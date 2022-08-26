U.S. markets open in 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,196.25
    -4.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,291.00
    +18.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,138.25
    -17.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,962.10
    -2.80 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.04
    -0.48 (-0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.60
    -13.80 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    19.15
    +0.02 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0037
    +0.0060 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0540
    +0.0280 (+0.93%)
     

  • Vix

    22.08
    -0.74 (-3.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1858
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6560
    +0.1860 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,746.49
    +86.78 (+0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    515.12
    +6.32 (+1.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,486.50
    +6.76 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,641.38
    +162.37 (+0.57%)
     

Nevada Exploration Provides Project Updates and Seeks Expressions of Interest

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nevada Exploration Inc.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NVDEF
Nevada Exploration Inc.
Nevada Exploration Inc.

Nevada Exploration Project Updates - August 2022

Nevada Exploration Project Updates - August 2022
Nevada Exploration Project Updates - August 2022

Nevada Exploration Project Updates - August 2022

Nevada Exploration Project Updates - August 2022
Nevada Exploration Project Updates - August 2022

Nevada Exploration Project Updates - August 2022

Nevada Exploration Project Updates - August 2022
Nevada Exploration Project Updates - August 2022

Nevada Exploration Project Updates - August 2022

Nevada Exploration Project Updates - August 2022
Nevada Exploration Project Updates - August 2022

Nevada Exploration Project Updates - August 2022

Nevada Exploration Project Updates - August 2022
Nevada Exploration Project Updates - August 2022

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Exploration Inc. (“NGE” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:NGE; OTCQB:NVDEF) provides project updates and announces it is seeking expressions of interest to fund work programs to advance its portfolio of gold exploration projects in Nevada.

South Grass Valley

At the Company’s flagship South Grass Valley Carlin-type gold project, located approximately 50 kilometres south-southwest of Nevada Gold Mines’ Cortez complex, a reverse circulation drill rig has arrived to install a pre-collar for SGVC015, the next planned hole of NGE’s current drilling program.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d149a290-c885-4e44-a4b5-147be7564d3a

SGVC015 is located along the northernmost fence of drillholes at the project and is designed to test the intersection of a complex series of major NW-trending fault and fold zones connected to the primary N-S Water Canyon structural corridor (“WCSC”). The drillhole is expected to fill a 1,200-metre gap between previous drillholes SGVC011 and SGVC012, and is specifically targeting the down-dip projection of a 430-metre-thick section of favourable Hales Formation seen in SGVC011 that contained intense argillization, silicification, and brecciation associated with highly anomalous pathfinders, in this case eastwards, closer to the WCSC, immediately below large gold and pathfinder geochemistry anomalies at surface.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ffc7e3f-8102-429d-a664-8fb3b80217a5

North Grass Valley

The Company’s North Grass Valley project is located approximately 13 kilometres south-southwest of Nevada Gold Mines’ Cortez complex. NGE believes the work to date at North Grass Valley has established evidence that the complex structural controls associated with Cortez to the north are also present along the western edge of Grass Valley, coincident with potentially favourable host rocks and enriched concentrations of gold and supporting trace-element geochemistry in groundwater.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13e114d9-2c33-42e4-9f47-69651451a202

Based on the combined datasets, the Company believes that North Grass Valley exhibits the features to host a potentially gold-bearing hydrothermal system at a scale consistent with Nevada’s large Carlin-type deposits. NGE has compiled all regional and project scale data at the project and has begun discussions with interested partners to fund the next stages of work at the Project.

Kelly Creek

At the Company’s Kelly Creek Project, NGE’s partner Austin Gold Corp. has informed NGE that during August it completed four reverse-circulation drill holes totalling approximately 1,200 metres in the southern portion of the project, and that the samples are being prepared to submit for assay.

NGE expects to provide additional information on the logging, assays, and other geologic information provided by the drilling once received.

Awakening

In parallel to its Carlin-type gold projects, NGE has also been working to advance its epithermal-style Awakening gold project located immediately north of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.’s Sleeper Gold Mine in Humboldt County, Nevada, which produced 1.66 million ounces from 1986 to 1996 and has a remaining measured and indicated mineral resource of 3.14 million ounces (297 Mt at 0.33 g/t Au).

Since acquiring the project, NGE and an early partner have completed large geophysics, geochemistry, and stratigraphic orientation programs to establish the major geologic features across the project. Based on the results, NGE believes it has demonstrated support that the favourable lithological, structural, and alteration features associated with the mineralization at Sleeper continue northward, under relatively shallow cover at Awakening, coincident with anomalous gold in groundwater.

To consolidate what NGE believes to be one of the most prospective low-sulfidation epithermal gold projects in Nevada, NGE has entered an Exploration Lease and Option to Purchase Agreement (the “North Sleeper Agreement”) with a private party to purchase a 100% interest in 38 unpatented mining claims totalling approximately 3.5 square kilometres (the “S310 Claims”), that fill what was a hole in NGE’s land position. Under the North Sleeper Agreement, the Company has the option to purchase 100% of the S310 Claims, subject to a 2% Net Smelter Return Royalty, for payments totaling USD$800,000 over nine years. If the Company does not terminate the North Sleeper Agreement prior to February 7, 2023, a work commitment of 600 metres of drilling before February 7, 2024, becomes a firm commitment, after which if the Company elects to proceed, an additional 1,000 metres of core drilling is required to be completed prior to February 7, 2025.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a83e82f-a089-4613-afbf-1f304a0f90df

Together with completing the North Sleeper Agreement, NGE has finalized its Awakening data room and is preparing for discussions with interested partners.

Expressions of Interest

NGE’s project portfolio is the result of a decade-long +$10M generative exploration program to explore for large new gold deposits in the more than half of Nevada where the prospective bedrock is hidden beneath large, covered valleys, which the industry believes contain another 200 Moz of gold.

The Company’s generative exploration program has been based on integrating conventional mapping and geophysical tools with hydrogeochemistry (groundwater chemistry) and low-cost drilling technology to build a geochemistry-focused, undercover toolkit. The Company’s program has included sampling more than 2,000 existing boreholes, and permitting and drilling another +4,000 purposed-drilled boreholes to collect groundwater samples across many of the most prospective covered basins in north-central Nevada, which represents the world’s largest hydrogeochemistry exploration program for gold.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/00d72305-845f-43e4-8767-cb3e9f8c7f58

NGE’s current project portfolio is the direct result of this industry leading generative program. To support its ongoing exploration activities at these projects NGE is seeking expressions of interest in the form of equity-based financings; sales of royalty and streaming rights; joint venture, option, and other project-based earn-in agreements; and other proposals. While the Company is engaged in discussions with interested parties, in the absence of securing additional funding, the Company will not be able to pay the upcoming September 1, 2022, claim maintenance fees for a significant portion of its claim holdings, which would result in forfeiture.

About Nevada Exploration Inc.

Led by an international team of proven explorers, NGE is disrupting Nevada’s exploration industry by applying new technology to systematically explore for the second half of Nevada’s gold endowment waiting to be discovered beneath Nevada’s valley basins. NGE is advancing a portfolio of new gold exploration projects, primarily focused on three district-scale Carlin-type gold projects, which includes its flagship South Grass Valley project where it is currently drilling approximately 50 kilometres south-southwest of the Nevada Gold Mines (Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont Corporation joint venture) Cortez complex.

For more information, Nevada Exploration’s latest videos are available at:
https://www.nevadaexploration.com/investors/media/

For further information, please contact:

Nevada Exploration Inc.
Email: info@nevadaexploration.com
Telephone: +1 (604) 601 2006
Website: www.nevadaexploration.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Wade A. Hodges, Chief Discovery Officer and Director, Nevada Exploration Inc., is the Qualified Person, as defined in National Instrument 43-101, and has prepared the technical and scientific information contained in this News Release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, without limitation, the potential of forfeiture of a significant majority of the Company’s claim holdings, and the expectations, beliefs, plans, and objectives regarding projects, potential transactions, and ventures discussed in this release.

In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions, regarding, among other things, the assumption the Company will continue as a going concern and will continue operations. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies.

In addition, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are the risk that the Company does not receive any additional funding, or insufficient funding, to pay it claim holdings when due and as a result, these claim holdings will be forfeited and the Company will lose a material portion of its current assets; risks inherent in mineral exploration; environmental permits, the availability of needed personnel and equipment for exploration and development, fluctuations in the price of minerals, and general economic conditions.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company is disclosed in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.


Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Expects This From Fed Chief Powell; 5 Stocks In Buy Zones

    Several stocks flashed buy signals as the market rallied heading into Fed chief Powell's speech. Here's what to expect.

  • Following the Tesla Stock Split, This Widely Owned Stock Should Be Next to Split

    What company is next to split its shares after Tesla? There's one logical answer hiding in plain sight.

