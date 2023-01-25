U.S. markets close in 50 minutes

Nevada Exploration Reports the Results of 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting

Nevada Exploration Inc.
·1 min read
Nevada Exploration Inc.
Nevada Exploration Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Exploration Inc. (“NGE” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:NGE; OTCQB:NVDEF) reports the results of its annual general and special meeting (the “Meeting”) of shareholders held on January 24, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

All motions presented to the shareholders were approved.

A total of 56,988,783 shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting, being 33.697% of the issued and outstanding shares at the record date. A summary of the Meeting results is outlined below.

Motion

Number Voted For

Percentage Voted For

Number of Directors

39,110,940

98.271%

Darcy Higgs as Director

35,221,987

88.499%

Anne Labelle as Director

35,190,163

88.419%

John Larson as Director

35,407,663

88.966%

Benjamin Leboe as Director

37,817,399

95.021%

Nancy Richter as Director

37,736,365

94.817%

Appointment of Auditor

49,053,215

97.562%

Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan

36,612,466

91.993%

Share Consolidation

45,694,169

90.881%

About Nevada Exploration Inc.

Led by an international team of explorers, NGE is applying modern technology to systematically explore for the undiscovered second half of Nevada’s gold endowment waiting to be uncovered within Nevada’s valley basins. NGE is advancing a portfolio of gold exploration projects, primarily focused on three district-scale Carlin-type gold projects, including its flagship South Grass Valley project, located in close proximity to the Nevada Gold Mines of the Cortez Complex.

For further information, please contact:

Nevada Exploration Inc.
Email: info@nevadaexploration.com
Telephone: +1 (604) 601 2006
Website: www.nevadaexploration.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, without limitation, expectations, beliefs, plans, and objectives regarding projects, potential transactions, and ventures discussed in this release.

In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions, regarding, among other things, the assumption the Company will continue as a going concern and will continue to be able to access the capital required to advance its projects and continue operations. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies.

In addition, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are the risks inherent in mineral exploration, the need to obtain additional financing, environmental permits, the availability of needed personnel and equipment for exploration and development, fluctuations in the price of minerals, and general economic conditions.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company is disclosed in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.


