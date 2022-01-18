U.S. markets open in 5 hours 55 minutes

NEUTRISCI SHIPS TABLETZ ORDER TO JAPAN

2 min read
VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - NeutriSci International Inc. ("NeutriSci" or the "Company") (TSXV: NU) (OTCQB: NRXCF) (FSE: 1N9), an innovative technology company developing products, licensing IP and technology for B2B partnerships and the nutraceutical industry, is pleased to announce that it has shipped another order that was placed by Tabletz LLC, via air freight to Japan. The respective revenue will be booked in the current quarter.

NeutriSci (CNW Group/NeutriSci International Inc.)
NeutriSci (CNW Group/NeutriSci International Inc.)

This order consists of several thousand 3-tab TABLETZ sticks, including all 3 flavors - Mint, Lemon, and Berry. The TABLETZ sticks will be placed in a nation-wide grocery chain, as well as a convenience store chain, and Biopole, a retailer in Japan specializing in organic food sales, cosmetics, and beauty products.

Glen Rehman, CEO of NeutriSci, commented, "We are pleased see the success Tabletz is having with the product and how well it is being received in Japan. We look forward to helping to build upon the success Tabletz LLC is having."

The Company also announces that the non-brokered private placement announced on September 10, 2021, which involved the issuance of 210,333 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.15 per unit, closed on September 21, 2021. Each Unit consisted of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 until March 21, 2023. All securities issued in connection with the financing are subject to a statutory hold period expiring January 22, 2022.

About NeutriSci International Inc.

NeutriSci specializes in the innovation, production, and formulation of nutraceutical products. Established in 2009, NeutriSci's is building sustainable sales models with Convenience, Chain Drug, and Mass Market and Supermarket retailers for its products offering co-branding as well as private label opportunities and contract manufacturing services. For more information, please visit: www.neutrisci.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

NEUTRISCI INTERNATIONAL INC.

Glen Rehman
CEO
Tel: (403) 264-6320

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

Statements in this press release have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Products or ingredients are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE NeutriSci International Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/18/c4241.html

