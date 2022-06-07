U.S. markets open in 5 hours 41 minutes

NEUTRISCI SHIPS ORDER TO TABLETZ DISTRIBUTION PARTNER

·2 min read
  • NRXCF

VANCOUVER, BC, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - NeutriSci International Inc. ("NeutriSci" or the "Company") (TSXV: NU) (OTCQB: NRXCF) (FRANKFURT: 1N9), an innovative technology company developing products, licencing, IP and technology for B2B partnerships and the nutraceutical industry, is pleased to announce that it has shipped an additional order to Tabletz LLC.

NeutriSci International Inc. Logo (CNW Group/NeutriSci International Inc.)
NeutriSci International Inc. Logo (CNW Group/NeutriSci International Inc.)

Tabletz LLC has been shipped the second half of its approximate $250,000 USD purchase order, which is destined to one of its distribution partners in Japan. The Tabletz brand products, in Mint, Lemon and Berry flavours, were shipped by air and expected to arrive in Japan in the coming days. This second half of their initial order will make its way to its distribution partner and then be distributed to retail shelves in the coming weeks.

Glen Rehman, CEO of NeutriSci, commented, "This order was requested by Tabletz to be broken up into two equal halves with the second half being shipped last week. The order is for a new partner of Tabletz LLC, and they and their distribution partners continue to expand the distribution network in Japan. Previous purchase orders are still in effect. We look forward to continuing to build out the network with Tabletz LLC."

About NeutriSci International Inc.

NeutriSci specializes in the innovation, production, and formulation of nutraceutical products. Established in 2009, NeutriSci's is building sustainable sales models with Convenience, Chain Drug, and Mass Market and Supermarket retailers for its products offering co-branding as well as private label opportunities and contract manufacturing services. For more information, please visit: www.neutrisci.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

NEUTRISCI INTERNATIONAL INC.
Glen Rehman
CEO
Tel: (403) 264-6320

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking.  Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.  Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.  There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties.  We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

Statements in this press release have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.  Products or ingredients are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE NeutriSci International Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/07/c8570.html

