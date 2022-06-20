U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.69
    +0.13 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.70
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    21.60
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0524
    +0.0027 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2260
    +0.0029 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9180
    -0.0420 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,517.18
    +1,076.06 (+5.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.28
    +8.35 (+1.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.98
    +93.73 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,771.22
    -191.78 (-0.74%)
     

Neuvivo Adds Former FDA Chief Counsel Peter Barton Hutt as Advisor

·3 min read

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuvivo, a private late-clinical stage company developing an effective treatment for ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases, today announced it has added Peter Barton Hutt as advisor.  Peter is senior counsel in the Washington, DC law firm of Covington & Burling LLP, specializing in Food and Drug Law.  From 1971-75 Peter was the Chief Counsel for the FDA where he led the adoption of key regulations including a process to reevaluate the safety and efficacy of all biological products licensed in the last hundred years.

Stopping ALS Progression - Transforming inflammatory macrophages to stop the progression of motor neuron disease (PRNewsfoto/Neuvivo, Inc.)
Stopping ALS Progression - Transforming inflammatory macrophages to stop the progression of motor neuron disease (PRNewsfoto/Neuvivo, Inc.)

He was responsible for the legislation that became the Drug Listing Act of 1972 and the Medical Device Amendments of 1976.  He created the requirement of preambles for all FDA regulations, initiated the use of guidelines for informal FDA policy, and established the use of regulatory letters/warning letters.  Notably while at the agency, he wrote the proposed procedural regulations that govern all FDA administrative actions to this day.

"I am delighted to join Neuvivo as an advisor and work with the company to deliver a new, effective treatment for people living with ALS," said Peter Barton Hutt. "It is a terrible disease, and often affects those who are very active and in the prime of life.  There are only two approved treatments available in the US today for this heterogeneous disease and I believe that NP001 has the potential to make a real difference in the lives of ALS patients."

Peter worked with congressional staff on the Orphan Drug Act of 1983, the Drug Price Competition and Patent Term Restoration Act of 1994, and at the request of the House and Senate staff, he drafted the legislation that became the Food and Drug Administration Modernization Act of 1997.  He has continued to work on FDA-related legislation, most recently on the 21st Century Cures Act of 2017 and PDUFA VII.  He has testified before the House and Senate more than 100 times either as counsel accompanying a witness or as a witness.

Peter has been a member of the National Academy of Medicine since its formation in 1971 and served as a consultant to President Obama's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.  He has been a member of the National Committee to Review Current Procedures for Approval of New Drugs for Cancer and AIDS and five Office of Technology Assessment advisory panels.  As a member of the FDA Science Review Subcommittee, he published a major analysis that resulted in Congress doubling FDA appropriations during 2008-2013.

For the past 29 consecutive years, Peter has taught a full course on Food and Drug Law at Harvard Law School.  He is the lead co-author of the text used to teach Food and Drug Law at law schools throughout the country.

He was named by The Washingtonian magazine as one of Washington's 100 most influential people; by the National Law Journal as one the 40 best health care lawyers in the United States; and by Global Counsel as the best FDA regulatory specialist in Washington, DC.  Peter was presented the Distinguished Alumni Award by FDA and the Lifetime Achievement Award for research advocacy by the Foundation for Biomedical Research.

"Peter's background with the FDA and his expertise in regulatory matters is unparalleled," said Ari Azhir, PhD, Founder and CEO of Neuvivo.  "We are pleased to formally welcome him to Neuvivo.  His excellent counsel and straightforward approach are valued, and we look forward to working together to make NP001 treatment broadly available to ALS patients as soon as possible."

About Neuvivo: Neuvivo is a private, late-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to creating and delivering advanced treatments for ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formed by industry leaders and scientists, committed to improving the prognosis for patients diagnosed with ALS and a range of diseases for which few current treatment options exist.  For more information please visit: www.Neuvivo.com.

Contact: 
Jennifer Larson
415 409 2729
Jennifer@neuvivo.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neuvivo-adds-former-fda-chief-counsel-peter-barton-hutt-as-advisor-301570749.html

SOURCE Neuvivo, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Germany Plans Coal U-Turn, Gas Funding to Offset Russian Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeEuropean Stocks Gain With US Futures; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapGermany is stepping up efforts to respond to a cut in Russian gas supplies by reviving coal plants and providing financing to secure gas for the winter, an effort that would cost ab

  • Oil Holds Onto Sharp Decline as Traders Weigh Growth Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held onto Friday’s sharp losses as traders weighed whether aggressive US monetary policy tightening will lead to a recession that would stymie consumption.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeEuropean Stocks Gain With US Futures; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBrent traded near $114

  • Libya Oil Output Up to 800,000 Barrels Daily, Minister Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeEuropean Stocks Gain With US Futures; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapLibya’s oil production has risen in the past week to around 700,000 to 800,000 barrels a day, according to Energy Minister Mohamed Oun.Oun, who gave the updated estimate on Monday,

  • Ruble Soars to 7-Year High Prompting Debate Over Targeting Rate

    (Bloomberg) -- The ruble rose to the highest level since July 2015, extending a rally that’s worrying the Bank of Russia as it may undermine the nation’s export competitiveness and government finances.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeEuropean Stocks Gain With US Futures; Dollar Slips: Markets

  • Salix to Share New Data from XIFAXAN® (Rifaximin) Clinical Research at EASL's International Liver Congress™ 2022

    Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, ("Salix"), one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) and liver diseases and disorders, today announced its presence at the European Association for the Study of the Liver's (EASL) International Liver Congress™ (ILC) 2022 through the presentation of new XIFAXAN® (rifaximin) data that was

  • Ukraine war: Missile strike 'hits Russian oil rig off Crimea'

    Brace for Russia’s war against Ukraine to last ‘years’ Russia blames Ukrainian rebels for bombing in Kherson Russian forces try to take complete control of eastern Donbas Zelensky: 'All that is ours we will take back' Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Russia overtakes Saudi Arabia as China’s top oil supplier

    Russia has overtaken Saudi Arabia as China’s biggest oil provider as Beijing seeks to take advantage of the crisis by snapping up cheaper supplies.

  • Europe may shift back to coal as Russia turns down gas flows

    FRANKFURT/MILAN (Reuters) -Europe's biggest Russian gas buyers were racing to find alternative fuel supplies on Monday and even looking at burning more coal to cope with reduced gas flows from Russia that threaten an energy crisis in winter if stores are not refilled. The crisis and sky-high gas prices add to the headache facing policymakers already fretting about surging inflation and a dimming economic outlook. Italy's Eni said it had been informed by Russia's Gazprom that it would receive only part of its request for gas supplies on Monday, pushing the country closer to declaring a state of alert that will spark gas saving measures.

  • Ukraine Latest: War Knocks Almost Half of Economy Out of Action

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s assault has put almost half of Ukraine’s economy out of action and continues to pose a serious risk of a global food crisis, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeEuropean Stocks Gain With US Futures; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapTh

  • Already Had COVID? These Symptoms May "Never Go Away"

    While many people won't become seriously ill with COVID or deal with short-lasting symptoms, for others that's not the case. Millions are experiencing a wide range of symptoms for weeks or even months after the initial infection of the virus and researchers are still baffled as to why they have PASC (post-acute sequelae of COVID-19), or "Long COVID." "While it might seem like forever now, in the medical world, COVID is still considered relatively new – which means we're still learning new things

  • Juneteenth: Bill Nye 'Science Guy' schooled after posting about America's founding and slavery

    Several people have responded to a tweet from Bill Nye the "Science Guy," after he posted on Twitter about America's founding, slavery and Juneteeth.

  • Pfizer To Buy 8.1% Stake In French Vaccines Company Valneva

    Pfizer has agreed to invest €90.5 million ($95.25 million) in an 8.1% stake in Valneva to boost the two companies’ development of a vaccine against Lyme disease. The U.S.  pharmaceutical giant will buy Valneva (ticker: VALN.France) at a price of €9.49 per share, via a reserved capital increase, according to a statement. Shares in Valneva , which have fallen more than 62% since January, rose 15.6% in European trading on Monday.

  • Why Eli Lilly's Immunology Prospects Look Promising

    Top pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly's (NYSE: LLY) diabetes division achieved a key milestone with the approval of Mounjaro in May for type 2 diabetes. This is a turnaround from earlier this year when the prospects of key immunology blockbuster Olumiant were dampened by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) concerns over its safety. Lilly's strengthening outlook for its immunology treatments has the potential to shore up future revenue growth.

  • Intercepted Russian military conversation reveals frustration with defective equipment and Ukrainian shelling

    Russian soldiers invading Ukraine are seemingly under pressure due to defective equipment and shelling by the Ukrainian military, according to a new intercepted conversation published by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry (HUR) on Telegram messenger on June 18.

  • European Gas Rises Further as Russian Cuts Bring Rationing Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices rose after rallying 43% last week as Russia’s steep supply cuts put governments on high alert amid a mounting possibility of rationing.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeEuropean Stocks Gain With US Futures; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBenchmark futures

  • Juneteenth Is a Federal Holiday, but in Most States It's Still Not a Day Off

    Last June, President Joe Biden made Juneteenth a federal holiday, proclaiming it as a day for all Americans to commemorate the end of slavery. One year later, only 18 states have passed legislation that would provide funding to let state employees observe the day as a paid state holiday, according to the Congressional Research Service. Opponents of bills that would create funding for the permanent holiday have complained of the costs associated with giving workers another paid day off. Some have

  • Republican Drive to Tilt Courts Against Climate Action Reaches a Crucial Moment

    WASHINGTON — Within days, the conservative majority on the Supreme Court is expected to hand down a decision that could severely limit the federal government’s authority to reduce carbon dioxide from power plants — pollution that is dangerously heating the planet. But it is only a start. The case, West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency, is the product of a coordinated, multiyear strategy by Republican attorneys general, conservative legal activists and their funders, several with ties

  • Captured Russian pilot turns out to be Wagner mercenary

    ROMAN PETRENKO - MONDAY, 20 JUNE 2022, 09:46 During the interrogation of a Russian pilot captured by Ukrainian forces on 18 June, the pilot revealed that he was a mercenary working for the Wagner private military company and that he was being paid a wage of 200,000 roubles [approximately $3,500 - ed.

  • What is closed on Juneteenth 2022? Here's the full list

    Here's a list of what will be open and closed on Juneteenth, including banks, post offices, schools, stores, the DMV and the stock market.

  • Labor Shortage Stymies Construction Work as $1 Trillion Infrastructure Spending Kicks In

    Contractors are dangling an array of benefits—from signing bonuses to housing allowances—to attract and retain workers.