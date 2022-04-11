U.S. markets open in 7 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,457.00
    -26.50 (-0.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,459.00
    -154.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,228.25
    -98.75 (-0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,979.80
    -11.30 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.24
    -2.02 (-2.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,946.20
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.86
    +0.04 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0893
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.16
    -0.39 (-1.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3017
    -0.0022 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.9880
    +0.6680 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,288.20
    -403.05 (-0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    989.51
    -33.09 (-3.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,669.56
    +117.75 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.78
    -197.02 (-0.73%)
     

Neurowyzr Announces Strategic Collaboration With Singapore National Employers Federation on Brain Capital Education and Consultancy Services

Neurowyzr
·2 min read
Neurowyzr
Neurowyzr

SINGAPORE, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Neurowyzr, the Singapore brain capital company with a vision to optimize employee brain health and performance, announced a strategic collaboration with the Singapore National Employer’s Federation (SNEF) on brain capital education and consultancy services. A first in Singapore to focus on corporate brain health, the collaboration aims to empower SNEF members to grow their organisational brain capital for the benefit of their employees and organization.

Under the terms of the collaboration, Neurowyzr will provide SNEF corporate members with training programs on various topics within the sphere of workplace brain health, such as the Neuroscience of Leadership, and Brain Capital Ambassador training for managers. Neurowyzr will also work closely with SNEF on providing expert consultancy services to SNEF members to build a happy, resilient and innovative local workforce.

Stephen Yee, Deputy Executive Director of SNEF, commented, “Covid 19 has placed tremendous strain on Singapore companies and workers. We have seen how mental health issues can negatively affect employee performance. SNEF recognizes the importance of approaching brain health holistically, to cover both cognitive and mental health. We are excited to work in partnership with Neurowyzr to provide training and brain health expertise to employers. We want to help Singapore employers build long-term strategies to grow organizational brain capital so that they can innovate and thrive.”

Pang Sze Yunn, CEO, Neurowyzr, commented, “As the Singapore economy becomes more knowledge intensive and complex, there has never been a more pressing time for employers to consider how their workforce can operate at peak brain performance. By objectively measuring brain capabilities and supporting employees to enhance their brain health using a digital platform and software as a service, we will help SNEF member companies unlock individual and organization potential using neuroscience.”

Ends

Media Contact

Hannah Crowe / Jia Rong Chew

Spurwing Communications
Neurowyzr@spurwingcomms.com

About Neurowyzr
Neurowyzr is a brain capital company using the latest thinking in neuroscience to optimize employee brain health and performance. Built by neuroscientists and powered by advanced analytics and AI, Neurowyzr offers a digital platform and software as a service to unlock the potential of individuals and organizations. Neurowyzr has supported leading organisations in Asia in growing their brain capital to build stronger, more resilient and innovative teams. To find out more about Neurowyzr, please visit Neurowyzr.com or follow Neurowyzr on LinkedIn.

About SNEF
The Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF) is a trade union of employers. Our mission is to advance tripartism and enhance labour market flexibility to enable employers to implement responsible employment practices for sustainable growth. SNEF has a membership of over 3,300 companies with a combined workforce of over 800,000. For more information, please visit www.snef.org.sg


Recommended Stories

  • Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers

    The Baby Boomer generation is reaching retirement age in record numbers. With more Boomers retiring on a daily basis, it helps to understand how prepared they are to leave their jobs for good. In this article, we’ll discuss the average … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla Needs Lithium. Elon Musk Suggests It Might Get Into the Mining Business.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk lamented the rising cost of lithium—a key material in rechargeable lithium-ion EV batteries—in a recent tweet. He even suggested Tesla might get into the mining business.

  • Rule of 55 vs. 72(t): Retirement Plan Withdrawals

    Deciding when to time your retirement plan withdrawals matters for determining how long your money will last and what you'll pay in taxes for those distributions. If you have a 401(k) at work, you might follow the Rule of 55 … Continue reading → The post Rule of 55 vs. 72(t): Retirement Plan Withdrawals appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • West Africa Oil Still Unloved Despite Post-Ukraine Supply Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused one of the biggest upheavals to global petroleum markets in living memory. It still isn’t resulting in a clamor for replacement barrels from west Africa.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportMacron Set to Face Le Pen in Runoff for French PresidencyChina Unha

  • 3 Creativity Software Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Because of advances in internet technology and cloud-based software services, many industries were ready for the change to more remote work. Adobe has faced hardship before in its multi-decade history. It survived the pop of the dot-com bubble, it endured the Great Recession of 2008-2009, and it successfully navigated the challenge of going from traditional software to cloud-based services in the 2010s.

