  • Germany

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Rest of Europe

Rest of the World

  • The African Region & Middle East

  • Latin America


To get a first-hand overview of the report, Request a Sample at        
https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/request-sample/neurostimulation-device-market



In 2021, the spinal cord stimulator segment maintained the maximum position in the market with 51.5% of revenue share on the basis of product. It is due to a wide range of product applications and a sizable market penetration of commercially available products. Spinal cord stimulators are employed to cure non-malignant chronic neuropathic pain producing minute nerve impulses without causing physiological changes to the target region.

By application, the pain management segment ruled the entire market in 2021 with a 68.0% revenue share. The expansion of this market is driven by the rising incidence of chronic pain issues and a rise in product consumption for pain management because of its significant therapeutic value.

North America held a considerable market position in 2021, with the largest market share of 60% because of the growing geriatric population and the incidence of neurological diseases. The preference for minimally invasive therapies and growing awareness of mental diseases contribute to an increase in the demand for neurostimulation devices. Additionally, the market will expand due to the increased R&D spending for developing cutting-edge neurostimulation devices.


Neurostimulation Devices Market Report Coverage

Report-Attribute

Details

The overall Market size in 2020

USD 4.796 billion

Forecasted Revenue for 2030

USD 50.7 billion

Growth-rate

CAGR of almost 12.8%

Base year taken

2021

Historical data

2017 - 2020

Forecast period

2021 - 2030

Quantitative units

Revenue in USD million/billion, Volume in 000 units, and CAGR from 2020 to 2030

Coverage of the Report

Volume forecast, Revenue forecast, competitive landscape, growth factors, &trends

Segments coverage

Product, application, and region

Regional scope

Latin America, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa;

Country scope

Canada; U.S.; U.K.; Deutschland; France; Italy; Spain; India; Russian federation; Singapore; China; Japan; South Korea; Australia; Mexico; Argentina; Brazil; South Africa; Saudi Arabia; UAE

Companies Included

Cyberonics; Medtronic; St. Jude Medical, Inc.; Nevro Corp, Boston Scientific Corp;.

Scope of Customization

Free report customization with purchase. Additional or alteration to the regional, country,& segment scope.

Purchase& pricing options

Utilize specialized purchasing choices to satisfy your precise research needs.


To read the summary of the report, visit the website at
https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/market-report/neurostimulation-device-market


Key players in the Neurostimulation Devices Market:

  • Nevro Corp.

  • NeuroSigma, Inc.

  • EndoStim Inc.

  • Neutronics Inc.

  • Aleva Therapeutics SA

  • Boston Scientific Corp.

  • Medtronic PLC

  • Jude Medical, Inc.

  • Cyberonics

  • ElectroCore Inc.

  • Synapse Biomedical Inc.

  • NeuroPace Inc.

Recent Developments

  • On December 2022, Abbott announced that its device Eterna System had received FDA approval. Eterna is the smallest rechargeable spinal cord stimulation implant designed to treat the signs and symptoms of chronic pain.

  • On July 2022, According to a release from Dyansys Inc., the US Food and Drug Administration approved First Relief, a PENS (percutaneous electrical neurostimulation) device, for use in multiple sessions lasting up to 56 days for the symptomatic relief of chronic, intractable pain caused by diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

Related Reports

Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Market

The Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Market report analyses its growth factors, challenges, restraints, opportunities, etc. The Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Market value in 2021 was USD 3.88 billion, and it will reach USD 6.08 billion by 2030 at a 5.1% CAGR. The growing geriatric population and increasing spinal disorders are stimulating market expansion. Significant market participants are Medtronic, DePuy Synthes, Stryker Corporation, etc.

Recombinant DNA Technology Market

S.M.R.'s Recombinant DNA Technology Market Report overviews factors like restraints, challenges, drivers, and opportunities. The Recombinant DNA Technology Market value in 2021 was USD 707.20 Billion and will reach USD 1378.76 Billion, growing at a 7.7% CAGR. Factors like investment in R&D, producing transgenic animals, genetically modified crops, and vaccines are stimulating market expansion. Major Industry players are BASF, Amgen, Bayer, DuPont Pioneer, etc.

