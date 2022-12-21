Neurostimulation Devices Market Forecast Showing $51 Billion Opportunity, Current Perspectives and Industry Outlook

STRATEGIC MARKET RESEARCH LLP

The Worldwide Neurostimulation Devices Market size was valued at USD 4.796 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach at USD 50.7 billion by 2030. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period of 2022–2030. Increasing incidence of neurological disorders & ongoing investments to drive the industry growth, Confirms Strategic Market Research.

New York, USA, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market value of Neurostimulation devices in 2021 was USD 4.796 million, and it will be worth USD 50.7 billion by 2030 at a 12.8% CAGR. Patients with chronic pain can get neurostimulation via neurostimulator devices to reduce some symptoms brought on by a variety of diseases. Neurostimulation devices allow patients to test the effectiveness of the treatment before committing to a longer period, unlike other pain management procedures.







Make a Direct Purchase of the latest Neurostimulation Devices Market Report published in the month of Aug-2022. Click the below link to initiate the purchase:

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/buy-now/neurostimulation-device-market





The Neurostimulation Devices Market Insights:

In 2021, the spinal cord stimulator segment maintained the maximum position in the market with 51.5% of revenue share on the basis of product.

By application, the pain management segment ruled the entire market in 2021 with a 68.0% revenue share.

North America held a considerable market position in 2021, with the largest market share of 60%.





Factors influencing the Neurostimulation Devices Market growth:

Factors like the increasing incidence of neurological disorders and investment in neurological R&D influence market expansion.

The increased incidence of neurological illnesses drives the need for high-end neurostimulation devices. For instance, Parkinson's affects roughly 1 million Americans, with at least 60,000 new cases reported each year, and Alzheimer's is the sixth-leading cause of death. The market will grow in the upcoming years due to this overall increase in neurological disorders.





To stay competitive in the market, major participants are spending on clinical trials. For example, Boston Scientific Corporation is conducting clinical trial research to examine patient satisfaction with the management of chronic pain in the trunk and limbs utilizing a new implantable neurostimulation system.





Story continues

Neurostimulation Devices Market Segmentation Analysis

The market segmentation of neurostimulation devices is done on the basis of application, product, and Region.

By Product

Deep Brain Stimulator

Spinal Cord Stimulator

Vagus Nerve Stimulator

Sacral Nerve Stimulator

Gastric Electric Stimulator





By Application

Epilepsy

Chronic Pain

Urinary & Faecal Incontinence

Parkinson's Disease

Migraine

Depression

Tremor

Others

For Region

North America

Canada

U.S.A.

Asia-Pacific

Japan

India

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

UK.

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Rest of the World

The African Region & Middle East

Latin America





To get a first-hand overview of the report, Request a Sample at

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/request-sample/neurostimulation-device-market









In 2021, the spinal cord stimulator segment maintained the maximum position in the market with 51.5% of revenue share on the basis of product. It is due to a wide range of product applications and a sizable market penetration of commercially available products. Spinal cord stimulators are employed to cure non-malignant chronic neuropathic pain producing minute nerve impulses without causing physiological changes to the target region.

By application, the pain management segment ruled the entire market in 2021 with a 68.0% revenue share. The expansion of this market is driven by the rising incidence of chronic pain issues and a rise in product consumption for pain management because of its significant therapeutic value.

North America held a considerable market position in 2021, with the largest market share of 60% because of the growing geriatric population and the incidence of neurological diseases. The preference for minimally invasive therapies and growing awareness of mental diseases contribute to an increase in the demand for neurostimulation devices. Additionally, the market will expand due to the increased R&D spending for developing cutting-edge neurostimulation devices.





Neurostimulation Devices Market Report Coverage

Report-Attribute Details The overall Market size in 2020 USD 4.796 billion Forecasted Revenue for 2030 USD 50.7 billion Growth-rate CAGR of almost 12.8% Base year taken 2021 Historical data 2017 - 2020 Forecast period 2021 - 2030 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million/billion, Volume in 000 units, and CAGR from 2020 to 2030 Coverage of the Report Volume forecast, Revenue forecast, competitive landscape, growth factors, &trends Segments coverage Product, application, and region Regional scope Latin America, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; Country scope Canada; U.S.; U.K.; Deutschland; France; Italy; Spain; India; Russian federation; Singapore; China; Japan; South Korea; Australia; Mexico; Argentina; Brazil; South Africa; Saudi Arabia; UAE Companies Included Cyberonics; Medtronic; St. Jude Medical, Inc.; Nevro Corp, Boston Scientific Corp;. Scope of Customization Free report customization with purchase. Additional or alteration to the regional, country,& segment scope. Purchase& pricing options Utilize specialized purchasing choices to satisfy your precise research needs.





