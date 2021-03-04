U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,802.00
    -14.75 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,170.00
    -66.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,607.75
    -74.00 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,192.60
    -13.20 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.46
    +0.18 (+0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.80
    -6.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    26.19
    -0.19 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2058
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4700
    +0.0550 (+3.89%)
     

  • Vix

    26.67
    +2.57 (+10.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3943
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.0600
    +0.0580 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,996.43
    +2,141.71 (+4.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,021.02
    +32.93 (+3.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,675.47
    +61.72 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,004.41
    -554.69 (-1.88%)
     

Orvana Provides Update on 2015 Judicial Process in Spain

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, March 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSX: ORV) (the "Company" or "Orvana"). The Company is providing an update on its subsidiary's OroValle Minerals S.L. ("OroValle"), ongoing judicial process (the "Process") which started in 2015. This Process has been continuously disclosed and updated in the company's quarterly financial statements since June 30th 2015

The Process relates to selenium discharge levels in the Cauxa River. This river, flows past OroValle's operations as well as other properties owned by third parties. Selenium is a naturally occurring element that is found in rocks, land and water in the area, and is not used in OroValle's operations whatsoever. The results of scientific studies conducted by OroValle have confirmed that past and current levels of selenium in waterways in the vicinity do not cause environmental damage. The latest historical summary of this matter may be found in the quarter-ended December 31, 2020, financial statements.

OroValle's position in this Process is that the petitioned sanctions are unreasonable and without merit. OroValle has filed its preliminary statement of defence requesting for the dismissal of the Prosecutor's allegations on the basis that, among other things, there is an absence of a committed offence. Orovalle has submitted proven and conclusive evidence that demonstrate that its activities have not resulted in any environmental damage. Considering the strength of the legal defence and evidence in favor of OroValle's position, OroValle is confident that this Process will result in the dismissal of this matter.

Due to procedural matters, on March 1st, 2021, the trial has been rescheduled to an undetermined date in the future. The request of the Prosecutor and the State's Attorney acting in this Process includes a fine of up to €20m and the eventual withholding of OroValle's operations until it is demonstrated that the alleged polluting activity has ceased. The petition also includes a €5m indemnity for civil liability.

The company will provide further updates as the process advances.

ABOUT ORVANA - Orvana is a multi-mine gold-copper-silver company. Orvana's assets consist of the producing El Valle and Carlés gold-copper-silver mines in northern Spain, and the Don Mario gold-silver property in Bolivia, currently in care and maintenance. Orvana is in the process of completing the registration of transfer documents with the mining authorities in connection with the acquisition of Taguas, Argentina. Additional information is available at Orvana's website (www.orvana.com).

For further information please contact:

Cautionary Statements - Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements made herein constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, potentials, future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "believes", "expects", "plans", "estimates", "intends" or "anticipates" or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "are projected to" be taken or achieved) are not statements of historical fact, but are forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements herein relate to, among other things: Orvana's ability to achieve improvement in free cash flow; the potential to extend the mine life of El Valle and Don Mario beyond their current life-of-mine estimates including specifically, but not limited to in the case of Don Mario, the processing of the mineral stockpiles and the reprocessing of the tailings material; Orvana's ability to optimize its assets to deliver shareholder value; the Company's ability to optimize productivity at Don Mario and El Valle; any measures taken by the Company to prevent and/or mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases at or near the Company's mines and support the sustainability of its business including through the development of crisis management plans, increasing stock levels for key supplies, monitoring of guidance from the medical community, and engagement with local communities and authorities; estimates of future production, operating costs and capital expenditures; mineral resource and reserve estimates; statements and information regarding future feasibility studies and their results; future transactions (including the completion of the acquisition of Taguas and subsequent results of any exploration work on Taguas); future metal prices; the ability to achieve additional growth and geographic diversification; future financial performance, including the ability to increase cash flow and profits; future financing requirements; and mine development plans. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The estimates and assumptions of the Company contained or incorporated by reference in this news release, which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to, the various assumptions set forth herein and in Orvana's most recently filed Management's Discussion & Analysis and Annual Information Form in respect of the Company's most recently completed fiscal year (the "Company Disclosures") or as otherwise expressly incorporated herein by reference as well as: there being no significant disruptions affecting operations, whether due to labour disruptions, supply disruptions, power disruptions, damage to equipment or otherwise; permitting, development, operations, expansion and acquisitions at El Valle and Don Mario being consistent with the Company's current expectations; political developments in any jurisdiction in which the Company operates being consistent with its current expectations; certain price assumptions for gold, copper and silver; prices for key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; production and cost of sales forecasts meeting expectations; the accuracy of the Company's current mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; and labour and materials costs increasing on a basis consistent with Orvana's current expectations.

A variety of inherent risks, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Company and its business, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Some of these risks, uncertainties and factors include the pending outcome of the pending trial to be held in connection with the alleged selenium discharge at El Valle, the effect of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases on the Company's operations, workforce and supply chain, fluctuations in the price of gold, silver and copper; the need to recalculate estimates of resources based on actual production experience; the failure to achieve production estimates; variations in the grade of ore mined; variations in the cost of operations; the availability of qualified personnel; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain all necessary regulatory approvals and licenses; the Company's ability to use cyanide in its mining operations; risks generally associated with mineral exploration and development, including the Company's ability to continue to operate the El Valle and/or Don Mario and/or ability to resume long-term operations at the Carlés Mine; the Company's ability to successfully implement a sulphidization circuit and ancillary facilities to process the current oxides stockpiles at Don Mario; the Company's ability to acquire and develop mineral properties and to successfully integrate such acquisitions; the Company's ability to execute on its strategy; the Company's ability to obtain financing when required on terms that are acceptable to the Company; challenges to the Company's interests in its property and mineral rights; current, pending and proposed legislative or regulatory developments or changes in political, social or economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates; general economic conditions worldwide; and the risks identified in the Company's disclosures. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's Disclosures for a description of additional risk factors.

Any forward-looking statements made herein with respect to the anticipated development and exploration of the Company's mineral projects are intended to provide an overview of management's expectations with respect to certain future activities of the Company and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions and, except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions change. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orvana-provides-update-on-2015-judicial-process-in-spain-301240177.html

SOURCE Orvana Minerals Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2021/03/c5370.html

Recommended Stories

  • EXPLAINER: What to look for at China's annual Congress

    China’s legislature begins its annual meeting this week with economic growth, climate and a crackdown on political opponents in Hong Kong expected to be on the agenda. The gathering of the National People’s Congress and its advisory body, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, brings handpicked delegates from across the country to discuss governing priorities and receive instructions from the ruling Communist Party leadership. Party leader and head of state Xi Jinping has eliminated limits on his term, potentially putting him in control for life.

  • China extends lead over U.S. in global patents filings, U.N. says

    China was the biggest source of applications for international patents in the world in 2020 for the second consecutive year and extended its lead over No. 2 filer the United States, the U.N. patent agency said on Tuesday. The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), which oversees a system for countries to share recognition of patents, said China filed 68,720 applications last year while the United States filed 59,230. The rate of increase was higher for China with a 16.1% year-on-year increase versus 3% for the United States, it added.

  • Your next stimulus check may be in jeopardy now

    A new compromise would make millions of Americans ineligible for the third checks.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARKK Sinks 20% From Peak as Tech Sells Off

    (Bloomberg) -- The main fund from Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management extended its drop from a February peak to 20%, highlighting a swift turnaround for the formerly high-flying stocks favored by the firm.The $24.6 billion Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) tumbled 6.3% on Wednesday alone as growth stocks such as Pinterest Inc. and Zillow Group Inc. took a beating. The Nasdaq 100 Index lost almost 3% as traders turn away from tech in favor of so-called value stocks that had underperformed during the pandemic, bringing its losses since a peak last month to 8.1%.The rotation, along with higher bond yields that dim the allure of equities, is taking the shine off what had been one of the hottest investments on Wall Street, with ARKK growing 10-fold over the past year, including a whopping $2.37 billion inflow just last month. Since peaking on Feb. 12, ARKK’s price has now dropped by a fifth, the level that commonly defines a bear market.“People are worried the crowded trades will lose their momentum like they did last September” when some of the biggest tech names suffered a bout of selling, said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co.Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes have jumped more than 50 basis points in 2021, on track for the largest quarterly increase since 2016. Consequently, it’s growing more difficult to justify sky-high valuations for highly speculative, expensive areas of the stock market.ARKK’s three largest holdings, Tesla Inc., Square Inc. and Roku Inc., have about tripled over the past year. Tesla is up close to 350%, while Square has surged about 200% and Roku is up more than 240%. On Wednesday, they all slumped.In fact, all but three stocks held by ARKK fell and three suffered losses exceeding 10%, including Stratasys Ltd., a maker of 3D printers, and Veracyte Inc., which develops molecular tests for oncology.The fund’s tilt toward long-term growth means short-term profitability isn’t a key consideration when stocks are picked. In fact, two-thirds of its current holdings didn’t make a profit in the past year. And even after the recent losses, ARKK is still slightly up for the year.Inflows to the fund have faltered in the past week, but there’s yet to be a mass exodus. ARKK took in more than $600 million combined the past two days, after losing more than $690 million last week in its worst five-day period on record.“There is growing unease in the markets and whether higher-risk asset classes can continue to climb,” said Michael Purves, chief executive officer at Tallbacken Capital Advisors. “If sentiment turns, you can see substantial outflows.”(Updates prices throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Day-Trading Reddit Users Nearly Crashed the Stock Market. Now They’re the Organizing Principle for a New ETF.

    Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy tweeted an elaborately produced “emergency press conference” video to debut the ETF. The stunt was also an uncomfortable reminder that one man’s meta meme may be another’s market manipulator.

  • Why the S&P 500’s bull-market run probably is only getting started

    This chart shows why the S&P 500's bull market run may be both too short lived and too limited, in terms of price gains, to be over anytime soon.

  • Maxing Out Your 401(k) and What to Do Next

    Max out your 401(k) each year, and be sure to get your 401(k) employer match, if you have one. And for you super savers, here are other ways to save for retirement.

  • ARK’s Red-Hot ETF Fell 20% in 12 Days. The Pain for Tech Stocks Might Just Be Beginning.

    Growth investors should watch out. The ETF (ticker: ARKK), actively managed by Cathie Wood, founder of ARK Investment Management, was one of the star performers of 2020. It gained more than 150% by riding stay-at home stars like (TSLA) (TSLA), (ROKU) and (SQ)(SQ) to new heights.

  • The oil market’s wild pandemic ride is about to take another turn

    The oil industry is no stranger to boom-bust cycles, but the pandemic has been its wildest ride to date, and on March 4 it’s due to take another turn when OPEC meets to consider rolling back production cuts. As the world’s cars and airplanes idled, global oil demand bottomed out in April at levels 16.4% below the previous year, dragging the price into negative territory for the first time. White-knuckling through it all has been OPEC, the 13-member cartel that dictates quotas for most of the world’s biggest oil-producing countries (notably excluding the US).

  • EUR/USD Mid-Session Technical Analysis for March 3, 2021

    The early price action suggests the direction of the EUR/USD into the close on Wednesday will be determined by trader reaction to 1.2074 and 1.2118.

  • Texas begins naming electricity firms overdue on winter crisis bills

    Eight energy companies have failed to pay nearly $1 billion for power and services during February's deadly power blackout in Texas, the state's grid operator said this week, and the costs are likely to fall on consumers. Texas consumers will see higher prices as the unpaid fees are passed along to remaining providers. Power grid operator Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) last week said grid users it did not identify had failed to pay $2.46 billion due.

  • Stellantis CEO says 4th largest carmaker to be disruptive

    Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares on Wednesday said the new car company formed from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Peugeot would be a “disruptive” force in the industry, and that both sides would provide technologies to achieve the promised 5 billion euros ($6 billion) in cost savings each year. The Italian-American carmaker and the French mass-market automotive company completed their merger on Jan. 16, creating Stellantis, the world’s fourth-largest carmaker, despite a pandemic year that saw profits plunge.

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Main Trend Changes to Up on Trade Through 91.605

    If the upside momentum continues then look for a drive into 91.605, followed by 91.710. We could see a technical bounce on a test of these levels.

  • Investors Dumped Cloud Stocks Today. Here’s Why.

    FEATURE Investors dumped their holdings in cloud-based software stocks on Wednesday, taking profits in last year’s hottest names and shifting cash to other sectors expected to benefit from an economic recovery late this year.

  • Rocket Companies Short Squeeze Gives $25B Single-Day Boost To Dan Gilbert's Wealth

    Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) founder Dan Gilbert’s wealth got a $25 billion booster on Tuesday as the holding company gets the attention of retail investors on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets, according to Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index. What Happened: Gilbert, Age 59, has moved up 19 spots to No. 16 on the index that tracks 500 of the world’s richest. A large chunk of Gilbert’s fortune, 93% to be precise, is comprised of his stake in Rocket, reported Bloomberg. See also: How to Buy Rocket Companies (RKT) Stock Why It Matters: The one-day jump in Gilbert’s wealth is the largest so far in the year, noted Bloomberg. As of press time, Detroit-based Rocket Companies with subsidiaries such as Rocket Mortgage and Quicken Loans was the most discussed company on WallStreetBets, according to SwaggyStocks data. WallStreetBets investors previously carried out short squeezes in the stocks of GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB), and others. Rocket reported 162% revenue growth and 350% growth in net income for the fourth quarter, which beat analyst estimates. The company’s shares have shot up since last Friday. S3 Partners data indicates the Rocket has currently $1.2 billion in short interest — making it one of the most shorted stocks in the market. Price Action: Rocket shares traded nearly 8.2% lower at $38.20 in after-hours trading on Tuesday after shooting up almost 71.2% in the regular session. Photo by Steve Jennings on Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaRocket Companies Overtakes GameStop, Palantir As WallStreetBets' Top Interest© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • U.S. Inflation Expectations Hit Decade High as Yields Resurge

