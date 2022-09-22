U.S. markets closed

Nevada Sunrise Announces Name Change

0
·2 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF), ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company"), announced today that effective September 23, 2022, the Company's name will change from "Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation" to "Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation."

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation)

The Company's common shares will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on September 23, 2022 under the new name.  The Company's trading symbol will remain "NEV".  The new CUSIP will be 641492103 and the new ISIN number will be CA6414921032. The share capital of the Company remains unchanged.

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC, Canada, that holds interests in lithium, gold, copper and cobalt exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA.

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini and Jackson Wash lithium projects, both of which are located in Esmeralda County, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

The Company's key gold asset is a 20.01% interest at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain") near Wendover, NV. Kinsley Mountain is a joint venture with Copaur Minerals Inc. Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au1.

1 

Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada, U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 5, 2021 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin, Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons, MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).



Nevada Sunrise has right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV. The Company owns a 15% interest in the historic Lovelock Cobalt Mine and the Treasure Box copper properties, each located approximately 150 kilometers (100 miles) east of Reno, NV, with Global Energy Metals Corp. holding an 85% participating interest.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/21/c0362.html

