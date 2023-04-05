NEV Taxi Market is Set to Grow at a CAGR of 22.5% Leading to a Revenue of US$ 20.9 Billion by 2031 | Get In-Depth Studies by Transparency Market Research
WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2023 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global NEV taxi market was valued at US$ 3.5 billion in 2022 and the global market is projected to reach US$ 20.9 billion in 2031. The global industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 22.5% between 2023 and 2031.
The global NEV market focuses on improving air quality acting as a major factor whereas NEV taxis or electric vehicles have a much higher potential in boosting urban air quality than private vehicles that are converted to EVs.
The technological developments and the growth in sales of EVs in China, India, U.K. are thus calculated to propel the market development during the forecast period. Further, extensive testing and application of EVs by taxis are expected to expedite this market system in the future.
The rapid rise in air pollution levels is bad both for the environment and people's health and has genuinely pushed the national and international regulatory authorities for adopting the initiatives of green mobility.
EVs are considered the most environmentally friendly option as they are developed and put into use quickly for both personal and professional purposes.
Get the Recently Updated Report on the NEV Taxi as a Sample Copy at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=54609
Several government authorities have imposed strict emissions with tax breaks and subsidies for NEV purchases by darting the global NEV taxi market.
The increase in awareness about adopting green mobility is hence regarded as flexibility in the future due to the limited availability of fossil fuel and the decrease in the auto industry thus decreasing reliance on these fuels is therefore expected to create opportunities in the market.
Lately, the range of anxiety and battery cost is considered to have the major challenges that will hamper the global NEV taxis market demand where technological advancements and favorable policies are anticipated to offer fruitful opportunities for the market players. Whereas the manufacturers are mainly focusing on raising investment in R&D on the lithium-ion battery technologies that are completely based on graphene and sulfide for lowering the cost of production and batteries.
Henceforth, according to TMR, Asia-Pacific is accounted to have the global market for NEV taxis market.
Key Takeaways of Market Report
The global NEV taxis market in 2022 was US $ 3.5 billion.
Focusing on improving air quality acts as a major factor whereas NEV taxis or electric vehicles have a much higher potential in boosting urban air quality than private vehicles.
Rapid rise in air pollution levels is bad both for the environment and people's health.
Strict emissions by government authorities have been imposed with tax breaks and subsidies for NEV purchases by darting the global NEV taxi market.
A range of anxiety and battery cost is considered to have the major challenges hampering the global NEV taxis market demand.
Asia-Pacific is accounted to have the global market for NEV taxis market followed by China on the second.
Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=54609
NEV Taxis Market: Growth Drivers
The rapid rise in air pollution levels is bad both for the environment and people's health and has genuinely pushed the national and international regulatory authorities for adopting the initiatives of green mobility.
EVs are considered the most environmentally friendly option as they are developed and put into use quickly for both personal and professional purposes.
According to the reports of TMR, reduced emission levels have been observed in cities where the adoption of NEV has been the most active.
The NEV vehicles are considered to be more useful than the conventional ICE vehicles as it makes a better option for fleet owners as EVs are considered to be less movable or have fewer rotary parts than conventional vehicles. Also, the operators who shift to NEV taxis thus increase and influence of both the passengers and taxi owners, passengers for opting more NEV taxis thereby raising the global market.
NEV Taxis Market: Regional Landscape
Asia-Pacific is considered to dominate the market in 2022 where to the increase in demand for electric vehicles in China and Japan. Thus, the availability of electric charging stations is on the verge of driving the development of NEV taxis in the region.
China's auto sector is said to be placed on high priority as it is regarded as the world's top market for the green taxi, and the trend is projected to continue further during the projection period.
Key Points from TOC:
Executive Summary
1.1. Global Market Outlook
1.1.1. Market Size, Volume in units & value in US$ Mn, 2017-2031
1.2. TMR Analysis and Recommendations
1.3. Competitive Dashboard Analysis
2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy
2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations
2.3. Macro-Economic Factors
2.3.1. Per Capita Consumption (PCC)
2.3.2. Government Regulations
2.3.3. Industrial Developments
2.4. Market Dynamics
2.4.1. Drivers
2.4.2. Restraints
2.4.3. Opportunity
2.5. Market Factor Analysis
2.5.1. Porter's Five Force Analysis
2.5.2. SWOT Analysis
2.6. Regulatory Scenario
2.7. Key Trend Analysis
2.8. Value Chain Analysis
2.8.1. Component Manufacturer
2.8.2. System Suppliers
2.8.3. Tier 1 Players
2.8.4. 0.5 Tier Players/ Technology Providers
2.9. Regulatory Scenario
2.9.1. NEV Taxi Market - Various Government Announcement on EVs
3. NEV Taxi Market - Emission Impact Analysis
3.1. Government Emission Regulations
3.2. Auto Manufacturers Announcement
3.3. Announcement and Implementation on banning ICE
4. Global NEV Taxi Market, by NEV Type
4.1. Market Snapshot
4.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings
4.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections
4.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis
4.2. Global NEV Taxi Market Size & Forecast, 2017-2031, by NEV Type
4.2.1. Battery Electric Vehicle
4.2.2. Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle
4.2.3. Hybrid Electric Vehicle
5. Global NEV Taxi Market, by Vehicle Sub-type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings
5.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections
5.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis
5.2. Global NEV Taxi Market Size & Forecast, 2017-2031, by Vehicle Sub-type
5.2.1. Hatchback
5.2.2. Sedan
5.2.3. Utility Vehicle
6. Global NEV Taxi Market, by Ownership
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings
6.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections
6.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis
6.2. Global NEV Taxi Market Size & Forecast, 2017-2031, by Ownership
6.2.1. Company Owned
6.2.2. Individual Owned/ Private
7. Global NEV Taxi Market, by Range Type
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings
7.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections
7.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis
7.2. Global NEV Taxi Market Size & Forecast, 2017-2031, by Range Type
7.2.1. Intercity
7.2.2. Intra-city
TOC Continued……
Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=54609<ype=S
Global NEV Taxis Market: Key Players
TATA Motors
Developments-
Uber signed a deal with Tata Motors for its 25,000 EV cabs where Tata Motors have initiated the delivery of EVs to Uber.
Mahindra and Mahindra Limited
Developments-
This company has completely acquired the app-based cab service Meru after it had finalized to increase the stake of its deal to 100%
Global NEV Taxis Market Segmentation by-
NEV type
Battery electric vehicle
Plug-in Hybrid electric vehicle
Hybrid electric vehicle
Vehicle Sub-type
Hatchback
Sedan
Utility Vehicle
Ownership
Company owned
Individual owned/private
Range Type
Intercity
Intra-city
Vehicle level
Entry & mid-level
Premium
Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South America
Latest Automotive Industry Reports : -
Growth in Adoption of Advanced Technologies Augmenting Usage Based Insurance Market
Rise in Adoption of IoT Fueling Market Demand for Car Leasing
Increase in Wiring Content Per Vehicle to Boost Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market
Rise in Urban Traffic Congestion Driving Global Autonomous Car Market
Regional Outlook of Global Electric Vehicle Industry
Increase in Buying Power of Customers Augmenting Power Sports Market
Regional Outlook of Global Smart Fleet Management Market
Expansion in E-commerce Sector Fueling Automotive Logistics Market Size
Increased Sale of SUVs to Boost Automotive Chassis System Market
Key Developments in Global Automotive Tire Market
Key Players in Global EV Chargers Business
Growth in Global Automotive Industry to Fuel Automotive Gears Market Growth
About Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.
Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.
Contact:
Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
SOURCE: Transparency Market Research inc.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/747741/NEV-Taxi-Market-is-Set-to-Grow-at-a-CAGR-of-225-Leading-to-a-Revenue-of-US-209-Billion-by-2031-Get-In-Depth-Studies-by-Transparency-Market-Research