Air Compressor Market 

S.M.R.'s Air Compressor Market provides detailed insights into its augmenting factors, challenges, restraints, etc. The Air Compressor Market in 2021 was USD 39.10 billion and will reach USD 51.59 billion by 2030 at a 3.74% CAGR. Usage in the food and beverage industry increased investment in the oil & gas sector, and rising use in the manufacturing sector is influencing the growth rate of this market. Important Players in this market are Atlas Copco AB, General Electric Company, Hitachi, Ltd., Sulzer, Ltd., etc.

Carbon Black Market

The Carbon Black Market Report outlines factors like opportunities, restraints, challenges, etc. The Carbon Black Market in 2021 was USD 13.45 Billion and will reach USD 21.85 Billion by 2030 at a 15% CAGR. Rising usage in the plastic, coating and manufacturing industries is expanding the market growth rate. Major market participants are Ralson, Cabot Corporation, Philips Carbon Black Limited, Orion Engineered Carbons GmbH, etc.

Ceramic Matrix Composites Market

S.M.R.'s Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Report analyzes its growth factors, challenges, restraints, opportunities, etc. The Ceramic Matrix Composites Market worth in 2021 was USD 8.65 Billion and will reach USD 22.25 Billion by 2030 with an 11% CAGR. The rise in need for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles, increased demand in the automotive sector, and increasing use of C.M.C. in the aerospace industry are stimulating market expansion. Vital market players are 3M company, Ultramet, Lancer Systems, COI Ceramics, etc.

About Us:
Strategic Market Research facilitates the organizations globally in taking pivotal business decisions by furnishing the Syndicated and Customized Research Reports, which are highly precise in terms of market numbers. We believe that every firm, whether it is a startup which is in the Introduction stage of the Product Life cycle or an established one which is at the growth stage, requires market research services in order to streamline its key business blueprint. It may be related to Product Launch, Go to Market strategies, Competitive Analysis or new geographical penetration and expansion.


Contact Us:
Strategic Market Research LLP.
Sunil Kumar 
India: +91-8260836500
Email: info@strategicmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com
Blog: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/blog
Blog: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/blogs/property-management-industry-statistics
Press Release: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/press-releases


Connect Us:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/strategic-market-research/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/smrstrategic
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StrategicMarketResearch
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/strategicmarketresearchsmr/


Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire David Rubenstein Says Recession Is Likely, but Stays Heavily Invested in These 2 Stocks

    The voices issuing warnings of an impending recession have been growing louder. The feeling on Wall Street is that one is all but inevitable right now. One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire David Rubenstein. The Carlyle Group co-founder believes that due to the current economic environment of "jacked up" interest rates, gross domestic product growth is set to decelerate, bringing in to play a recession. Not only that, but he also thinks the Fed is unlikely to put the brakes

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2023

    These rock-solid income stocks, with inflation-fighting yields ranging from 4.6% to 8%, provide plenty of reward with minimal risk for investors.

  • Musk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares Retreat

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk pushed back on criticism from one of Tesla Inc.’s most vocal supporters amid growing concern about the chief executive officer’s ability to manage Twitter Inc. and his other businesses.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on Engineering TeamsMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysTrump’s Tax Rec

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Healthcare Stocks

    Against a backdrop of soaring inflation, a slowing economy and persistent rate hikes, assessing the playbook for the coming year, CNBC’s Jim Cramer says it’s more important than ever to look at the past year and see what worked. Basically, which stocks have managed to overcome the bear conditions. Within the components of the S&P 500, energy and utilities have been segments that have beaten the broader market, and generally speaking, so have those of the healthcare sector. But healthcare stocks,

  • The world’s top stock strategist says an ‘earnings recession’ is coming for markets—and it could be similar to what happened during the 2008 financial crisis

    Corporate earnings are set to take a hit and Wall Street isn't properly anticipating it, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson warns. And when earnings fall, so will stocks.

