Neutrisci Provides Update on Tabletz Developments

·2 min read
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / NeutriSci International Inc. ("NeutriSci" or the "Company") (TSX-V:NU)(OTCQB:NRXCF)(FRANKFURT:1N9), an innovative technology company developing products, licencing IP and technology for B2B partnerships and the nutraceutical industry, is pleased to provide an update on previously announced projects.

Biople: After receiving an exclusive first-to-market period from Tabletz LLC, Biople's sales of Tabletz ranked #2 in product sales in Biople stores and online. Product sales continue to grow along with expanded consumer awareness. Lemon and Berry are the 2 most favored flavors. Consumers are telling Biople that the effectiveness along with the flavors are among the best they have tried. They are pleased that they have a choice over the taste of CBD oil.

Biople represents the #1 retailer of high-end, quality CBD and CBD related products in Japan. Biople, by CosmeKitchen (biople.jp) has 22 locations in Kanto, Tokai, Kinki, Chugoku/Shikoku, Kyushu-Okinawa.

Tabletz LLC.: Tabletz LLC., is expected to receive a sales update in the coming 2 weeks from its distributor in Japan. Information is expected to include product turns, forecasted sales numbers along with other details relating to sales and consumer feedback.

NeutriSci looks forward to presenting the information once it is received. The Company also intends to have a question-and-answer webinar during the week of Aug 23rd. Details of the webinar will be announced once scheduling can be accommodated and after the sales information is received from Tabletz LLC.

About NeutriSci International Inc.
NeutriSci specializes in the innovation, production, and formulation of nutraceutical products. Established in 2009, NeutriSci's is building sustainable sales models with Convenience, Chain Drug, and Mass Market and Supermarket retailers for its products offering co-branding as well as private label opportunities and contract manufacturing services. For more information, please visit: www.neutrisci.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

NEUTRISCI INTERNATIONAL INC.
Glen Rehman
CEO
Tel: (403) 264-6320

For investor inquiries, please contactinvestors@neutrisci.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

Statements in this press release have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Products or ingredients are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE: NeutriSci International Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659446/Neutrisci-Provides-Update-on-Tabletz-Developments

