U.S. markets open in 1 hour 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,439.00
    -3.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,552.00
    +70.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,219.75
    -1.75 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,020.90
    -1.50 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.12
    -1.13 (-1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,981.50
    -3.20 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    25.84
    -0.19 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0877
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.60
    -2.66 (-10.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3119
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.3280
    -0.3600 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,928.71
    +1,074.26 (+2.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    957.74
    +17.10 (+1.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,586.33
    +5.53 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 170,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

NEVADA KING BOLSTERS ITS TECHNICAL TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF THREE KEY EX-NEWMONT GEOLOGISTS: LEWIS TEAL, MAC JACKSON & MIKE BERSCH

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NKGFF

VANCOUVER, BC, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Nevada King Gold Corp. (TSXV: NKG) (OTCQX: NKGFF) ("Nevada King" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is bolstering its technical team with the addition of Lewis Teal as Chief Technical Advisor, as well as Mac Jackson and Mike Bersch as consulting geologists.

Nevada King Gold Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nevada King Gold Corp.)
Nevada King Gold Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nevada King Gold Corp.)

Highlights

  • Mr. Lewis Teal, M.Sc., B.Sc. Geo, has accepted the role of Chief Technical Advisor to the Company. Mr. Teal has over 40 years, including 28 years with Newmont from 1988-2015, of experience in the mining industry. In his new role, Lew will focus on technical coordination of the Company's current exploration and drilling programs and the initiation of new exploration activities across the Company's full project portfolio, and he will oversee the transition of the Company's Atlanta Gold Project into early-stage development.

  • Mr. Mac Jackson, M.Sc., B.A. Geo, has accepted a consulting geologist role for Nevada King. Mr. Jackson led exploration teams as a senior geologist for Newmont Exploration contributing to the discovery of several multi-million ounce gold deposits in Nevada, including the Leeville (Newmont), Fiberline (Newmont) and North Dark Star (Gold Standard Ventures) deposits.

  • Dr. Mike Bersch, Ph.D., Geo, has accepted a consulting geologist role for the Company. Dr. Bersch has over 40 years of experience in mineral exploration, most recently as part of Newmont Mining's team on the Sabajo Gold Project, Suriname, and as Chief Geologist in South America.

  • Both Mr. Jackson and Dr. Bersch will initially focus on a comprehensive relogging campaign of all available historical core and rotary drill holes from the Company's Atlanta Gold Mine Project, then follow by updating the geological interpretation and the Company's Atlanta District 3D modelling, both of which will incorporate the reinterpreted historic drilling and results from the 2021 and 2022 Nevada King drilling programs.

  • As the Atlanta Project advances to early-stage development, the Company will use the new integrated 3D geologic model as the basis for an updated resource estimate and to proceed with feasibility studies with the objective of demonstrating positive project economics.

Collin Kettell, CEO of Nevada King, stated: "With Cal Herron as Exploration Manager, the recent addition of Gary Simmons as consulting metallurgist, and now Lewis Teal, Mac Jackson and Mike Bersch, as Chief Technical Advisor and consulting geologists, respectively, Nevada King has a technical team with a combined 150 years of knowledge, experience, and insights, importantly much of it in Nevada. Nevada King is now armed with an extensive land package along the Battle Mountain trend, a highly experienced management and technical team with a track record of discovery success, and is well financed to unlock the exploration potential of its Battle Mountain trend land holdings, including at its Atlanta Gold Mine, Iron Point, and Lewis projects."

Lewis Teal

Lewis Teal received his M.S. degree in Geology from the University of TexasEl Paso in 1979. Lew has 40+ years of experience in the mining industry that includes experience in greenfields exploration, near-mine exploration and development in the U.S., South America, the Caribbean Region, and assignments in Mexico, Turkey, Indonesia and Southern China. He served as a Sr. and Regional Geologist and then District Exploration Team Sr. Technical Mgr. at Newmont Mining's Carlin Trend Operations, Nevada (1993-1999); Exploration Manager for Newmont Mining's, Yanacocha operation (2002-2006) and as Newmont's Manager and then Group Executive of Exploration and Early-Stage Development for South America and the Caribbean Region (2006-2015). During his career he has been involved in multiple discoveries of gold and copper deposits including the Black Hills, South Dakota and Carlin Trend, Nevada, USA, Peru and Suriname. Following his retirement in 2015 after 28 years with Newmont Mining, Lew has been engaged as a private consultant based out of Albuquerque, New Mexico. In this role Lew has consulted to a variety of mining companies providing exploration evaluations for early to advanced stage development projects in Chile, Nevada, Arizona, Alaska, Northern Europe and the Middle East (KSA). Lew is a licensed Certified Professional Geologist with the American Institute of Professional Geologists (C.P.G. #6932). As such, he is considered a Qualified Person under Canadian National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") regulations.

Mac Jackson

Mac is a Certified Professional Geologist (AIPG #11661) with twenty-six years of experience managing and contributing to gold exploration programs. He led exploration teams as a senior geologist for Newmont Exploration and, most recently, as VP of Exploration for Gold Standard Ventures, contributing to the discovery of several multi-million ounce gold deposits in Nevada, including the Leeville (Newmont), Fiberline (Newmont) and North Dark Star (Gold Standard Ventures) deposits. Mac has a Master of Science degree from the University of NevadaReno and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Dartmouth College and has published and presented several technical papers on Carlin-type gold deposits.

Michael Bersch

Michael is a Certified Professional Geologist (APIG#11008) with over 40 years of experience in mineral exploration, research and education. His experience includes exploration projects in the U.S., Australia, Canada, and Central and South America. Michael served as VP Exploration with Moruya Gold Mines NA on the Golden Reward Mine (now part of Wharf/Coeur Mining), South Dakota, and as Director and VP of Exploration with Pangea Resources Ltd. on the Pauper's Dream (Basin Creek Mine), Montana. He served as Assistant to the Vice President for Research, Director of Central Analytical Facility, and adjunct professor of Geology at The University of Alabama, where he taught courses in economic geology, analytical instrumentation, and physical and historical geology. Most recently Michael worked as part of Newmont Mining's exploration team on the Sabajo Gold Project, Suriname, and as Newmont's Chief Geologist in South America. He holds a Ph.D. in geology from the University of New Mexico. He is a licensed geologist (WA #21034794) and an AIPG Certified Professional Geologist. Michael also holds a Law Degree from The University of Alabama School of Law.

About Nevada King Gold Corp.

Nevada King is the third largest mineral claim holder in the State of Nevada, behind Nevada Gold Mines (Barrick/Newmont) and Kinross Gold. Starting in 2016 through to the present day the Company has staked large project areas hosting significant historical exploration work along the Battle Mountain trend located close to current or former producing gold mines. These project areas were initially targeted based on their potential for hosting multi-million ounce gold deposits and were subsequently staked following a detailed geological evaluation. District-scale projects in Nevada King's portfolio include (1) the 100% owned Atlanta Mine, located 100km southeast of Ely, (2) the Lewis and Horse Mountain-Mill Creek projects, both located between Nevada Gold Mines' large Phoenix and Pipeline mines, and (3) the Iron Point project, located 35km east of Winnemucca, Nevada.

The Atlanta Mine is a historical gold-silver producer with a NI 43-101 compliant pit-constrained resource of 460,000 oz Au in the measured and indicated category (11.0M tonnes at 1.3 g/t) plus an inferred resource of 142,000 oz Au (5.3M tonnes at 0.83 g/t). See the NI 43-101 Technical Report on Resources titled "Atlanta Property, Lincoln County, NV" with an effective date of October 6, 2020, and a report date of December 22, 2020, as prepared by Gustavson Associates and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Calvin R. Herron, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Tabulation of NI 43-101 Mineral Resources at the Atlanta Mine

Resource Category

Tonnes

(000's)

Au

Grade

(ppm)

Contained

Au Oz

(000's)

Ag

Grade

(ppm)

Contained

Ag Oz

(000's)

Measured

4,130

1.51

200

14.0

1,860

Indicated

6,910

1.17

260

10.6

2,360

Measured+Indicated

11,000

1.30

460

11.9

4,220

Inferred

5,310

0.83

142

7.3

1,240

Please see the Company's website at www.nevadaking.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating the future operations and activities of Nevada King, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or" should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, the Company's exploration plans and the Company's ability to potentially expand mineral resources and the impact thereon. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Nevada King, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability to complete proposed exploration work given the global COVID-19 pandemic, the results of exploration, continued availability of capital, and changes in general economic, market and business conditions. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Nevada King does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Nevada King Gold Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/14/c6575.html

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter Private

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk has made a “best and final” offer to buy Twitter Inc., saying the company has extraordinary potential and he is the person to unlock it.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarT

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some foll

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Crushes First-Quarter Targets, Sending TSM Stock Higher

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's top chip foundry, on Thursday smashed expectations for the first quarter. TSM stock rose on the news.

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2022

    As the second quarter gets underway, the Street’s analysts are reiterating their Top Picks of the year. These are the stocks that are likely to ensure the best returns going forward. Analysts have been analyzing each stock carefully, looking at its past and current performance, its trends on a variety of time frames, management’s plans – the analysts take everything into account. Their recommendations provide valuable direction for building a resilient portfolio. Against this backdrop, we’ve use

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Stock splits don't change a corporation's prospects. In other words, a recent stock split does not constitute a particularly good reason to invest in a business. Here's why, stock split or not, both of these tech giants are worth holding for a very long time.

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    Stock values in the tech sector have been crushed recently. But given the long-term trends, that pullback has likely set up some terrific buying opportunities.

  • Morgan Stanley profit falls on trading slowdown

    The bank's profit fell to $3.54 billion, or $2.02 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $3.98 billion, or $2.19 per share, a year earlier. Analysts on average were expecting the bank to report a profit of $1.68 per share, according to Refinitiv data. It was not immediately clear if the reported numbers were comparable to estimates.

  • Ford Is Now 3 Businesses. What That Means for the Stock.

    Ford CFO John Lawler spoke at the Bank of America conference taking place at the New York Auto show. The way he's talking about the business is new.

  • Citigroup (NYSE:C) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.51

    The board of Citigroup Inc. ( NYSE:C ) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 27th of May, with investors...

  • BlackRock Strategists Say Traders Are Wrong on Fed’s Rate Path

    (Bloomberg) -- Strategists from the world’s biggest asset manager are challenging traders betting that the Federal Reserve will raise rates to around 3% next year, saying that policy makers will raise borrowing costs to 2%, but not go much further.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic

  • Wells Fargo Beats Profit Estimates but Misses on Revenue. The Stock Is Falling.

    Wells Fargo stock was falling in premarket trading Thursday after the bank reported mixed first-quarter earnings. Wells Fargo stock was down 3.2% to $46.98 in premarket trading. Net interest income at the bank increased 5% in the first quarter due to lower mortgage-backed securities premium amortization, a decrease in long-term debt, and higher loan balances.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Soaring Today

    Even with some recent recovery, the electric-vehicle stock still trades down roughly 60.5% year to date.

  • J.P. Morgan: These 3 Stocks Could Spike at Least 40%

    The main headlines impacting markets lately can be put into three broad categories: US inflation, which remains stubbornly high and shows no signs of slowing, geopolitical matters, mainly the war in Ukraine, and also China’s COVID lockdowns. These are pulling in various, sometimes contradictory, directions, and can make for a confusing investment situation. Observing the market conditions for investment giant JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic believes that investors should keep

  • Taiwan Semi Stock Rises After Earnings. The Next Quarter Could Be Even Better.

    Continued demand for chips in everything from high-performance computing to cars helps chipmaking giant TSMC beat first-quarter earnings and sales estimates.

  • AbbVie Stock Breaks Its Stride As Key Executive Departs For Flagship

    AbbVie stock crumbled Wednesday after the company announced President and Vice Chairman Michael Severino will depart at the end of May.

  • Putin prepares to stop propping up Russian markets - live updates

    Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43bn P&O suspends Dover-Calais ferry services as Easter travel chaos deepens FTSE 100 slips as inflation surges Ben Wright: Germany's cowardice over Russian gas makes a mockery of eurozone solidarity Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Is Nio Stock a Buy After Today's Surprise Rally?

    The way shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) were falling over the past week or so, today's rally may have come as a surprise to many. This morning too, Nio opened in the red before bouncing back sharply. Has Nio stock possibly bottomed out, and is today's rally a signal for you to buy the stock while you still can?

  • 10 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy in April according to Jim Cramer. If you want to read about some stocks that Jim Cramer is buying, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer. The stock market has reacted sharply to the latest consumer price numbers released […]

  • Could Tesla Join the Dow After Its Stock Split?

    It's been nearly 13 years since the Dow Jones Industrial Average had an auto stock in the index.

  • Why Veru Stock Soared Today

    What happened Shares of Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) surged 43% on Wednesday, following positive analyst commentary.  So what On Monday, Veru announced that an interim analysis of a phase 3 study showed that its oral antiviral-drug candidate sabizabulin cut deaths in hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 by 55%.