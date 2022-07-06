Neurostimulation Devices Market Size to Hit USD 23.9 Bn by 2030

Precedence Research

According to Precedence Research, the global neurostimulation devices market size is expected to hit around USD 23.9 billion by 2030 and poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.57% from 2022 to 2030.

Ottawa, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global neurostimulation devices market size was accounted at USD 8.93 billion in 2021. Extension of medical services framework across the developing business sectors, developing reception of novel neurovascular gadgets, and more noteworthy examination in the field of neurovascular treatments are high development possibilities for the neurovascular gadgets/interventional nervous system science market during the conjecture time frame. Similarly, the rising transcendence of neurological issues and lifestyle related wrecks, external financing for R&D, and premium for irrelevantly nosy operations are various components affecting the market advancement.



Key Takeaways:

North America neurostimulation devices market was accounted at USD 7.2 billion in 2021.

North America region accounted largest revenue share over 61% in 2021 and it is anticipated to reach at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2022 to 2030.

By product, the Germany neurostimulation devices market was accounted at USD 148 million in 2021 and growing at a CAGR of 14% from 2022 to 2030.

The spinal cord trigger product segment has garnered market share of around 56% in 20201.

The deep brain stimulator (DBS) product segment is projected to reach at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2022 to 2030.

The pain management application segment accounted largest revenue share of around 69% in 2021.

Regional Snapshot

North America should be the greatest market during the guess time span. The neurovascular contraptions market in North America is driven primarily by components, for instance, the basic sickness inconvenience, extended number of unimportantly prominent sensory system science methodologies, and continued with expansion of injury/emergency care workplaces in US. The serious informal regulations and a rising in the ordinary number of days expected in the FDA underwriting cycle could hamper the locale's turn of events.

Asia Pacific should be the fastest creating nearby market from 2022 to 2030. This advancement can be credited to how not many worldwide producers are moving their creation bases around here on account of the presence of disregarded clinical prerequisites and unseen opportunities for growth.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 8.93 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 23.9 Billion CAGR 11.57% from 2022 to 2030 Largest Market North America Fastest Growing Market Asia Pacific Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players Medtronic PLC, Cyberonics, Boston Scientific Corp., St. Jude Medical, Inc., Nevro Corp., MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China), Kaneka Corp. (Japan), Integer Holdings Corporation, BALT (France), Perflow Medical, Phenox GmbH (Germany), Sensome (France)

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Neurosurgeons and clinical experts are progressively taking a gander at remedial options that can really lessen the gamble of casualty or seriousness of neurovascular sicknesses in patients. With a developing number of patients experiencing neurovascular sicknesses, (for example, epilepsy, mind stroke, and cerebral aneurysm) and rising seriousness of ailments (like discharge and nearby diseases) in target patients, the interest for successful neurovascular therapies is consistently ascending across key business sectors like the US, Germany, Japan, China, and India.

Restraints

The significant expense of neurovascular surgeries and gadgets is a main consideration limiting the worldwide neurovascular gadgets market, particularly in emerging nations with unfortunate repayment strategies. The typical expense of standard methodology to treat aneurysm and conduit problems is USD 45,000 to USD 50,000 in the US. Moreover, upkeep costs and other related circuitous costs increment the absolute expense of responsibility for gadgets, consequently restricting their reception.

Opportunities

Ascend sought after for negligibly obtrusive neurosurgical strategies insignificantly intrusive operations offer huge clinical benefits over traditional surgeries, for example, more limited medical clinic stays, quicker understanding recuperation, higher procedural security and viability, and more noteworthy moderateness. Consequently, the market acknowledgment and interest for endoscopic and other insignificantly obtrusive surgeries is developing among clinical experts across the world.

Challenges

A few key neurovascular gadget makers (like Stryker and Medtronic Plc) have been fruitful in the turn of events and resulting commercialization of their separate items during the last 10 years. These items were basically planned for interventional use during neurovascular medical procedures. Be that as it may, across the experienced business sectors (especially in the US), the formative pipeline for interventional nervous system science items is impacted mostly by evaluating pressure looked by the key item makers because of unsupportive government changes embraced over the most recent three years.

Report Highlights

The aneurysm winding and embolization contraptions segment is ordinary record for the greatest piece of the neurovascular devices market during the guess time span. In 2021, owing to creating end-client tendency for unimportantly prominent neurosurgical strategies and extending market availability of embolic circles for neurovascular treatment.

The cerebral aneurysm segment is evaluated to address the greatest piece of the overall interventional sensory system science market, by pathology, in 2021, drove by the creating gathering of unimportantly prominent neurosurgical approach among neurosurgeons.

The spinal rope trigger part dominated the market in 2021 owing to the wide degree of thing application and high market entry of fiscally open things in this segment.

The aggravation the board segment has dominated the market in 2021. The high prevalence of consistent torture issues and growing thing use for torture the board by ethicalness of its high helpful worth are the key components driving the advancement of this section.

Beginning around 2020, crisis centers and cautious centers are surveyed to address the greatest piece of the overall market in 2021, while meandering thought places are projected to enlist the most critical CAGR during the conjecture time frame.





Related Reports

Recent Developments

In March 2021, Helius Medical got the United States Food and Drug Administration endorsement for Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator endorsement for transient therapy of walk shortfall because of numerous scleroses.

In January 2021, Boston Scientific sent off its Wave Writer Alpha spinal line trigger frameworks in the United States.

In 2018, FDA endorsed Nevro's Senza II System for spinal line feeling (SCS). It is the principal SCS framework with clinically demonstrated supported two-year predominance in torment decrease, for back and leg torment with 10-year battery duration

In July 2019, Medtronic PLC got US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) endorsement for its high-level Patient Programmer innovation for profound mind feeling (DBS) treatment.

In August 2018, Abbott got US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) endorsement of new programming overhaul for its Infinity DBS framework.

In January 2021, Functional Neuromodulation got Breakthrough Device assignment from the Center for Devices and Radiological Health, United States for the Vercise Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems, in the treatment of patients 65 years and more established with gentle plausible Alzheimer's illness.

Market Segmentation

By Technology

Aneurysm coiling & embolization devices Embolic coils Bare detachable coils Coated detachable coils Flow diversion devices Liquid embolic agents

Cerebral balloon angioplasty & Stenting systems Carotid artery stents Embolic protection devices Balloon catheters

Support devices Microcatheters Guidewires

Neurothrombectomy devices Clot retrievals Suction & aspiration devices Snares







By Disease Pathology

Ischemic Strokes

Cerebral Aneuryms

Carotid Artery Stenosis

Arteriovenous Malformations and Fistulas

Other Diseases





By Product

Spinal Cord Stimulator

Deep Brain Stimulator

Sacral Nerve Stimulator

Vagus Nerve Stimulator

Gastric Electric Stimulator





By Application

Pain Management

Epilepsy

Essential Tremor

Urinary and Fecal Incontinence

Depression

Dystonia

Gastroparesis

Parkinson’s Disease

Others





By End Users

Hospitals & Surgical Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





