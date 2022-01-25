U.S. markets closed

Nevada Copper Announces Special Shareholder Meeting Results

Nevada Copper Corp.
·2 min read
  • NEVDF

YERINGTON, Nev., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) (OTC: NEVDF) (FSE: ZYTA) (Nevada Copper” or “Company”) is pleased to announce the results from its Special Meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) that was held today. The Warrant Exercise Resolution (as defined below), the only item of business at the Meeting, was overwhelmingly approved by disinterested shareholders of the Company. Strong shareholder support for the Warrant Exercise Resolution was evidenced by approximately 99% of the disinterested shareholders who voted at the Meeting voting in favour of the Warrant Exercise Resolution.

Voting Details

At the Meeting, the disinterested shareholders of the Company, being all shareholders of the Company excluding Pala Investments Limited (“Pala”), the Company’s largest shareholder, and Pala’s associates and affiliates, approved an ordinary resolution authorizing (i) the exercise of 15,000,000 common share purchase warrants (the “Credit Facility Warrants”) that were issued to Pala on November 30, 2021 in connection with the amendment and restatement of the credit facility provided by Pala to the Company; and (ii) if some or all of the Credit Facility Warrants are exercised, the resulting issuance by the Company of common shares to Pala pursuant to the terms of the Credit Facility Warrants (the “Warrant Exercise Resolution”). The results of voting on the Warrant Exercise Resolution are provided below:

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Against

% Votes Against

117,875,484

98.93%

1,275,978

1.07%

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper (TSX: NCU) is a copper producer and owner of the Pumpkin Hollow copper project. Located in Nevada, USA, Pumpkin Hollow has substantial reserves and resources including copper, gold and silver. Its two fully permitted projects include the high-grade underground mine and processing facility, which is now in the production stage, and a large-scale open pit project, which is advancing towards feasibility status.

NEVADA COPPER CORP.
www.nevadacopper.com

Randy Buffington, President and CEO

For further information contact:
Rich Matthews, Investor Relations
Integrous Communications
rmatthews@integcom.us
+1 604 757 7179


