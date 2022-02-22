U.S. markets open in 1 hour 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,341.25
    -2.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,972.00
    -35.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,934.50
    -61.50 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,010.00
    +3.40 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.85
    +2.78 (+3.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.80
    +1.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.09 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1355
    +0.0042 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.18
    +1.07 (+3.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3546
    -0.0055 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1090
    +0.4100 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,624.34
    +60.02 (+0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    858.32
    -78.46 (-8.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,503.22
    +18.89 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Nevada Zinc Announces Proposed Debt Settlement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nevada Zinc Corporation
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GDSKF
Nevada Zinc Corporation
Nevada Zinc Corporation

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Zinc Corporation (“Nevada Zinc” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NZN) is pleased to announce that it has entered into debt settlement arrangements with three of its creditors (the “Creditors”). Pursuant to these arrangements the Company proposes to issue an aggregate of 5,197,813 common shares (the “Common Shares”) in the capital of the Company, at a deemed price of $0.075 per common share, in consideration for the settlement of an aggregate of $389,836 in accrued liabilities owing to the Creditors in respect of intercorporate debts and management fees (the “Debt Settlement”). A majority of the liabilities in the Debt Settlement, namely $332,236, were accrued as intercorporate loans between the Company and Olive Resource Capital Inc. (formerly Norvista Capital Corporation) and affiliated entities, in connection with the Company’s mineral lease payments and mining claims maintenance fees paid over the course of 2019 and 2020. The proposed Debt Settlement will assist the Company in preserving its cash and improve its balance sheet.

Each of the Creditors is an insider of the Company, and accordingly, the issuance of Common Shares to an insider in connection with the Debt Settlement is considered a “related party transaction” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (“MI 61-101”). The Company is relying on the exemption from the requirements for valuation and minority shareholder approval under MI 61-101 on the basis of the exemptions contained in section 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the consideration of the Common Shares to be issued to the Creditors in connection with the Debt Settlement does not exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.

The Common Shares proposed to be issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement will be subject to a four month and one day statutory hold period from the date of issuance. Completion of the Debt Settlement is subject to all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Nevada Zinc

The Company is focused on its wholly-owned Lone Mountain zinc project in central Nevada where it has been working since 2014 on a high-grade zinc carbonate-oxide deposit. In July 2020, the Company entered into a Collaboration Agreement with Cameron Chemicals Inc., a leading U.S. producer and distributor of granular micronutrients to the agricultural, turf, and horticultural industries with manufacturing facilities in Washington, Virginia and Michigan. Under the terms of the Collaboration Agreement, Nevada Zinc and Cameron would work together to establish a range of zinc-based micronutrient products to be produced by the Company and marketed by Cameron through its distribution networks. In March 2021, Nevada Zinc commenced a multiphase pilot plant program to produce zinc sulfate to further de-risk and advance its highly prospective Lone Mountain zinc project.

Additional information about the Company is available on the Company’s website: www.nevadazinc.com

For further information please contact:

Nevada Zinc Corporation

82 Richmond St. East, First Floor
Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1
Tel: 416-409-8441 Email: info@nevadazinc.com

Max Vichniakov, President, CEO and Director

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming test work and pilot plant programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, receipt of regulatory and stock exchange approvals and permits, successful completion of ongoing programs, potential mineral recovery processes, potential economic outcomes and financial positions, dates of closing, etc. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "does not expect", "plans", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "scheduled", "forecast", "budget" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, changing capital market conditions, fluctuating commodity and zinc chemicals prices, an inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects of COVID-19 on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains, the changing regulatory landscape in the US and abroad, difficulties obtaining regulatory and stock exchange approvals, the effectiveness and feasibility of technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the Company cautions against placing undue reliance thereon. The Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


Recommended Stories

  • Glitches mar launch of Trump’s new social-media app

    Former President Donald Trump's social media app that he hopes will rival Twitter launched Monday as he seeks a new digital stage to rally his supporters and fight Big Tech limits on speech a year after he was banned from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: Goldman Sachs' worst-case scenario for stock market

    Goldman Sachs runs the numbers on how bad it could get for investors should the Ukraine-Russian crisis become full blown.

  • What war in Ukraine would mean for markets as Putin orders Russian troops to separatist regions

    Markets calmed somewhat early Tuesday, but investors were expected to remain on edge as they monitored escalating tensions over Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said he would recognize the independence of two Russian-led breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered troops to the separatist territory, moves that were expected to result in additional sanctions against Moscow and stoked fears that a full-scale invasion could soon take place. Western leaders “will see this as the crossing of a clear red line…bringing closer the point at which the sanctions hammer will fall,” said Claus Vistesen, chief eurozone economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, in a Monday note.

