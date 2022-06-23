U.S. markets closed

Nevada Copper Announces Annual General Shareholder Meeting Results

Nevada Copper Corp.
·2 min read
NEVDF
  • NEVDF
Nevada Copper Corp.
Nevada Copper Corp.

YERINGTON, Nev., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Copper (TSX: NCU) (OTC: NEVDF) (FSE: ZYTA) (“Nevada Copper” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results from its 2022 Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”), held today in Toronto. Shareholders holding a total of 225,979,047 common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) were represented by proxy at the Meeting, representing approximately 50.39% of the total 448,452,759 Common Shares outstanding as of the record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting.

Voting Details
The following seven persons were elected as directors of the Company until the next annual shareholder meeting of the Company or until their successors are elected or appointed, with the voting results shown below:

Director

Votes For

% For

Votes
Withheld

% Withheld

Tom Albanese

210,572,760

99.47%

1,128,966

0.53%

Michael Brown

210,505,815

99.44%

1,195,911

0.56%

Raffaele (Lucio) Genovese

207,071,423

97.81%

4,630,303

2.19%

Stephen Gill

210,424,535

99.40%

1,277,191

0.60%

Evgenij Iorich

207,184,409

97.87%

4,517,317

2.13%

G. Ernest (Ernie) Nutter

207,450,889

97.99%

4,250,837

2.01%

Kate Southwell

210,269,394

99.32%

1,432,332

0.68%

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company also (i) fixed the number of directors at seven for the ensuing year, and (ii) voted to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s auditor and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper (TSX: NCU) is a copper producer and owner of the Pumpkin Hollow copper project. Located in Nevada, USA, Pumpkin Hollow has substantial reserves and resources including copper, gold and silver. Its two fully permitted projects include the high-grade Underground Mine and processing facility, which is now in the production stage, and a large-scale open pit project, which is advancing towards feasibility status.

Randy Buffington
President & CEO

For additional information, please see the Company’s website at www.nevadacopper.com, or contact:

Tracey Thom | Vice President, IR and Community Relations
tthom@nevadacopper.com
+1 775 391 9029