To read the summary of the report, visit the website at

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/market-report/neurostimulation-device-market





Key players in the Neurostimulation Devices Market:

Nevro Corp.

NeuroSigma, Inc.

EndoStim Inc.

Neutronics Inc.

Aleva Therapeutics SA

Boston Scientific Corp.

Medtronic PLC

Jude Medical, Inc.

Cyberonics

ElectroCore Inc.

Synapse Biomedical Inc.

NeuroPace Inc.

Recent Developments

On December 2022, Abbott announced that its device Eterna System had received FDA approval. Eterna is the smallest rechargeable spinal cord stimulation implant designed to treat the signs and symptoms of chronic pain.





On July 2022, According to a release from Dyansys Inc., the US Food and Drug Administration approved First Relief, a PENS (percutaneous electrical neurostimulation) device, for use in multiple sessions lasting up to 56 days for the symptomatic relief of chronic, intractable pain caused by diabetic peripheral neuropathy.





Related Reports

Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Market

The Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Market report analyses its growth factors, challenges, restraints, opportunities, etc. The Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Market value in 2021 was USD 3.88 billion, and it will reach USD 6.08 billion by 2030 at a 5.1% CAGR. The growing geriatric population and increasing spinal disorders are stimulating market expansion. Significant market participants are Medtronic, DePuy Synthes, Stryker Corporation, etc.

Recombinant DNA Technology Market

S.M.R.'s Recombinant DNA Technology Market Report overviews factors like restraints, challenges, drivers, and opportunities. The Recombinant DNA Technology Market value in 2021 was USD 707.20 Billion and will reach USD 1378.76 Billion, growing at a 7.7% CAGR. Factors like investment in R&D, producing transgenic animals, genetically modified crops, and vaccines are stimulating market expansion. Major Industry players are BASF, Amgen, Bayer, DuPont Pioneer, etc.

Air Compressor Market

S.M.R.'s Air Compressor Market provides detailed insights into its augmenting factors, challenges, restraints, etc. The Air Compressor Market in 2021 was USD 39.10 billion and will reach USD 51.59 billion by 2030 at a 3.74% CAGR. Usage in the food and beverage industry increased investment in the oil & gas sector, and rising use in the manufacturing sector is influencing the growth rate of this market. Important Players in this market are Atlas Copco AB, General Electric Company, Hitachi, Ltd., Sulzer, Ltd., etc.

Carbon Black Market

The Carbon Black Market Report outlines factors like opportunities, restraints, challenges, etc. The Carbon Black Market in 2021 was USD 13.45 Billion and will reach USD 21.85 Billion by 2030 at a 15% CAGR. Rising usage in the plastic, coating and manufacturing industries is expanding the market growth rate. Major market participants are Ralson, Cabot Corporation, Philips Carbon Black Limited, Orion Engineered Carbons GmbH, etc.

Ceramic Matrix Composites Market

S.M.R.'s Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Report analyzes its growth factors, challenges, restraints, opportunities, etc. The Ceramic Matrix Composites Market worth in 2021 was USD 8.65 Billion and will reach USD 22.25 Billion by 2030 with an 11% CAGR. The rise in need for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles, increased demand in the automotive sector, and increasing use of C.M.C. in the aerospace industry are stimulating market expansion. Vital market players are 3M company, Ultramet, Lancer Systems, COI Ceramics, etc.

About Us:

Strategic Market Research facilitates the organizations globally in taking pivotal business decisions by furnishing the Syndicated and Customized Research Reports, which are highly precise in terms of market numbers. We believe that every firm, whether it is a startup which is in the Introduction stage of the Product Life cycle or an established one which is at the growth stage, requires market research services in order to streamline its key business blueprint. It may be related to Product Launch, Go to Market strategies, Competitive Analysis or new geographical penetration and expansion.



Contact Us:

Strategic Market Research LLP.

Sunil Kumar

India: +91-8260836500

Email: info@strategicmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com

Blog: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/blog

Blog: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/blogs/property-management-industry-statistics

Press Release: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/press-releases



Connect Us:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/strategic-market-research/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/smrstrategic

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StrategicMarketResearch

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/strategicmarketresearchsmr/