  • How Much to Put in a Roth IRA per Month

    Setting aside money regularly is one of the surest ways to save for retirement–especially when you take advantage of tax savings over time. Though some retirement accounts are tax-deferred, one popular option that isn't tax-deferred is a Roth IRA. However, … Continue reading → The post How Much to Put in a Roth IRA per Month appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Europe is planning to crack down on Russian coal. It’s bad news for Putin, but won’t devastate the EU.

    A few key differences between these energy commodities mean that coal sanctions, unlike oil and gas, could damage Russia without wreaking havoc in Europe.

  • Managers With MBAs Hurt Worker Pay, Study Finds

    The average salary and bonus for MBA grads peaked in 2019. Managers with MBAs Hurt Worker Pay, Study Finds Managers with business degrees tend to reduce their employees’ wages over time. In other words, if ... The post Managers With MBAs Hurt Worker Pay, Study Finds appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • 2 Top Electric Vehicles Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Nio and Tesla are both positioned well to take advantage of what look to be the biggest global EV markets for years to come.

  • Inflation, rising rates, war create uncertain outlook for U.S. earnings

    An aggressive Federal Reserve, soaring inflation and geopolitical uncertainty from the war in Ukraine are muddying the outlook for the upcoming U.S. earnings season, leaving some strategists wary of surprises as corporate results kick off this week. Expectations for earnings growth have largely held up in recent weeks, despite a first quarter that saw commodities prices surge after Russia invaded Ukraine, threatening to exacerbate already-high consumer prices.

  • Make Estimated Quarterly Tax Payments on Roth Conversions. Or Penalties Will Bite.

    Readers had questions about the best approach for handling income taxes on Roth IRA conversions, and how best to move from Social Security disability benefits to regular benefits. Barron's Retirement found some answers.

  • Tope Awotona One of Richest Immigrants in US After Founding Calendly App Worth $3B

    Forty-year-old tech entrepreneur Tope Awotona of Nigeria is the proud founder of Calendly, now worth $3 billion, putting his net worth at $1.4 billion

  • The Average Social Security Check the Year You Were Born

    The truth is, the Social Security checks your great grandparents might have been receiving in the 1950s were much smaller.

  • More US infrastructure, less flaring among keys to solving Europe's energy crisis, execs say

    “There's a spotlight on gas and the benefit and usage of it globally — not necessarily as a commodity, but as a necessity,” said Emily McClain, vice president of gas markets at Rystad Energy.

  • As Western Wildfires Spread, Utilities Outside California Face Lawsuit Risks

    Lawyers are pursuing claims against a Berkshire Hathaway unit in Oregon in a case that could expand liability exposure for utilities whose power lines are found to start fires.

  • Proposed CA bill would shorten the standard work week to 32 hours

    A law in the works right now in the California Assembly would create a four-day work week for companies with more than 500 employees. ﻿Assembly Bill ﻿﻿2932 would shorten the standard work week from 40 hours a week to just 32 hours. Companies would not be able to reduce how much you earn.

  • Half of Harvests in Crop Giant Ukraine Could Be Wiped Out by War

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportMacron Set to Face Le Pen in Runoff for French PresidencyChina Unhappy With U.S. Virus ‘Accusation’ as Covid SpreadsHarvests of some of Ukraine’s most important crops could be cut in half this year, threatening its position as a major exporter and exacerbating

  • Pandemic, retirement boom, 'Great Resignation' impacting Battle Creek labor market

    Local industries aim to close the gap between openings and hires

  • Participants in the Great Resignation Took an Average Pay Cut of $8K — Is It Worth It?

    Over 47 million Americans quit their jobs in 2021 in search of better work-life balance, better benefits, improved work culture and in some cases, higher pay. But for a surprising number of Americans,...

  • This 1 Number Explains Why Amazon's New Ad Business Is Going to Be Huge

    Investors keeping close tabs on e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) will likely know it's getting into the web advertising business. Alphabet's been doing it a lot longer and had more time to tweak its offering than Amazon has, of course, but Amazon's lesser tally is still an impressive figure. Furthermore, Amazon has only scratched the surface of its opportunity in this segment of its business.