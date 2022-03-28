U.S. markets open in 1 hour 34 minutes

Nevakar Injectables Announces the Launch of Ready-to-Use Ephedrine Injection Vials

Nevakar, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  ENDP
    Watchlist
Nevakar, Inc.
Nevakar, Inc.

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevakar Injectables Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing multiple sterile injectable products for use in the critical and ambulatory care settings, announced today the launch of its ready-to-use Ephedrine Sulfate Injection (“Ephedrine”), a formulation pre-diluted to a 5mg/mL concentration and supplied in a 10mL vial. The product will be marketed and sold in the U.S. by the Par Sterile Products (“Par”) business of Endo International plc (“Endo”) (NASDAQ: ENDP). Ephedrine is a widely used injectable vasopressor agent indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring during surgery.

“Ephedrine serves a very important role and is used by anesthesiologists, nurse anesthetists, and other health care professionals to treat hypotension during surgery,” stated Sriram Ramanathan, MS, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Nevakar Injectables. “Our convenient and ready-to-use Ephedrine vial fills a critical need in the marketplace by reducing the potential for dilution errors and simplifying the drug preparation process. Working together with our partners at Par, we are looking forward to additional regulatory filings, FDA approvals, and commercial launches associated with the products that Endo licensed from Nevakar in 2018,” commented Mr. Ramanathan.

“We’re pleased to mark a milestone in our partnership with Nevakar with this launch—a first step in fulfilling our joint promise to serve our hospital customers and their patients through a portfolio of enhanced injectable products,” said Scott Sims, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Sterile Products at Endo.

About Nevakar Injectables, Inc.
Nevakar Injectables, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nevakar, Inc., a fully integrated privately held, late-stage biopharmaceutical company with an extensive portfolio of products in the ophthalmic and injectable areas. Nevakar Injectables is developing a broad portfolio of injectable products for use in the hospital and ambulatory care settings. The Company has active programs in critical patient care, acute pain management, long acting injectables, and hospital injectables. For additional information please visit www.nevakarinjectables.com.

About Endo
Endo (NASDAQ: ENDP) is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life through the delivery of quality, life-enhancing therapies. Our decades of proven success come from passionate team members around the globe collaborating to bring the best treatments forward. Together, we boldly transform insights into treatments benefiting those who need them, when they need them. Learn more at www.endo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Par Pharmaceutical
Par Pharmaceutical develops, manufactures and markets safe, innovative and cost-effective generic pharmaceutical and branded injectable products that help improve patient quality of life. Par, among the top leaders in the U.S. generics industry, possesses an expanding portfolio that includes sterile injectables, alternative dosage forms and other differentiated products. Par Pharmaceutical is an Endo company. Learn more at www.parpharm.com.

Investor Contacts for Nevakar:

Marshall Woodworth
Chief Financial Officer
(908) 367-7413
E: mwoodworth@nevakar.com

Lisa M. Wilson
In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: (212) 452-2793
E: lwilson@insitecony.com


