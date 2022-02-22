U.S. markets open in 1 hour 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,342.00
    -1.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,972.00
    -35.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,937.00
    -59.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,010.10
    +3.50 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.85
    +2.78 (+3.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.60
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.09 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1355
    +0.0042 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.18
    +1.07 (+3.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3546
    -0.0055 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1020
    +0.4030 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,624.34
    +60.02 (+0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    858.32
    -78.46 (-8.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,503.29
    +18.96 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Nevada Sunrise Provides Exploration Update for the Gemini Lithium Project and the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NVSGF
  • SAENF

TSXV: NEV

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) is pleased to provide an update on 2022 activities for two of its Nevada mineral exploration projects: the Gemini Lithium Project and the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project.

Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini")

Nevada Sunrise owns a 100% interest in Gemini, which is located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The Company, through its Nevada subsidiary, has executed a drilling contract with O'Keefe Drilling Company of Butte, Montana, for up to 3,500 feet (1,067 metres) of reverse circulation ("RC") drilling on untested geophysical anomalies identified by ground gravity and electromagnetic surveys. The exploration objectives for the Gemini West target are twofold: testing the conductive zone for lithium brines at depth and analyzing for lithium-in-sediment, which has never been tested in the western Lida Valley. Drilling is planned to begin in the second week of March 2022.

Time Domain Electromagnetic Survey Results Showing Conductive Zones at Gemini (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation)
Time Domain Electromagnetic Survey Results Showing Conductive Zones at Gemini (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation)

About Gemini

Gemini consists of 13 unpatented placer claims totaling 260 acres (105 hectares) located in the western Lida Valley, Esmeralda County, approximately 6 miles (10 kilometres) east of the town of Lida, Nevada. Gemini is situated adjacent to the Gold Point Solar Energy Zone, a Bureau of Land Management land reserve set aside for solar and wind power generation projects until 2033. Drill pads and access roads are in place at Gemini with an active drilling permit, and the claims are in good standing until September 1, 2022.

The Lida Valley is a flat, arid basin with a similar geological setting to the better-known Clayton Valley basin where Albermarle Corporation operates the Silver Peak lithium brine mine, which has operated continuously since 1966. Exploration at Gemini is complemented by the Company's 80.09 acre/feet/year water right, a pre-requisite for the exploration and development of lithium brine projects in Nevada. Under State of Nevada law, water cannot be pumped from a subterranean source without a valid water permit.

For further information on Gemini, including location maps and photos click here

Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain")

Nevada Sunrise also announces that its joint venture partner, New Placer Dome Gold Corp. ("New Placer Dome") (TSXV: NGLD) reports that IP/resistivity surveying is ongoing at Kinsley Mountain, currently targeting the under-explored Kinsley North Range. Five survey lines totaling 15.9 line kilometres have been completed at Kinsley North with an additional nine lines totaling 29.7 line kilometres planned.

Highlights of New Kinsley North Range IP/Resistivity Targets

  • 2021-2022 IP/resistivity surveys expanded 6.5 kilometres north of the high-grade gold Western Flank Zone to test underexplored Kinsley North Range targets (see Figure 1).

  • Chargeability breaks indicative of significant displacement and arsenic ± antimony in soil anomalies associated with property-scale northwest-trending fault structures analogous to those host significant gold resources along the Kinsley NW fault.

  • Chargeability/resistivity breaks and broad arsenic ± antimony in soil anomalies associated with northeast to northwest-trending block faulting exposing prospective lower Pogonip Group carbonate rocks.

  • Chargeability highs are associated with mapped jasperoid and arsenic-antimony in soil anomaly along north-trending fault structure in the centre of the range.

  • Nine Kinsley North IP/resistivity lines are planned to cover a significant strike length of block faulted Pogonip Group and upper Notch Peak Formation rocks on the east side of the Kinsley Range.