  • ‘I don’t expect l will live long enough to repay these loans.’ I’m 66 and retired, but still owe $70K in student loans. Can I get them canceled?

    Question: I’m 66 years old and retired and have $70,000 in student loan debt. My loan payments have been $0 a month because my Social Security is too low to warrant payments. Have a question about getting out of student loan or other debt?

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • Go Ahead, Retire at 62 and Claim Social Security at 67. Your Benefit Will Climb.

    Readers had questions on full retirement age and the need to work until then; the benefits of NOT paying off a low-rate mortgages; and tax-smart investing to guard against inflation. Barron's Retirement found some answers.

  • How low could bitcoin fall?

    The cryptocurrency, which is now trading around a two-week low, has analysts eyeing a $30,000 level as the conflict between Ukraine and Russia heats up.

  • EU Proposes Sanctions as Putin Backs Separatists: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union proposed an initial package of sanctions targeting Moscow after Russia’s lower house of parliament ratified treaties recognizing two self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine. It follows weeks of warnings from the U.S. and its partners that President Vladimir Putin could be planning to invade Ukraine, something he has repeatedly denied.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea Ma

  • Stocks Steady After EU Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks erased losses as investors bet that markets can recover from the latest imbroglio between the West and Russia over Ukraine, and a flight to havens eased.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP Ca

  • Markets Are on a War Footing. Here’s a Worst-Case Scenario.

    U.S. and European allies set to announce sanctions against Russia, China looks ready to regulate the metaverse, pharmacies say filling prescriptions for Covid-19 pills is costly, and other news to start your day.

  • Investing like a recession is coming makes no sense: strategist

    Don't hide your head in the sand amid these nervous markets, warns JPMorgan market strategist Mislav Matejka.

  • SoFi to acquire cloud-based banking platform Technisys in all-stock deal valued at $1.1 bln

    SoFi Technologies Inc. said Tuesday it has entered an agreement to acquire Technisys, a cloud-based banking platform, in an all-stock deal valued at about $1.1 billion. Under the terms of the deal, Technisys shareholders will receive about 84 million SoFi shares, or less than 10% of its fully diluted share count as of Sept. 30. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter. "Technisys has built an attractive, fast-growth business with a unique and critical strategic technology that all lea

  • Shell and BP rise as oil soars on deepening Ukraine-Russia crisis

    Fears of disruption in energy markets also sent natural gas prices surging 13% in Europe. The UK equivalent is up more than 8% on the back of the news.

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Continues Its Buying Spree

    Ark purchased 694,584 shares or Roku, worth $78.1 million as of Friday's close; 82,488 shares of Zoom, worth $10.5 million; 40,384 shares of Sea, worth $5.2 million; and 65,057 shares of Roblox worth $3.2 million. Roku is the No. 3 holding in Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF , and Zoom is No. 4.

  • Elon Musk Makes a Serious Accusation Against a Top Tesla Regulator

    Tensions between the CEO of the high-end electric vehicle manufacturer and the regulators seem to be reaching levels of no return.

  • Macy's Stock Leaps After Q4 Earnings Beat, Dividend And Buyback Boost

    Macy's, which has been under activists' pressure to spin-off its digital sales division, blasted Wall Street earnings forecasts and boosted its holiday quarter dividend by 5%.

  • Markets brace for heavy falls as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

    Investors were bracing for a torrid day for Russian, Ukrainian and wider global markets when they reopen on Tuesday, after Vladimir Putin upped the ante in a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. In a lengthy televised address, the Russian president recognised two breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine as independent entities and described Ukraine as an integral part of Russia's history. Tensions have already rattled global markets this year and wiped tens of billions of dollars off the value of Russian and Ukraine assets, but Monday's escalation is expected to cause much worse.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures flat as investors monitor Russia-Ukraine tensions

    U.S. stock futures bounced back from overnight lows Tuesday morning but remained below the flatline to start the holiday-shortened week as investors continued to monitor tensions between Russia and Ukraine and await the Kremlin’s next move.

  • Russian stocks suffer biggest fall since 2008 as Ukraine war looms

    Boris Johnson has done ‘sweet FA’ to cut red tape, says Iain Duncan Smith Brexit opportunities: the burdensome red tape that Britain can begin cutting FTSE 100 slips into the red on Russia-Ukraine tensions Andrew Orlowski: TikTok is giving the West a hard lesson in family values Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter