NeuroXess made the list of MIT Technology Review's TR50 for its silk-based minimally invasive implantable flexible brain-machine interface technology

·2 min read

WUXI, China, July 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroXess announced that it has been included in MIT Technology Review's list of the world's 50 smartest companies – the TR50 list – released on July 29 in Wuxi, China. NeuoXess was recognized mainly for its silk-enabled minimally invasive implantable high-throughput flexible brain-machine interface (BMI) system. It is the youngest company (founded in October,2021) to date to make the list. Dr. Tiger H. Tao, Co-founder and Chief Scientist at NeuroXess, attended the award ceremony.

Every year since 2010, MIT Technology Review has assembled the list of what it considers the world's 50 smartest companies, based on two necessary criteria, technology leadership and business acumen, as part of an effort to give an indication of what the future of technology will look like. The TR50 list has long been regarded as one of the most important guides to the world's emerging technologies and a global technology innovation benchmark. The most important factor taken into consideration when putting together the list, is the ability of the firm to implement and commercialize emerging technologies.

NeuroXess is a high-tech life science company focusing on flexible BMI technologies to protect and better understand the brain. The company has put together an outstanding and synergized team from both the academia and the industry to simultaneously achieve the benefits of cutting-edge research and the realization of commercial value. NeuroXess has obtained financing amounting to $15 million earlier this year, just three months post-inception. It was the largest early-stage financing achieved in this field in China.

A single silk-based flexible neural probe consists of thousands of channels for single neuron recording and brain stimulation while the implantation incision is less than 0.7 mm in diameter. The technology has been applied and tested comprehensively in rodent and non-human primate models for preclinical verification. The company has received the clinical ethics approval for its flexible BMI technology to go to clinical trial.

NeuroXess made the list of MIT Technology Review’s TR50 for its silk-based minimally invasive implantable flexible brain-machine interface technology

The brain-computer interface technology submission garnered the Super AI Leader, the highest award given at the 2021 World Artificial Intelligence Conference. The technology was selected as one of the conference's key new findings together with the Huawei Pangu Large Model technology and Alibaba Cloud's Aurora Heterogeneous Computing Acceleration Platform. The technology is also included on the list of the 2021 AI research achievements at the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

NeuroXess has achieved several core technology breakthroughs in terms of the manufacturing of the key device for the invasive brain-computer interface. Some of the NeuroXess's devices have already surpassed Neuralink in terms of certain performance indicators.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neuroxess-made-the-list-of-mit-technology-reviews-tr50-for-its-silk-based-minimally-invasive-implantable-flexible-brain-machine-interface-technology-301596628.html

SOURCE NeuroXess

