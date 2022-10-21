Never lose your AirPods again! Here are three AirPod tricks you need to know now.

Over time, Airpods have been designed to be more than just a listening device for the latest music or hottest podcasts.

Here are three Airpod tricks you need to know.

1. Find a lost AirPod

We all know the feeling. You open your AirPod case, realize one of the slots is empty, and your heart sinks.

Airpods are so small you might think they're gone forever. But while they're notorious for disappearing into the abyss at the bottom of your purse or under the seat on the subway, all hope is not lost.

Siri can help locate the lost bud. Just ask her to “find my AirPods.”

The digital assistant will play a sound from the AirPod to help locate it.

This can also be done using the “Find My” app on any Apple device.

If you’re unable to find the AirPod, you can mark it as lost. This will notify you when it gets found and allows you to leave contact details for the person who found them to contact you.

2. Share audio

Say bye-bye-bye to sharing headphones with someone when you want to listen to the same music.

Audio sharing lets you connect a second set of AirPods or Beats to one device.

The easiest way to connect another pair of AirPods to a device is to open the case next to the phone you want to share from.

If you’re sharing with Beats, make sure they are in pairing mode.

If the device doesn’t automatically detect the AirPods, tap the Airplay button and select “Share Audio.”

Once the headphones appear on the device, click “Share Audio” and follow any instructions it may have.

The device playing music can control the volume of each headset so each person can listen as quietly or loudly as they want.

3. Live Listen

Live Listen is a tool great for noisy environments or if you’re a little too far away from what you want to hear.

It turns your phone into a microphone, and the sound plays through your AirPods.

To turn it on, go to Settings > Control Center > Tap the + next to “Hearing.”

Once it’s added, open Control Center by pulling down from the top right corner of your screen (for iPhone X and later) and tap the icon with the ear, then turn on “Live Listen.”

This feature works with AirPods or Beats headphones.

