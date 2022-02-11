U.S. markets close in 2 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,486.48
    -17.60 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,227.09
    -14.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,065.99
    -119.65 (-0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,056.44
    +5.28 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.98
    +2.10 (+2.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.20
    +4.80 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.34
    -0.18 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1399
    -0.0033 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0280
    -0.0030 (-0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3600
    +0.0037 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9130
    -0.1170 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,502.28
    -1,778.80 (-3.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,005.44
    +8.49 (+0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,661.02
    -11.38 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Nevada's Safety Consultation and Training Section Awards Cashman Equipment - Winnemucca With Top Safety Honor

Nevada SCATS
·3 min read

Cashman

Cashman
Cashman

WINNEMUCCA, Nev., Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS) of the State of Nevada's Division of Industrial Relations recognizes Cashman Equipment's dealership in Winnemucca, Nev. for the successful renewal of the Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP). This is the third time the dealership has earned this top safety honor.

Cashman Equipment - Winnemucca worked with SCATS consultants to develop their employee safety program and strives toward continuous growth.

"We're honored to receive the SHARP designation again in our continuing commitment to employee safety," said Katherine Henkelman, Environmental Health and Safety Manager, Cashman Equipment - Winnemucca. "Our partnership with SCATS helps us identify areas of improvement and provides us the resources to maintain a top employee safety program."

Cashman Equipment - Winnemucca is part of an elite group of businesses that have renewed their status with SHARP by maintaining exemplary health and safety protocols. Participation in the no-cost program provides incentives and support to employers to develop, implement and continuously improve programs at their worksite(s). By taking these proactive measures, businesses can reduce accident costs and ensure compliance with Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (OSHA) regulations.

"Cashman Equipment - Winnemucca sets an incredible safety standard for its teams and community," said Todd Schultz, Chief Administrative Officer for SCATS. "It's an honor to support companies like Cashman which put its employees first every day."

SCATS consultants provide employers with confidential hazard identification, program development, implementation assistance and training. Employers who implement effective safety programs and have a days away restricted transfer (DART) rate below the national average for their industry may be recognized by SCATS. Successful SHARP participants may receive up to a three-year deferral from OSHA's general schedule inspections.

Businesses interested in SHARP can contact SCATS at 775-824-4630. For more information or for a schedule of free training courses offered by SCATS, businesses can call 1-877-4SAFENV or visit 4safenv.state.nv.us.

About Cashman Equipment
Founded in 1931 by James "Big Jim" Cashman, Cashman Equipment is one of the highest-rated Caterpillar equipment dealers in North America. A full service dealership, Cashman provides new and used equipment for sale and rental, as well as high-quality parts and service to construction, paving, mining, truck engine, technology, and power system industries throughout Nevada and the Eastern Sierras. For more information, visit cashmanequipment.com.

About Nevada SCATS
The Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS), part of Nevada's Division of Industrial Relations, provides free and confidential consultation and safety services to assist businesses in Nevada to be in compliance with OSHA standards. SCATS helps Nevada businesses keep their employees safe and offers on-site consultation services designed to help employers recognize and control potential safety and health hazards at their workplaces, improve their safety and health programs, and assist in training employees. SCATS also offers Workplace Safety and Health Training classes in Northern and Southern Nevada. Bilingual services are also available. Visit 4safenv.state.nv.us.

Media contact: Jena Esposito, KPS3, jena.esposito@kps3.com

Related Images






Image 1: Cashman



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • What's included in Biden's $5 billion EV plan

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discuss the challenges President Biden's $5 billion electric vehicle plan might face.

  • Report: Amazon retail CEO Dave Clark sells Medina home, moves to Dallas

    The move came before Washington's 7% capital gains tax was set to take effect at the beginning of 2022.

  • Philip Morris: Are the Golden Years Just Beginning?

    Thinking of a tobacco company as a long-term investment idea is a bit counter-intuitive. The global smoking rate has continually declined over time, and it's a well-known fact that tobacco products like cigarettes are terrible for your health. "Sin" stocks like Philip Morris that deal in markets like tobacco, alcohol, and firearms might not be for every investor.

  • Endo Comments on Default Judgment on Liability in Tennessee State Court

    Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today announced that it expects a Tennessee state court to issue an order granting plaintiffs' request for a default judgment on liability against Endo's wholly-owned subsidiaries Endo Health Solutions Inc. and Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (collectively, Endo or the Company) in Dunaway, et al. v. Purdue Pharma, L.P., et al., Case No. 2:19-CV-00038, pending in the Circuit Court for Cumberland County, Tennessee, as a sanction for alleged discovery improprieties i

  • Inflation: The items that are getting more expensive — and those that aren't

    Where inflation is — and isn’t —following January’s CPI report

  • Lumber Surges Anew as Supplies Shrink Ahead of Building Season

    (Bloomberg) -- Lumber is on a tear again, bringing back the specter of increasing construction costs. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Lumber futures have recouped recent losses and risen by the exchange maximum of $45 for

  • A former Activision Blizzard employee says she was greeted on her first day of work with a line of fireball whiskey shots at 9:30 AM

    Nicki Broderick's experience was extreme, but hardly unique, say more than two dozen current and former Blizzard employees Fortune spoke to.