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Treasuries tumbled anew on Wednesday, driving long-maturity yields to their highest levels this week and pushing up inflation expectations as traders continued to price in a quicker economic rebound from the pandemic.Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields surged as much as 10.3 basis points to 1.495%, a move reminiscent of last Thursday’s startling selloff in government debt. Meanwhile, a market proxy for the anticipated annual inflation rate for the next half-decade exceeded 2.5% for the first time since 2008 -- aided by climbing oil prices. At least part of the trigger for the fixed-income losses came from the U.K., which said it will sell more bonds than expected as its economy emerges from a deep recession.Also in the background was Joe Biden’s announcement that enough doses of virus vaccine should be available to every American adult by the end of May, and a report Wednesday that the president would moderate certain stimulus demands to try to win support for his virus-relief bill. Rising yields have started to draw the attention of Federal Reserve officials, leaving all eyes on an appearance Thursday by Chair Jerome Powell.Among other things, “the stimulus package is likely to go through and the economy is reopening,” said Michael Franzese, managing partner at MCAP LLC in New York. “The battle is on between rates going higher super-fast and a Federal Reserve that’s trying to keep the market stable and may try to slow the momentum of the reflation and economic-rebound trade into something more manageable.”Early inklings of inflation were evident in data from the Institute for Supply Management this week: Measures of prices paid jumped to their highest levels since 2008.A large trade on Wednesday in 10-year Treasury options and accompanying futures selling also fueled the leap in yields, as did heavy corporate bond supply.The rates market is not yet done fully pricing in robust U.S. economic growth, which would entail a 10-year yield trading around 1.90%, said Mark Heppenstall, chief investment officer of Penn Mutual Asset Management in Horsham, Pennsylvania. That’s the level last seen in January 2020, two months before pandemic fears started prompting forced shutdowns in the U.S.Beyond rising nominal and breakeven rates, “the dynamic rise in the 10-year real, inflation-adjusted yield we’ve seen is the market partly adjusting to a faster-than-anticipated pace of rate normalization by the Fed,” he said.The timing of the Fed’s first rate hike, known as liftoff, and subsequent rate hikes haven’t been factored in, making Treasuries vulnerable to a further selloff in the weeks ahead, according to Heppenstall.(Adds reference to Fed rate hikes in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BJs Wholesale Is Creeping In On Costco's Territory: Here's How

    Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) remains the wholesale leader, but smaller rival BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) is showing superior metrics. What To Know: Costco entered 2020 on a strong note but the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic quickly shifted buying habits, according to the foot traffic analytic firm Placer.ai report. Since early 2020, Costco has seen inconsistent foot traffic trends to the point where it saw year-over-year growth in just four months -- all of which were in the back half of the year. BJs, on the other hand, saw a stellar 2020 with year-over-year foot traffic growth in every month except January. The smaller wholesale chain averaged 13.8% monthly year-over-year growth in visits in the back half of 2020. The momentum continues into 2021 with an identical 13.8% growth rate in January. Related Link: Can Grocers Sustain The 'Pre-Christmas Bump'? Why It's Important: Foot traffic trends are only one part of the equation as it's possible that customers are visiting Costco less often but spending more per trip. In Costco's case, visits were down 1.7% from November 2020 to January 2021 while visits per visitor were down 28.9%. "A massive decline in visits per visitor alongside a fairly minor drop in overall visits shows that Costco may actually be stronger than it's ever been and that the brand is likely adding new members at a very high rate," according to the Placer.ai report. What's Next: BJs deserves credit for a strong 2020 performance but it's unclear if it can sustain momentum in 2021 and beyond, according to Placer.ai. The company continues to offer the compelling value that stands out amid economic uncertainty. BJs Wholesale's stock is up nearly 60% over the past year, while Costco's is up about 4.5%. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAccelerated Vaccine Timeline Will 'Inspire Confidence' In Travel Says Marriott CEOBurger King UK's Menu To Be Half Plant-Based Food By 2031© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Monthly stimulus checks may be on the way for families later this year

    A bill in Congress would give families up to $300 a month per child starting this summer.

  • Getting A Third Covid-19 Stimulus Check Just Got Tougher

    Congress is nearing passage of the third economic stimulus check it will send out to you and other taxpayers as part of its Covid-19 relief bill.

  • What Will Happen To Bitcoin In The Next Decade?

    Bitcoin's first decade of existence was marked by scandals and wild price swings. Will the next decade be similar or is the cryptocurrency poised for bigger things?