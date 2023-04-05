NEV Taxi Market is Set to Grow at a CAGR of 22.5% Leading to a Revenue of US$ 20.9 Billion by 2031 | Get In-Depth Studies by Transparency Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2023 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global NEV taxi market was valued at US$ 3.5 billion in 2022 and the global market is projected to reach US$ 20.9 billion in 2031. The global industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 22.5% between 2023 and 2031.

Transparency Market Research inc., Wednesday, April 5, 2023, Press release picture

The global NEV market focuses on improving air quality acting as a major factor whereas NEV taxis or electric vehicles have a much higher potential in boosting urban air quality than private vehicles that are converted to EVs.

The technological developments and the growth in sales of EVs in China, India, U.K. are thus calculated to propel the market development during the forecast period. Further, extensive testing and application of EVs by taxis are expected to expedite this market system in the future.

The rapid rise in air pollution levels is bad both for the environment and people's health and has genuinely pushed the national and international regulatory authorities for adopting the initiatives of green mobility.

EVs are considered the most environmentally friendly option as they are developed and put into use quickly for both personal and professional purposes.

Get the Recently Updated Report on the NEV Taxi as a Sample Copy at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=54609

Several government authorities have imposed strict emissions with tax breaks and subsidies for NEV purchases by darting the global NEV taxi market.

The increase in awareness about adopting green mobility is hence regarded as flexibility in the future due to the limited availability of fossil fuel and the decrease in the auto industry thus decreasing reliance on these fuels is therefore expected to create opportunities in the market.

Lately, the range of anxiety and battery cost is considered to have the major challenges that will hamper the global NEV taxis market demand where technological advancements and favorable policies are anticipated to offer fruitful opportunities for the market players. Whereas the manufacturers are mainly focusing on raising investment in R&D on the lithium-ion battery technologies that are completely based on graphene and sulfide for lowering the cost of production and batteries.

Story continues

Henceforth, according to TMR, Asia-Pacific is accounted to have the global market for NEV taxis market.

Key Takeaways of Market Report

The global NEV taxis market in 2022 was US $ 3.5 billion.

Focusing on improving air quality acts as a major factor whereas NEV taxis or electric vehicles have a much higher potential in boosting urban air quality than private vehicles.

Rapid rise in air pollution levels is bad both for the environment and people's health.

Strict emissions by government authorities have been imposed with tax breaks and subsidies for NEV purchases by darting the global NEV taxi market.

A range of anxiety and battery cost is considered to have the major challenges hampering the global NEV taxis market demand.

Asia-Pacific is accounted to have the global market for NEV taxis market followed by China on the second.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=54609

NEV Taxis Market: Growth Drivers

The rapid rise in air pollution levels is bad both for the environment and people's health and has genuinely pushed the national and international regulatory authorities for adopting the initiatives of green mobility.

EVs are considered the most environmentally friendly option as they are developed and put into use quickly for both personal and professional purposes.

According to the reports of TMR, reduced emission levels have been observed in cities where the adoption of NEV has been the most active.

The NEV vehicles are considered to be more useful than the conventional ICE vehicles as it makes a better option for fleet owners as EVs are considered to be less movable or have fewer rotary parts than conventional vehicles. Also, the operators who shift to NEV taxis thus increase and influence of both the passengers and taxi owners, passengers for opting more NEV taxis thereby raising the global market.

NEV Taxis Market: Regional Landscape

Asia-Pacific is considered to dominate the market in 2022 where to the increase in demand for electric vehicles in China and Japan. Thus, the availability of electric charging stations is on the verge of driving the development of NEV taxis in the region.

China's auto sector is said to be placed on high priority as it is regarded as the world's top market for the green taxi, and the trend is projected to continue further during the projection period.

Key Points from TOC:

Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.1.1. Market Size, Volume in units & value in US$ Mn, 2017-2031

1.2. TMR Analysis and Recommendations

1.3. Competitive Dashboard Analysis

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Macro-Economic Factors

2.3.1. Per Capita Consumption (PCC)

2.3.2. Government Regulations

2.3.3. Industrial Developments

2.4. Market Dynamics

2.4.1. Drivers

2.4.2. Restraints

2.4.3. Opportunity

2.5. Market Factor Analysis

2.5.1. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.5.2. SWOT Analysis

2.6. Regulatory Scenario

2.7. Key Trend Analysis

2.8. Value Chain Analysis

2.8.1. Component Manufacturer

2.8.2. System Suppliers

2.8.3. Tier 1 Players

2.8.4. 0.5 Tier Players/ Technology Providers

2.9. Regulatory Scenario

2.9.1. NEV Taxi Market - Various Government Announcement on EVs

3. NEV Taxi Market - Emission Impact Analysis

3.1. Government Emission Regulations

3.2. Auto Manufacturers Announcement

3.3. Announcement and Implementation on banning ICE

4. Global NEV Taxi Market, by NEV Type

4.1. Market Snapshot

4.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings

4.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

4.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

4.2. Global NEV Taxi Market Size & Forecast, 2017-2031, by NEV Type

4.2.1. Battery Electric Vehicle

4.2.2. Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

4.2.3. Hybrid Electric Vehicle

5. Global NEV Taxi Market, by Vehicle Sub-type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings

5.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

5.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

5.2. Global NEV Taxi Market Size & Forecast, 2017-2031, by Vehicle Sub-type

5.2.1. Hatchback

5.2.2. Sedan

5.2.3. Utility Vehicle

6. Global NEV Taxi Market, by Ownership

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings

6.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

6.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

6.2. Global NEV Taxi Market Size & Forecast, 2017-2031, by Ownership

6.2.1. Company Owned

6.2.2. Individual Owned/ Private

7. Global NEV Taxi Market, by Range Type

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings

7.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

7.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

7.2. Global NEV Taxi Market Size & Forecast, 2017-2031, by Range Type

7.2.1. Intercity

7.2.2. Intra-city

TOC Continued……

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=54609<ype=S

Global NEV Taxis Market: Key Players

TATA Motors

Developments-

Uber signed a deal with Tata Motors for its 25,000 EV cabs where Tata Motors have initiated the delivery of EVs to Uber.

Mahindra and Mahindra Limited

Developments-

This company has completely acquired the app-based cab service Meru after it had finalized to increase the stake of its deal to 100%

Global NEV Taxis Market Segmentation by-

NEV type

Battery electric vehicle

Plug-in Hybrid electric vehicle

Hybrid electric vehicle

Vehicle Sub-type

Hatchback

Sedan

Utility Vehicle

Ownership

Company owned

Individual owned/private

Range Type

Intercity

Intra-city

Vehicle level

Entry & mid-level

Premium

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Latest Automotive Industry Reports : -

Growth in Adoption of Advanced Technologies Augmenting Usage Based Insurance Market

Rise in Adoption of IoT Fueling Market Demand for Car Leasing

Increase in Wiring Content Per Vehicle to Boost Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market

Rise in Urban Traffic Congestion Driving Global Autonomous Car Market

Regional Outlook of Global Electric Vehicle Industry

Increase in Buying Power of Customers Augmenting Power Sports Market

Regional Outlook of Global Smart Fleet Management Market

Expansion in E-commerce Sector Fueling Automotive Logistics Market Size

Increased Sale of SUVs to Boost Automotive Chassis System Market

Key Developments in Global Automotive Tire Market

Key Players in Global EV Chargers Business

Growth in Global Automotive Industry to Fuel Automotive Gears Market Growth

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Transparency Market Research inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/747741/NEV-Taxi-Market-is-Set-to-Grow-at-a-CAGR-of-225-Leading-to-a-Revenue-of-US-209-Billion-by-2031-Get-In-Depth-Studies-by-Transparency-Market-Research



