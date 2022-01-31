U.S. markets close in 58 minutes

Neutra's Aggressive 2022 Strategy Roars Out of the Gates in Quick-Paced January

·3 min read

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2022 / Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) reports that it has kicked off 2022 in strong fashion launching several dynamic sales and marketing initiatives as well as launching a new product for subsidiary VIVIS. The company expects these efforts will help extend the positive success it enjoyed last year.

"We couldn't ask for a better start to a new year," said Neutra CEO. "The pace we're setting in these first few weeks of 2022 bodes well for another exponential growth year. We've set some high goals, but one thing that's definitely not in our plans is a reverse split. I know there are rumors out there; let me dispel those now. There are no plans for a reverse split at this time or in the near future. We have come a long way since 2018 and we have seen significant growth in revenue in the last few quarters. We hope to continue that trend. So there's simply no reason to change structure in light of our current positive situation."

Neutra subsidiary VIVIS opened 2022 with the announcement of a new line of gummies. The gummies contain cannabidiolic acid (CBDa) and cannabigerolic acid (CBGa), compounds recent university research has indicated could be effective in preventing the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 from penetrating human cells. Bloomberg recently reported on the study and its results.

Neutra has been as equally forceful on the sales and marketing side. The company has started a strong new sales push to boost revenues. The sales push will be aided by advertising and marketing campaigns designed to draw consumer interest and get people to visit Neutra's e-commerce websites. VIVIS' and Deity Wellness' websites have received a fresh, new look to coincide with the advertising and marketing efforts.

About Neutra Corp.
Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food, and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where in which consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the Company intends to participate. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.NeutraInc.com.

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipate' or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Neutra Contact:
Sydney Jim
888-433-4033
info@neutrainc.com

SOURCE: Neutra Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/686455/Neutras-Aggressive-2022-Strategy-Roars-Out-of-the-Gates-in-Quick-Paced-January

