NEVADA SUNRISE INCREASES SIZE OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

VANCOUVER, BC, June 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce an increase to the size of the non-brokered private placement first announced on June 8, 2022 of up to 4,800,000 units, to 6,000,000 units (the "Offering") at a price of $0.25 per unit (the "Units") for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000. The Units will be issued on the same terms as those previously announced and will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant").  Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.40 per Warrant Share for a period period expiring two years following the closing date of the Offering.

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation)
Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation)

Finder's fees may be payable to parties at arm's length to Nevada Sunrise that have introduced the Company to certain subscribers participating in the Offering. Proceeds of the Offering will be used for exploration on the Company's mineral properties and general working capital. All securities issued in the Offering are subject to a four–month hold period, during which time the securities may not be traded. The securities described herein have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the Act or unless an exemption from registration is available.  The Offering is subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC, Canada, that holds interests in gold, copper, cobalt and lithium exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA.

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini and Jackson Wash lithium projects, both of which are located in the Lida Valley in Esmeralda County, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863 for 80.09 acre/feet/year, also located in the Lida Valley basin.

The Company's key gold asset is a 20.01% interest in a joint venture with Copaur Minerals Inc. at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project near Wendover, NV. Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1.

1

Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada, U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 5, 2021 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin, Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons, MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Nevada Sunrise has right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV. The Company owns a 15% interest in the historic Lovelock Cobalt Mine and the Treasure Box copper properties, each located approximately 150 kilometers (100 miles) east of Reno, NV, with Global Energy Metals Corp. holding an 85% participating interest.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forwardlooking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forwardlooking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forwardlooking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forwardlooking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to the Company's exploration activities and future plans at its mineral exploration projects; reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration projects; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays due to pandemic; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Six Months Ended March 31, 2022,  which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The securities of Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to the account or benefit of any U.S. person.

SOURCE Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/10/c3855.html

