NEUVOGEN Appoints Stephen A. Sherwin, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board

·4 min read

SAN DIEGO, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NEUVOGEN, an immuno-oncology company with a next-generation cancer vaccine platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen A. Sherwin, M.D., to the company's Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

"We are extremely honored to have Dr. Sherwin join NEUVOGEN's Scientific Advisory Board" said Todd Binder, Chief Executive Officer of NEUVOGEN. "He is both a practicing oncologist and biotech executive with broad experience in cancer immunotherapy including cancer vaccines, ranging from whole tumor cell to personalized neoantigen approaches. We believe that his joining the SAB validates the promise of NEUVOGEN's cancer vaccine platform."

Binder continued, "We look forward to benefitting from the experience and expertise of a highly accomplished immuno-oncology pioneer to help guide our clinical development programs, regulatory and business strategies and partnership discussions."

Stephen A. Sherwin, M.D., has spent over 35 years in the biotechnology industry, helping to create and manage companies that discover and develop new treatments for patients with cancer. Dr. Sherwin was the first medical doctor hired by Genentech, Inc. and served as its Vice President of Clinical Research. During his career, Dr. Sherwin co-founded and served as Chief Executive Officer and/or Chairman of industry-leading companies.

Dr. Sherwin served as the Chief Executive Officer of Cell Genesys, Inc., an immuno-oncology company that developed GVAX (a first-generation whole tumor cell vaccine) and first-generation CAR T cells, and was Chairman from 1994 until the company's merger in 2009 with BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (now ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.). He co-founded and served as Chairman of Abgenix, Inc., an antibody company focused on oncology that was acquired by Amgen Inc. for $2.2 billion in 2006.

He co-founded and served as Chairman of Ceregene, Inc., a gene therapy company acquired by Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in 2013. He served on the Board of Directors of Neon Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology company developing both personal and shared neoantigen targeted cancer vaccines and T cell modalities, until its merger with BioNTech SE in 2020.

Dr. Sherwin currently serves as a member of the Scientific Steering Committee of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy. He also serves as an Advisory Partner at Third Rock Ventures, a leading healthcare venture firm, and as a director of Biogen Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

In addition to his corporate experience, Dr. Sherwin has also served on the Board of Directors of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization from 2001 to 2014, serving as Chairman from 2009 to 2011, been on the staff of the National Cancer Institute, and served on the President's Council of Advisors in Science and Technology Working Group on Drug Development from 2011 to 2013.

Dr. Sherwin is a Clinical Professor of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, and a volunteer Attending Physician in Hematology-Oncology at the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

Dr. Sherwin holds a B.A. in Biology, summa cum laude, from Yale University and an M.D. from Harvard Medical School, is board-certified in Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology, and is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians.

"I am excited to join the NEUVOGEN SAB and bring my past experience in immunotherapy and cancer vaccines to NEUVOGEN. Cancer vaccines have the potential to be a fundamental and powerful modality in the fight against cancer. By building upon previous cancer vaccine efforts, NEUVOGEN hopes its vaccines can fulfill that potential" said Dr. Sherwin.

A link to comprehensive biographies can be found at www.neuvogen.com/about-us/.

About NEUVOGEN

NEUVOGEN, Inc. is an immuno-oncology company focused on whole cell cancer vaccine therapies. NEUVOGEN believes its cancer vaccines have the broadest combination of tumor associated antigens and tumor specific antigens ever delivered in a cancer vaccine and as a result can directly target a greater percentage of cancer cells in a solid tumor than any previous cancer vaccine. Based in San Diego, California, NEUVOGEN's goal is to develop therapeutic cancer vaccines that activate the body's immune system to eradicate solid tumors and meaningfully extend the lives of patients while limiting side effects. To learn more, visit www.neuvogen.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neuvogen-appoints-stephen-a-sherwin-md-to-its-scientific-advisory-board-301592500.html

SOURCE NEUVOGEN Inc.