  • Analysts Say Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 26% Dividend Yield

    The big market headline this year – all year – has been the steady fall in stocks. The S&P 500 is down 20% for 2022, and the NASDAQ has fallen a disastrous 33%. And while recent data shows that there may be some hope on the inflation front, there may still be storm clouds massing for next year’s stock market. That’s the view of Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's chief equity strategist. He’s been a leading voice among the bears this year, and he’s not changing that tune as we head into the New Year.

  • 12 Best Affordable Stocks to Buy Under $5

    In this article, we discuss 12 best affordable stocks to buy under $5. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Affordable Stocks to Buy Under $5. Third Point, a New York-based financial advisor, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter back in October, in which the fund highlighted its market […]

  • Stocks moving after hours: Nike, FedEx, Workday

    Stocks moving in after hours: Nike, FedEx, Workday

  • Big Changes to 401(k) Retirement Plans Move Ahead in Congress

    Congress is on the verge of passing a bill that aims to help Americans save more for retirement, including raising the age people must start withdrawing money from tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • 3 REITS That Just Increased Their Dividends

    Most everyone loves an early holiday present. And for some real estate investment trust (REIT) investors, that early gift came in the form of a dividend increase over the past two weeks. Of course, a dividend increase is great because it puts more income into the pockets of investors and increases the yield on their purchase price, but more importantly, a dividend increase also signals to the markets that the company expects to perform well, perhaps generating increases in revenue and funds from

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    When Warren Buffett purchased Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) and became its CEO in 1965, he paid approximately $18 per share in the buyout. At the time, Berkshire was actually a struggling textiles company, but it would go on to become the foundation and namesake for one of history's most successful investment conglomerates. Today, the company's Class A stock trades at roughly $454,600 per share -- good for an increase of more than 2,525,400% over Buffett's initial purchase price.

  • Carnival Cruise Line expected to report earnings report ahead of Wednesday’s close

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Dave Briggs looks to Carnival Cruise Line's stock ahead of its latest earnings report due out before tomorrow's closing bell.

  • Is Annaly Capital in Line for a Dividend Cut in 2023?

    Many investors, subsequently, try to offset their losses by turning to high-yield dividend stocks. The mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is one of the highest-yielding stocks in the market today, paying a juicy 16% dividend yield. Annaly Capital Management invests in mortgages and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in addition to servicing loans for other mortgage companies.

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • Bloomberg now expects 2023 to be one of the worst years for the world economy since 1993. But don't panic — here are 3 stocks to help protect you from the pain

    The outlook isn’t pretty. Prepare your portfolio.

  • Will Buffett Bet Big On Oil Again In 2023?

    Buffett has been doubling down on his energy investments while trimming his banking holdings this year, and for 2023, his love for the energy sector may not wane

  • FTX’s Bankman-Fried Gave Ex-Jane Street Traders Who Formed Modulo Capital $400M

    Founded in early 2022, Modulo operated out of the same luxury Bahamian condominium community where Sam Bankman-Fried and other FTX employees lived.

  • 13 Best Undervalued Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 13 Best Undervalued Stocks To Buy Now. You can skip our market analysis and go directly to the 5 Best Undervalued Stocks To Buy Now. Global equities this year have declined due to a shift in the macro environment and various geopolitical risks emanating from the Russia-Ukraine war and […]

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alibaba Stock, and 3 Reasons to Sell

    Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) has taken investors on a wild ride since its IPO in 2014. China's top e-commerce and cloud platform company initially dazzled investors with its robust growth rates, and its stock hit an all-time high of $317.14 in October 2020. Today, Alibaba's stock trades at about $87, which is still above its IPO price of $68 per share but well below the range where it traded in its heyday.

  • 12 Oil Stocks With Biggest Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 12 oil stocks with the biggest upside. If you want to read about some more oil stocks with the biggest upside, go directly to 5 Oil Stocks With Biggest Upside. The petroleum industry, also known as the oil industry, includes the global processes of exploration, extraction, refining, transportation, and […]