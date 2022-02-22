U.S. markets close in 3 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,310.15
    -38.72 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,698.25
    -380.93 (-1.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,379.88
    -168.18 (-1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,990.73
    -18.60 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.03
    +1.96 (+2.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,904.70
    +4.90 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    24.29
    +0.30 (+1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1337
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9410
    +0.0090 (+0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3591
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9200
    +0.2210 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,619.08
    -1,125.12 (-2.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    857.97
    +23.68 (+2.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.21
    +9.88 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Nevada Lithium Resources Announces Upgrade to OTCQB

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NVLHF

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. (CSE: NVLH) (FSE: 87K) (OTCQB: NVLHF) ("Nevada Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed the application process that allows its shares to begin trading on the OTCQB Market ("OTCQB") under the symbol "NVLHF". The Company's common shares will remain listed on the CSE in Canada under the ticker symbol "NVLH".

Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. (CNW Group/Nevada Lithium Resources Inc)
Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. (CNW Group/Nevada Lithium Resources Inc)

Nevada Lithium CEO, Stephen Rentschler, comments: "Trading on the OTCQB is part of our strategy to broaden access for investors to support Nevada Lithium and our view of unlocking shareholder value from the Bonnie Claire Lithium Project. At Nevada Lithium, we firmly believe that Bonnie Claire is one of the most attractive global lithium assets remaining in junior developers' hands."

OTC Markets Group Inc., located in New York, N.Y., operates the world's largest electronic inter-dealer quotation system for broker dealers to trade over 10,000 securities. The OTCQB is a transparent trading platform that offers a cost-effective method for United States investors to access Nevada Lithium's securities. Nevada Lithium's quotation and trading on the OTCQB provides investors the opportunity to benefit from streamlined market standards which enhance the availability of information to the general public, enabling greater transparency. North American and international investors can find Real-Time level 2 quotes (denominated in US dollars) and market information for Nevada Lithium common shares at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/NVLHF/overview along with current company news.

About Nevada Lithium Resources Inc.
Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on shareholder value creation through its core asset, the Bonnie Claire Lithium Project, located in Nye County, Nevada, where it currently holds a 50% interest. A recently completed NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment returned attractive investment metrics and the Company is actively advancing the Project towards Pre-Feasibility. Learn more: https://www.nvlithium.com/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Stephen Rentschler
CEO

Find Nevada Lithium on Social Media: on Instagram and Twitter

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the word "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the proposed exploration program and development of the Bonnie Claire Project, and advancement of the Bonnie Claire Project to pre-feasibility. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nevada-lithium-resources-announces-upgrade-to-otcqb-301487657.html

SOURCE Nevada Lithium Resources Inc

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/22/c9017.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Dropped on Earnings Day

    Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) will report its financial results for Q4 2021 after close of trading tonight. With the company having just announced, a week ago, that it will reopen sales of tickets for space tourism flights (with prices starting at $450,000 per ticket), investors are naturally curious to hear more details about what's in store for Virgin Galactic. As of 11:25 a.m. ET, Virgin Galactic stock is down 6.4% ahead of the results.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Tech stock investors have had a rough three months. The Nasdaq Composite Index has declined by around 16.6% from its peak back in mid-November as the growing prospect of higher interest rates has dampened investors' risk appetites. Of course, not all growth stocks will recover fully from this recent (and prolonged) slump, so it pays to be careful when selecting tech companies trading at correction-level prices.

  • 2 Reasons You Shouldn't Be Concerned About Shopify Right Now

    Shopify's drop after earnings might have worried some investors, but it wasn't all bad news.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • QuantumScape Hits Its Mark, but Still Stalls Out in the Market

    The electric vehicle battery maker achieved its four targeted milestones, but the stock still sags after earnings.

  • Can Upstart Succeed in a Rising-Rate Environment?

    There's no denying that the company delivered an incredibly strong fourth quarter. The stock has performed well since the company reported those results on Feb. 15. The development of Upstart's auto business looks to be coming along, and Upstart also provided revenue guidance for this year that exceeded prior analyst estimates.

  • Home Depot, Its Charts Already Weakening, Is Drilled After Earnings

    Home improvement retailer Home Depot Inc. reported its fourth-quarter results Tuesday morning and beat earnings and revenue forecasts, but traders were sellers of the stock at the open. Let's take a fresh look at the charts and indicators of Home Depot. The trading volume has been heavier the past three months as traders and investors appear to be voting with their feet.

  • Nine Beaten-Down Stocks Must Jump 100% Just To Get Your Money Back

    If you're waiting for some fallen S&P 500 stocks to bounce back — hope you're patient. Many must double in value to get your money back.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Moderna, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) was one of the most popular stocks of the past two years. The biotech developed one of the first COVID-19 vaccines to be widely approved by regulators. Against this backdrop, you may wonder whether it's too late to invest in Moderna.

  • Palantir Simply Isn't a Palatable Stock Even After Its Big Decline

    A closer look at how the provider of data analytics software is growing its revenue gives reason for concern..

  • Investing like a recession is coming makes no sense: strategist

    Don't hide your head in the sand amid these nervous markets, warns JPMorgan market strategist Mislav Matejka.

  • Sberbank, VTB shares rebound as Russia's top banks escape UK sanctions

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Shares in Russia's two largest lenders, Sberbank and VTB, reversed early losses to trade higher on Tuesday after the state-controlled groups escaped British sanctions on Russian banks. British sanctions targeted Bank Rossiya, Black Sea Bank, Genbank, IS Bank and Promsvyazbank - smaller lenders of which only the latter is on the Russian central bank's list of systemically important credit institutions. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also sanctioned three high-net worth individuals in response to Russia's decision to deploy troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising their independence.

  • Bank CEO Gives $500,000 of Shares to His Chauffeur, Home Help

    (Bloomberg) -- The chief executive officer of IDFC First Bank Ltd. gifted $530,000 worth of the shares he owns to his driver, trainer, and helpers at home and office in an unusual gesture of philanthropy in India.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsBeijing Backs

  • 4 Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In February 2022: Apple Sells Off

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended January 2022 sharply off its record highs. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in February 2022 are American Express, Apple, Chevron and Microsoft. There are clear winners — and losers — heading into the middle of February.

  • What You Need To Know About Two Harbors Investment Corp.'s (NYSE:TWO) Investor Composition

    The big shareholder groups in Two Harbors Investment Corp. ( NYSE:TWO ) have power over the company. Generally...

  • Calculating The Fair Value Of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Confluent, Inc...

  • Intel chief says he would be open to joining consortium to buy Arm

    Even before Nvidia offered $40 billion to buy Arm — a deal that fell apart earlier this month — Intel explored joining a consortium to do the same. Now, its CEO says he's still open to that idea.

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: Goldman Sachs' worst-case scenario for stock market

    Goldman Sachs runs the numbers on how bad it could get for investors should the Ukraine-Russian crisis become full blown.

  • SoFi to acquire cloud-based banking platform Technisys in all-stock deal valued at $1.1 bln

    SoFi Technologies Inc. said Tuesday it has entered an agreement to acquire Technisys, a cloud-based banking platform, in an all-stock deal valued at about $1.1 billion. Under the terms of the deal, Technisys shareholders will receive about 84 million SoFi shares, or less than 10% of its fully diluted share count as of Sept. 30. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter. "Technisys has built an attractive, fast-growth business with a unique and critical strategic technology that all lea

  • How low could bitcoin fall?

    The cryptocurrency, which is now trading around a two-week low, has analysts eyeing a $30,000 level as the conflict between Ukraine and Russia heats up.