  • Ford Idles More Production Capacity. The Reason Isn’t What You Expect.

    Ford has been forced to take more production capacity offline, according to reports. The issue isn't the chip shortage.

  • Top China Chipmaker Warns of Growing Shortfall as U.S. Decouples

    (Bloomberg) -- Manufacturers in China are increasingly looking to source chips locally because they fear the U.S. and other governments may prioritize domestic users of the semiconductors vital to national security, a senior executive at the country’s top chipmaker said Friday.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownChicken Wing Crunch Has Restaurants Scrambling Ahead of

  • Uber’s New Earnings Outlook Leaves Investors Hungry for More

    The muted projection overshadowed the company’s pledge to be cash-flow positive by the end of 2022.

  • Canada's Alberta province files trade challenge over scrapped Keystone XL pipeline

    The Canadian province of Alberta on Wednesday formally initiated a trade challenge to recover its investment in the Keystone XL oil pipeline, which was scrapped in 2021 after the United States cancelled a key permit. Alberta, Canada's largest oil-producing province, had invested C$1.3 billion in the project and is seeking compensation from the United States through a legacy North American Free Trade Agreement claim, under the new Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement. Keystone XL would have carried 830,000 barrels per day of oil from Alberta to the U.S. Midwest, but was held up for a more than a decade by environmental opposition and regulatory hurdles, before U.S. President Joe Biden finally scuttled the project by revoking a presidential permit last year.

  • Wall Street Pushes ‘Live With It’ Mindset in Office Return

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street executives are taking another crack at bringing staff back to the office. This time, they’re hoping it sticks. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownChicken Wing Crunch Has Restaurants Scrambling Ahead of Super BowlTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets WrapAs cases of the omicron variant plummet and wide swaths of the indu

  • How to Retire at 65: Step-by-Step Plan

    The age of 65 is the traditional time when people stop working and retire to live off the fruits of their labor. That doesn’t mean 65 is the ideal age for everyone to retire, though. In order to retire at … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 65: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Europe is terrified of semiconductor irrelevance. Now its tech champion is calling for a massive new alliance

    The leading supplier to chipmakers, ASML, warns the continent faces a structural threat unless it invests tens, maybe hundreds, of billions of dollars in the industry.

  • Spirit-Frontier merger could leave South Florida headquarters up in the air

    Around 1,000 corporate high paying jobs could move to Colorado after Spirit Airlines' merger with Frontier

  • Wells Fargo asks employees to return to office in mid-March - memo

    The San Francisco-based bank's announcement comes a little over a week after Goldman Sachs Group Inc ushered its U.S.-based staff back to the office https://www.reuters.com/business/goldman-sachs-leads-us-banks-return-office-2022-02-01, with several of its rivals set to follow a similar return this month as the number of COVID-19 cases drop. Contact center employees and those in operations will return shortly after staff employees resume work from office, the memo said, adding that there is no change to the work schedules for essential employees.

  • Democrats Propose Gas Tax Holiday

    Against a background of surging gasoline prices at the beginning of an election year, a group of Democratic lawmakers are calling for a suspension of the federal gas tax for the rest of 2022. The Gas Prices Relief Act proposed by Sens. Maggie Hassan (D-HN) and Mark Kelly (D-AZ) – both of whom are up for reelection in the fall – would suspend the 18.4 cents per gallon federal gas tax until the beginning of 2023. The legislation would also empower the Treasury Department to monitor retail prices o

  • COVID-19: Some countries ease travel restrictions, FDA to review vaccine for kids under 5

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani provides a COVID-19 news update as Sweden and Norway end COVID-19 restrictions, the FDA reviews Pfizer vaccines for children under 5, Novavax vaccine trials show 80% effectiveness in adolescents, and unvaccinated NYC municipal workers face termination if they are not vaccinated by today.

  • Ford reconsiders India after halting production, this time for EVs

    Ford Motor Co said on Friday it is considering producing electric vehicles (EVs) in India for export, and possibly for sale in the domestic market, just months after the U.S. automaker decided to stop selling and manufacturing cars in the country. Ford's comments mark a shift in strategy after it said in September it was taking a hit of about $2 billion because it does not see a path to profitability and was leaving the major auto market. The decision came as a setback for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Make in India" campaign.

  • ASML Warns Chinese Rival May Be Infringing Its Trade Secrets

    (Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV has warned that an affiliate of a China company it previously accused of stealing its trade secrets has begun marketing products that could infringe on its intellectual property rights. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownChicken Wing Crunch Has Restaurants Scrambling Ahead of Super BowlTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: