Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU): When Will It Breakeven?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Nevada Copper Corp.'s (TSE:NCU) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The CA$86m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$358m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$79m, as it approaches breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Nevada Copper's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Nevada Copper is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 Canadian Metals and Mining analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$19m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 71% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Nevada Copper's upcoming projects, however, take into account that typically metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Nevada Copper is its relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Nevada Copper's case is 77%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

