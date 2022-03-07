U.S. markets close in 3 hours 44 minutes

Neutra's Revamped eCommerce Sites to Provide Powerful Platform for Upcoming Deity Wellness Product

·3 min read
In this article:
  • NTRR

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2022 / Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) is putting the final touches on its upgraded ecommerce platforms for subsidiaries VIVIS and Deity Wellness and expects to go live within a few weeks. The improved sites' first mission will be to support the launch of a new top-quality, high-value Deity product that will offer a robust, hemp-based alternative for the growing cannabinoid market.

"Our customers are going to really enjoy our new product offering," said Neutra CEO Sydney Jim. "We've always been a future-oriented company and the new product along with the upgraded ecommerce sites are all about reaching towards tomorrow. We see the future as producing quality hemp-based alternatives that consumers can afford in these increasingly troublesome economic times. And we view a significant online presence as necessary for future success. We'll be well-positioned for that success with these actions."

Neutra brands' market differentiators have traditionally been that they have always met the highest standards in quality backed by third-party lab testing to ensure consistency and potency. Thanks to manufacturing improvements, VIVIS and Deity Wellness can now also add value to their lists of what makes their products better than the competition's.

Neutra has also been busy revamping its ecommerce sites. The goal is to ensure each platform has the highest level of search engine optimization so that potential customers can find and use the platforms. Once on the site, specialized branding messages will tell VIVIS' and Deity Wellness' value proposition and explain what makes them the right choice for consumers looking for high quality at an affordable price. The upgraded sites are expected to pay off in higher sales and revenues as more and more consumers prefer the convenience of online shopping instead of visiting and brick and mortar store.

About Neutra Corp.
Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food, and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where in which consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the Company intends to participate. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.NeutraInc.com.

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipate' or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Neutra Contact:
Sydney Jim
888-433-4033
info@neutrainc.com

SOURCE: Neutra Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/691873/Neutras-Revamped-eCommerce-Sites-to-Provide-Powerful-Platform-for-Upcoming-Deity-Wellness-Product