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 energy stocks to buy before winter. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and the prospective future demand for these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter. In February 2022, the Russian Federation invaded […]

  • The stock market in all likelihood has entered a new bull phase — so you’ll want to own these five stocks

    The slump in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) after their meteoric rise off mid-June lows has a lot of market commentators asking two key questions: Was that a head-fake bear market rally? After all, a key component of any bull market is the “wall of worry.” You always need large groups of people worrying about this and that, and predicting market and economic demise, for a bull market to survive.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates. “I think inflation is clearly headed south and it's going to continue to do that. And every ti

  • Moderna Sues Pfizer, BioNtech For Covid Vaccine Patent Infringement

    "We believe that Pfizer and BioNTech unlawfully copied Moderna's inventions, and they have continued to use them without permission," Moderna said.

  • California is poised to ban the sale of all new gas-powered cars by 2035 — here are 3 EV stocks that could pop if other states follow suit

    The auto landscape is changing fast. Adjust accordingly.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy That Are Practically Inflation-Proof

    2020 will probably go down in history as the year of COVID-19. 2021 could be known as the year of the reopening. How will 2022 be remembered? Perhaps as the year of sky-high inflation. Prices of goods and services are at levels not seen in four decades.

  • 2 Companies Where Insiders Have Bought Mass Quantities of Their Shares

    Equities over the past week and a half have started to give back some of their gains from the large rebound off their mid-June lows. Insiders foreshadowed that stocks might be at least fairly valued in July when the ratio of insider selling to insider buying was at its highest ratio so far in 2022. Let's start with Nextdoor Holdings Inc. , which operates what can be described as a localized version of Facebook.

  • 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to sell now according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip the investment philosophy of Ken Fisher and the detailed analysis of Fisher Asset Management, go directly to 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire, hedge fund […]

  • Why Shares of JD.Com, TAL Education Group, and Pinduoduo Are Surging This Week

    Shares of several Chinese stocks that trade on U.S. exchanges rose this week after the Chinese government implemented more favorable economic policies and some companies delivered upbeat earnings news. For the week, shares of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.Com (NASDAQ: JD) were trading roughly 18.6% higher as of 3:16 p.m. ET Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Shares of online tutoring company TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) were up by nearly 21%, and shares of agricultural tech company Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) were up by close to 31%.

  • Is There An Opportunity With Ford Motor Company's (NYSE:F) 36% Undervaluation?

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ) by taking the expected...

  • What Made Nikola Shares Jump Today

    Electric semitruck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) isn't selling its hydrogen-fueled trucks yet, but investors are thinking about that segment of its business today. A new deal in the hydrogen sector has investors thinking Nikola's trucks will be in high demand when it begins selling its fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) models late next year. Nikola shares jumped almost 7% in early trading today after Amazon and Plug Power announced a green hydrogen deal.

  • Should Investors Buy the Dip on Tesla Stock?

    Shares of the leading electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) have seesawed since eclipsing a $1 trillion market capitalization at the end of 2021. After all, Tesla dominates 26% of the global battery electric vehicle (BEV) market, an industry that is forecast to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.4% from 2021 through 2028, according to Fortune Business Insights. Let's look at where Tesla currently stands to help investors decide if it's a sound investment today.

  • Electronic Arts surges 14% on report of sale to Amazon

    Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. soared 14% in premarket trading on Friday following reports that Amazon.com Inc. is planning to announce a deal to buy the videogame maker. According to

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Goes in on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street titans for guidance, namely Ken Griffin. Founding hedge fund Citadel in 1990, the firm now boasts over $50 billion worth of assets under management. As a 19-year-old sophomore at Harvard University, Griffin began trading from his dorm room with a fax machine, computer and phone. Now, the CEO of Citadel, whose net worth stands at $27 billion, is known as one of the Wall Street

  • Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Farfetch Limited (FTCH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 19.23% and 1.95%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • T-Mobile Has Replaced Verizon Atop the Wireless World. It’s Time to Buy the Stock.

    T-Mobile was an also-ran until its merger with Sprint and the ongoing transition to 5G. But as Verizon and AT&T struggle, T-Mobile goes from strength to strength, with big earnings and buybacks ahead.

  • 5 Red Flags for Nvidia's Future

    Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock slipped 5% during after-hours trading on Aug. 24 following the release of its second-quarter report. The chipmaker's revenue rose 3% year-over-year to $6.7 billion, which matched analysts' expectations.

  • Powell's feint

    With just four hours to Jerome Powell's podium appearance at Jackson Hole, all the 'ifs' and 'buts' have been debated and the jerky last minute market positioning done and dusted. The Federal Reserve chief delivers his hotly-awaited speech at 1000 EDT. But the barrage of comments and interviews from his Fed colleagues over the past 24 hours leaves markets with little new to chew on about the policy trajectory.