For further information about Kinsley Mountain, including maps and photos click here

Figure 1: 2020-2022 IP/resistivity Survey Chargeability Inversions with Geochemistry (Kinsley North Range inversions are featured) (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation)
Figure 1: 2020-2022 IP/resistivity Survey Chargeability Inversions with Geochemistry (Kinsley North Range inversions are featured) (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation)

Methodology and QA/QC

A total of 14 lines totalling approximately 50.9 line kilometres were completed to mid-February during the 2021-2022 Kinsley Mountain geophysical program. The lines are spaced 150 to 1,000 metres apart, with line lengths ranging from approximately 2.5 to 4.0 kilometres. Data were collected using the Direct Current Resistivity, Induced Polarization ("DCIP") method, on a 16-channel pole-dipole array with a dipole size (a-spacing) of 100 metres. A GDD GRx16 receiver and GDD 5000W-2400V-20A IP Tx model Tx4 transmitter was used. Raw data were loaded into GDD IP Post-Process software and Geosoft Oasis Montaj software for quality control and review. The reviewed data were used to produce pseudo section plots of apparent resistivity and apparent chargeability and were the input for the inversion. Inversions were completed using the UBC-GIF DCIP2D inversion codes. Each line of data was inverted independently. The resistivity and IP inversion is a two-step process. The resistivity inversion is run first, and this model is used in the chargeability inversion. Multiple inversions were completed for quality control.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert M. Allender, Jr., CPG, RG, SME and a Qualified Person for Nevada Sunrise as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Allender has examined the information provided by New Placer Dome, which includes the data disclosed underlying the information and opinions contained herein.

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC, Canada, that holds interests in gold, copper, cobalt and lithium exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA.

The Company's key gold asset is a 20.01% interest in a joint venture with New Placer Dome Gold Corp. (TSXV: NGLD) at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project near Wendover, NV. Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1.

1 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada, U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 5, 2021 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin, Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons, MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Nevada Sunrise has right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV. The Company owns a 15% interest in the historic Lovelock Cobalt Mine and the Treasure Box copper properties, each located approximately 150 kilometers (100 miles) east of Reno, NV, with Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: GEMC) holding an 85% participating interest.

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Jackson Wash and Gemini lithium projects, both of which are located in Esmeralda County, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release may contain forwardlooking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forwardlooking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forwardlooking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forwardlooking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to the Gemini Lithium Project 2022 exploration plans and the interpretation of exploration results from Kinsley Mountain, reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties, including access to historical information on the Kinsley Mountain property as well as specific historical data associated with drill results from the Kinsley Mountain property, technical information received from New Placer Dome Gold Corp., current exploration and development activities; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; failure of New Placer Dome Gold Corp. to complete anticipated work programs; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays due to pandemic; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Year Ended September 30, 2021, which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The securities of Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to the account or benefit of any U.S. person.

SOURCE Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/22/c1553.html

Recommended Stories

  • Glitches mar launch of Trump’s new social-media app

    Former President Donald Trump's social media app that he hopes will rival Twitter launched Monday as he seeks a new digital stage to rally his supporters and fight Big Tech limits on speech a year after he was banned from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: Goldman Sachs' worst-case scenario for stock market

    Goldman Sachs runs the numbers on how bad it could get for investors should the Ukraine-Russian crisis become full blown.

  • What war in Ukraine would mean for markets as Putin orders Russian troops to separatist regions

    Markets calmed somewhat early Tuesday, but investors were expected to remain on edge as they monitored escalating tensions over Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said he would recognize the independence of two Russian-led breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered troops to the separatist territory, moves that were expected to result in additional sanctions against Moscow and stoked fears that a full-scale invasion could soon take place. Western leaders “will see this as the crossing of a clear red line…bringing closer the point at which the sanctions hammer will fall,” said Claus Vistesen, chief eurozone economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, in a Monday note.

  • ‘I don’t expect l will live long enough to repay these loans.’ I’m 66 and retired, but still owe $70K in student loans. Can I get them canceled?

    Question: I’m 66 years old and retired and have $70,000 in student loan debt. My loan payments have been $0 a month because my Social Security is too low to warrant payments. Have a question about getting out of student loan or other debt?

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • Go Ahead, Retire at 62 and Claim Social Security at 67. Your Benefit Will Climb.

    Readers had questions on full retirement age and the need to work until then; the benefits of NOT paying off a low-rate mortgages; and tax-smart investing to guard against inflation. Barron's Retirement found some answers.

  • How low could bitcoin fall?

    The cryptocurrency, which is now trading around a two-week low, has analysts eyeing a $30,000 level as the conflict between Ukraine and Russia heats up.

  • EU Proposes Sanctions as Putin Backs Separatists: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union proposed an initial package of sanctions targeting Moscow after Russia’s lower house of parliament ratified treaties recognizing two self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine. It follows weeks of warnings from the U.S. and its partners that President Vladimir Putin could be planning to invade Ukraine, something he has repeatedly denied.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea Ma

  • Stocks Steady After EU Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks erased losses as investors bet that markets can recover from the latest imbroglio between the West and Russia over Ukraine, and a flight to havens eased.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP Ca

  • Markets Are on a War Footing. Here’s a Worst-Case Scenario.

    U.S. and European allies set to announce sanctions against Russia, China looks ready to regulate the metaverse, pharmacies say filling prescriptions for Covid-19 pills is costly, and other news to start your day.

  • Investing like a recession is coming makes no sense: strategist

    Don't hide your head in the sand amid these nervous markets, warns JPMorgan market strategist Mislav Matejka.

  • SoFi to acquire cloud-based banking platform Technisys in all-stock deal valued at $1.1 bln

    SoFi Technologies Inc. said Tuesday it has entered an agreement to acquire Technisys, a cloud-based banking platform, in an all-stock deal valued at about $1.1 billion. Under the terms of the deal, Technisys shareholders will receive about 84 million SoFi shares, or less than 10% of its fully diluted share count as of Sept. 30. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter. "Technisys has built an attractive, fast-growth business with a unique and critical strategic technology that all lea

  • Shell and BP rise as oil soars on deepening Ukraine-Russia crisis

    Fears of disruption in energy markets also sent natural gas prices surging 13% in Europe. The UK equivalent is up more than 8% on the back of the news.

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Continues Its Buying Spree

    Ark purchased 694,584 shares or Roku, worth $78.1 million as of Friday's close; 82,488 shares of Zoom, worth $10.5 million; 40,384 shares of Sea, worth $5.2 million; and 65,057 shares of Roblox worth $3.2 million. Roku is the No. 3 holding in Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF , and Zoom is No. 4.

  • Elon Musk Makes a Serious Accusation Against a Top Tesla Regulator

    Tensions between the CEO of the high-end electric vehicle manufacturer and the regulators seem to be reaching levels of no return.

  • Macy's Stock Leaps After Q4 Earnings Beat, Dividend And Buyback Boost

    Macy's, which has been under activists' pressure to spin-off its digital sales division, blasted Wall Street earnings forecasts and boosted its holiday quarter dividend by 5%.

  • Markets brace for heavy falls as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

    Investors were bracing for a torrid day for Russian, Ukrainian and wider global markets when they reopen on Tuesday, after Vladimir Putin upped the ante in a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. In a lengthy televised address, the Russian president recognised two breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine as independent entities and described Ukraine as an integral part of Russia's history. Tensions have already rattled global markets this year and wiped tens of billions of dollars off the value of Russian and Ukraine assets, but Monday's escalation is expected to cause much worse.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures flat as investors monitor Russia-Ukraine tensions

    U.S. stock futures bounced back from overnight lows Tuesday morning but remained below the flatline to start the holiday-shortened week as investors continued to monitor tensions between Russia and Ukraine and await the Kremlin’s next move.

  • Russian stocks suffer biggest fall since 2008 as Ukraine war looms

    Boris Johnson has done ‘sweet FA’ to cut red tape, says Iain Duncan Smith Brexit opportunities: the burdensome red tape that Britain can begin cutting FTSE 100 slips into the red on Russia-Ukraine tensions Andrew Orlowski: TikTok is giving the West a hard lesson in family values Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter